SIVR Weekly: Boosted By Safe-Haven Bids

Against this backdrop, we maintain our Feb-20 target for SIVR at $19 per share, marking a nearly 11% upside from here.

Given the light spec positioning in the silver futures market, we argue that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the near term, which is likely to boost the silver spot price and thus SIVR.

In its current regime, silver is highly influenced by gold and exhibits a nearly zero-correlation with base metals (like copper), suggesting that silver behaves like a safe-haven asset.

Although risk sentiment has recovered recently, demand for protection has remained strong, reflecting market expectations for additional monetary policy easing to tackle the economic cost of the coronavirus.

SIVR is off to a good start to the week, reflecting a positive environment for monetary assets.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR is off to a good start to the week, reflecting a positive environment for monetary assets. Although risk sentiment has recovered over the past two weeks, demand for protection has remained strong, which is chiefly driven by market expectations for additional monetary policy easing to tackle the coronavirus's toll on economic growth.

In its current regime, silver is highly influenced by gold and exhibits a near zero-correlation with base metals (like copper), suggesting that silver behaves like a safe-haven asset.

Given the light spec positioning in the silver futures market, we argue that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the near term, which is likely to boost the silver spot price and thus SIVR.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our Feb-20 target for SIVR at $19 per share, marking a nearly 11% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut marginally their net long position in Comex silver in the week to February 11. The Comex silver spot price was about unchanged over the corresponding period.

Despite the improvement in silver's spec positioning over the past month, silver's spec positioning remains light. The net spec length is just at 30% of OI, markedly below its historical high of 57% of OI. Speculators are relatively more upbeat on gold, as evident in the net spec length in Comex gold at 47% of OI, close to its historical high of 52% of OI.

From this perspective, we argue that there is a larger potential of dry powder to deploy on the long side of the silver futures market than on the gold futures markets. As a result, the upside for silver spot prices is greater than that for gold spot prices in the near term, in our view.

Implications for SIVR: A further improvement in silver's spec positioning could push the Comex silver spot price higher in the weeks ahead, which, in turn, will produce concurrent upward pressure on SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a small pace of 18 tons in the week to February 14, marking a fourth straight week of inflows.

ETF investors have bought around 382 tons of silver over the past month, reflecting strong demand for haven assets, in spite of the seeming stabilization in global risk-taking appetite.

In the current uncertain macro environment, we expect positive ETF inflows into silver in the near term.

Implications for SIVR: Healthy inflows in silver are likely to support the Comex silver spot price. This, in turn, will be positive for SIVR.

What drives silver spot prices?

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Our cross-correlation analysis shows that gold has the largest influence on silver at this juncture, with the 1-month rolling correlation of silver daily returns and gold daily returns (using a 1-month moving average to smooth our results) at +0.73.

In contrast, although the correlation of silver and copper has increased markedly since January from negative to positive, it is close to 0.

In this context, we view silver as a safe-haven asset, behaving like the yellow metal. Considering the lighter spec positioning in silver, we think that the silver spot price could outperform the gold spot price in case of a sustainably positive macro environment for monetary assets.

Implications for SIVR: Given that silver behaves like a safe-haven asset and given that the macro environment is supportive of safe-haven assets due to the implications of the coronavirus outbreak for monetary policy, we expect the silver spot price to strengthen further in the near term and outperform the gold spot price. This, in turn, will push SIVR higher.

Our closing thoughts

We maintain our bullish outlook on SIVR in the near term, expecting silver to behave like a safe-haven asset and outperform gold as a result of the relatively lighter spec positioning in the silver futures market.

Although risk sentiment has recovered over the past two weeks, safe-haven demand remains strong because the market expects additional monetary policy easing to tackle the negative cost of the coronavirus. This should, therefore, result in stronger monetary demand for silver in the near term, pushing silver spot prices and SIVR higher in the process.

Against this backdrop, we expect SIVR to touch a high of $19 per share this month, which represents a gain of roughly 11% from its current level.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.