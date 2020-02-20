Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

Dave Dunlap - President, Chief Executive Officer

Westy Ballard - Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Spexarth - Chief Accounting Officer

Paul Vincent - VP of Treasury, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Blake Gendron - Wolfe

Kurt Hallead - RBC

John Daniel - Simmons

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

Good morning, and thank you for joining Superior Energy's Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; our CFO, Westy Ballard and our CAO, Jamie Spexarth.

During this conference call management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

David Dunlap

Thank you, Paul, and good morning to everyone listening to our call today.

We took a number of significant and positive actions during the fourth quarter, all of which we believe demonstrate our commitment to our shareholders to reduce debt, generate free cash flow and improve returns on invested capital.

The most meaningful of these actions includes a substantial corporate transformation, which we disclosed on December 18, demonstrating our commitment to adapt our company to the long term structural changes which have occurred in our industry over the past several years.

This transformation largely consists of a combination of several of our U.S. service lines with the complimentary service lines of Forbes Energy Services. This new company will be a publicly traded consolidation platform for U.S. completion, production and water solutions. We anticipate closing in the second quarter.

In conjunction with this transaction, we also announced an exchange offer for our $800 million 2021 outstanding senior notes, which we anticipate will expire tomorrow. We believe this will substantially address near-term debt maturity concerns and should allow for the free cash flow and return oriented nature of Superior Energy to define the value of the company going forward.

Additionally, we discontinued our hydraulic fracturing operations and expect to sell the assets of that business over time. We took this measure after concluding that operating this business was not supportive of our long term objectives, and after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer of this business as a going concern. We expect to use any proceeds from the sale of pressure pumping equipment to help us further reduce our outstanding debt over time.

We also announced a one for 10 reverse stock split on December 18, following a special shareholder meeting and vote. Shortly thereafter, our common stock resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the historically familiar SPN ticker symbol. Our efforts to relist on the exchange were not symbolic, and we believe that meaningful equity upside exist within our stock.

From the market close on December 17, 2019 immediately before we began announcing these actions, through the market close of February 19 of this year, Superior Energy stock is up more than 40%. We believe that the steps we have taken to address investor concerns create opportunities for further upside.

Clearly, most of what we announced during the fourth quarter evolved over time, and I will spend a few minutes on how we got there. When the industry downturn began late in 2014, we aggressively reduced cost and altered our operations with the goal of maintaining competitiveness should the downturn be short lived, as many in our industry. We also conducted a longer term assessment of the market and determined that as the massive growth experience during the prior decade seemed unlikely to return, more substantive actions may be required.

What was also clear was that the investment community was no longer rewarding a strategy of product line and geographic diversification, a strategy that had served us so well in the past. We evaluated numerous ways in which we could affect the transaction that would effectively separate our U.S. Service businesses and our global cornerstone franchises, creating two distinct investable platforms in the process.

As this evaluation progressed to a point at which we were considering taking action, the U.S. land market staged an approximate eight quarter recovery which began in the second half of 2016. We refrain from taking definitive action during this brief recovery, but continue to prepare internally for what we knew would ultimately be a separation of our service driven businesses from our global businesses.

These preparations included a series of internal cost reduction exercises along the lines of the most recent combination of our well service and fluid management business that we disclosed with our third quarter results.

During this time it also became evident that the hydraulic fracturing market was going to be over supplied for quite some time and that the competitive landscape would make long term investment in that business challenging for us. In the fourth quarter we completed our operations and exited the pressure pumping business.

Our remaining non-frac U.S. land service business is an efficient, multi-basin operational platform with limited capital needs, which will only be enhanced by the combination with Forbes. Approximately half of the revenue of the combined new company will derive from production related activity, which we expect will be less volatile over time than drilling and completion related services. Historically these businesses have demonstrated strong free cash flow conversion rates and once combined, the new company which I will lead as CEO, is expected to generate free cash flow.

This company will operate with a very low capital intensity level and a small corporate footprint. Its primary strategy will be to acquire other U.S. land non-fracturing service businesses, capturing meaningful earnings uplift through cost rationalization and synergies. We do not expect to deploy any growth capital into this business and believe this company will consistently produce cash and reduce debt.

Services such as these, by nature are about people. We believe that our talent development and training have caused execution in the field, as well as safety performance to be best-in-class. Given the safety environmental and execution standards of our clients, we have continually found ways to develop a workforce that delivers day-in and day-out for the most demanding customers in North America.

We are excited about the path we are taking, but we have just begun and have a considerable amount of work ahead of us. Our next milestone is the expected closing of the combination of Superior Energy’s U.S. production and completion service lines with Forbes in the second quarter of this year. As a result of the aforementioned, Superior Energy will be a unique company moving forward.

First and foremost, Superior will have a lower debt level with multiple levers to pull to continue to reduce debt over time, leaving the company's balance sheet improved and on stronger footing going forward. The company will be primarily composed of Workstrings International, a premium drill pipe, high-spec tubular and accessory rental business, Stable Drill, a bottom hole assembly rental design engineering and manufacturing business; wild Well Control, a well control engineering, risk management and training solutions business, ISS a global hydraulic Workover and Snubbing business, and Superior Completion Services, a sand control and completion tool manufacturing business with exceptional levels of engineering and technical expertise.

Competitively there are high barriers to entry in these businesses. They have strong market share, they all address the most challenging wells and reservoir conditions around the world, and they all require significant levels of engineering and technical expertise to execute effectively.

Said differently, these businesses are the exact opposite of commoditized services. Greater than 70% of Superior’s revenue will be from the Gulf of Mexico and international markets. These markets have consistently improved over the past several years and we expect that trend to continue.

Superior’s global cornerstone franchises are largely asset driven and can effectively transfer assets to meet demand globally, through distribution channels that have been established over many years. Growth capital is generally associated with increased market demand and historically generates strong returns.

These cornerstone franchises have consistently generated free cash flow through the cycle and we feel confident this will be the case going for. There are also further operational and cost rationalization opportunities, which I know are a priority of our incoming CEO, Westy Ballard.

Additionally, after the divestiture of lower margin service lines, the hurdle for capital allocation will only move higher and it should be clear after the shutdown of our pressure pumping business, that we will take all actions necessary to reduce debt, generate free cash flow and improve returns on invested capital.

It is exciting to be highlighting definitive steps that we are taking to demonstrate our alignment with and our accountability to shareholders. We believe both companies that will exist after these transactions close can be successful in generating free cash flow and producing competitive returns in the market as it is today. This should ultimately lead to improve share price and wealth creation for our shareholders.

With that, Westy will discuss our fourth quarter operational and financial results.

Westy Ballard

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all adjusted fourth quarter sequential comparisons are made to our adjusted third quarter results and exclude discontinued operations.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Superior Energy generated revenue of $336 million, adjusted EBITDA of $53 million and an adjusted net loss from operations of $2 million or $0.11 per share.

U.S. land revenue decreased 15%, primarily due to lower rig count and drilling activity during the quarter. U.S. offshore revenue was flat as some expected completion tool activity shifted into 2020, and international revenue increased slightly, continuing a trend of methodical improvements in global offshore markets.

We concluded the quarter with $273 million in cash, an increase of $13 million from the third quarter and a 72% increase from year end 2018. Capital expenditures of $35 million for the quarter resulted in full year CapEx of $140 million, which was at the low end of our expected range.

Cash flow was slightly negative for the quarter due to several factors. Operationally, results were slightly lower as the U.S. land rig count declined. There are also cash costs associated with the discontinuation of our hydraulic fracturing business, as well as the transaction related costs.

We also deployed a bit more capital towards premium drill pipe than was expected, due to the continued opportunities we're seeing in international deep water in the Gulf of Mexico. Given the historical returns generated by our premium drill pipe business, we generally do not hesitate to fund these incremental opportunities.

Capital expenditures for the company were 37% lower in 2019 than 2018, and we expect that trend to continue in 2020 with initial capital expectations of $70 million to $80 million for Superior Energy and $20 million to $25 million of CapEx for the newly combined company.

Moving to our segment results, our drilling products and services total segment revenue decreased to $99 million. Premium drill pipe revenue decreased primarily because of the lower U.S. land rig count. Looking ahead, premium drill pipe and bottom hole assemblies as Dave mentioned will remain with Superior and our combinations business will become part of the newly formed company.

In our Onshore Completion and Workover services segment, revenue decreased 11% to $68 million. As noted, we have discontinued our hydraulic fracturing service operations during the fourth quarter. Historically hydraulic fracturing financial results were included in this segment and are now reflected in discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2019. All of the remaining service lines in this segment will become part of the new company that Dave will lead.

Our Production Services total segment revenue of $101 million increased slightly. Increased Hydraulic Workover and snubbing activity and the start-up of cementing operations in Kuwait offset lower coiled tubing activity in the U.S. land markets. Hydraulic Workover and snubbing and our international services will remain with Superior Energy. All other U.S. elements of this segment will move to the new company.

In the technical solutions segment, total revenue declined slightly to $69 million. The U.S. offshore completion activity continued at a steady pace despite some expected completion tool sales moving to 2020 from Q4 ‘19. This segment is comprised of our completion tools and well controlled businesses, both of which will remain with Superior in the future.

Before turning the call back to Dave, here are a few modeling related items. For modeling purposes, we assume that the transactions we have discussed this morning will not close during the first quarter. G&A for the quarter was $65 million and we expect first quarter G&A to fall between $65 million and $70 million. We expect DD&A will be between $40 million and $45 million. First quarter interest expense will be approximately $25 million.

Thank you, and I'll now turn the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David Dunlap

Thanks Westy. As it relates to our outlook, it may come as no surprise that we anticipate U.S. land markets to be lower this year than last. Our customers are increasingly demonstrating spending discipline and we expect that to continue.

U.S. offshore markets should garner more attention, but will likely remain unchanged in 2020. Internationally, continuing the trend of the past several years of expansion, we expect these markets to continue to improve. Against the backdrop of this outlook of limited revenue growth opportunity, we will continue to look for ways to lower our cost and improve earnings.

The actions we are taking and discussing today [audio gap] are to the benefit of Superior Energy’s shareholders. We believe that the creation of two investable public companies allows Superior’s shareholders to benefit from the execution of two very different strategies that would be very difficult to conduct as a diversified company.

The U.S. land market is overwhelmed with too many small companies with inefficient cost structures and a lack of multi-basin commercial capabilities. Our newly formed U.S. land company will acquire businesses that do not have the scale, cash or liquidity to execute a full cycle strategy.

We will also realized cost and synergy benefits through these acquisitions that will be accretive to earnings. In a similar fashion to how the industry achieved success before the shale era, we will manage our long lived assets with very low capital deployment through the cycle.

In times of market growth, we will realize better pricing, margins and returns, but we will not invest in new equipment. When the market retreats, we will scale down using in-house manufacturing, inspection and repair capabilities to keep appropriate levels of equipment in the field with a minimal capital footprint.

This is a blueprint for success in today’s market. This is a blueprint for a company that will consistently generate free cash flow. Superior Energy will now be a company levered to U.S. offshore and global deep water markets with high margin, long life, asset driven businesses.

These cornerstone franchises enjoy competitive moats and barriers to entry, which allow them to make a long term investment in customer relationships and develop unique solutions for some of the most challenging oil and gas projects around the world.

With very well defined capital needs and a profitability profile that should result in consistent free cash flow, Superior will continue to reduce debt over time, expand the capabilities and footprint of these existing franchises and ultimately add businesses to its portfolio with similar industrial qualities.

Before addressing Q&A, I would like to discuss leadership for a moment. Throughout my tenure as CEO, I have continually been oppressed by the organizational leadership and commitment demonstrated at all levels of the company, especially during the downturn. There have been periods of extreme stress over the past five years and our leadership team has been decisive and consistent with its decision making, and we have not compromised our commitment to customers who faced a whole host of challenges themselves.

Additionally, I'm thankful for our leaders who are responsible for consistently improving our safety performance and raising the bar for safety standards at Superior Energy. In addition to protecting each other and the environment, you are helping us control our costs and attract talented people to work here.

As we move into the next phase of Superior’s history, Westy Ballard, as fine a leader is I know, along with an exceptional leadership team and board of directors will navigate the company through whatever lies ahead with a commitment to increasing shareholder wealth and remaining committed to our core values.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We’ll now ask the operator to open the line for any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Blake Gendron with Wolfe. Please go ahead.

Blake Gendron

Thanks, good morning. My first question is for Dave. On the U.S. OnShore business is one that we don't dig a whole lot into on the completion and workover side, 50% production levered revenue moving forward. I was wondering just in the context of what we see now as you know severe capital starvation in the U.S. land market, maybe the inability for these assets to move around, even if they do kind of outlive the depreciable life.

I was wondering if you could speak to maybe the diversification at the basin level and then some of the other dynamics going on, particularly as your customers are moving from drilling completion growth mentality now to a EUR and sort of monitoring production over the life as they approach U.S. shale. Thanks.

A - Dave Dunlap



Yeah, sure. I mean I think that in this business today you have to be – you have to allow your assets and people to be mobile from one basin to the next. You know what we have witnessed over the past few years are changes in activity levels from basin-to-basin and so you know part of our advantage is having the exposure in all of those basins in the U.S., including in the production and completion market in the Gulf of Mexico and being able to move those assets and people around as our customers spending patterns in each of the basins change.

I think the other thing that's been a common part of our operating philosophy in recent years in the U.S. land market is that when we see service lines in particular basins, where from a competitive standpoint we cannot attain a price or effective utilization levels to consistently and reliably generate margin, then we stop operating those service lines in those basins and you've seen our revenue decline in production and completion services over the course of the last several years, and in many cases you know revenue declines have not been associated with huge margin declines, and that's a result of being careful and cautious about the markets that we’re willing to operate service lines in, when pricing and competitive tension prevents us from making a margin.

We’d rather stack the asset than to operate and at the risk of losing money and that's been a disciplined approach that we've taken for some time now and its produce a good result and I think it will be the same disciplined approach we’d take going forward.

Blake Gendron

Got it, that's fair. And then we also noticed the assets held for sale now in the balance sheet. We know and can make you know as best a determination as we can as to what or how much of that is pressure pumping. I was wondering if you could comment on what else is in that bucket and maybe if there is any visibility into the non-pumping assets that are held for sale. What kind of timeline are we looking at, because that could be another positive catalyst for the shares as well?

Dave Dunlap

Yeah, sure. So I mean just to be clear, the assets that are in that category as held for sale are all assets that came from the pressure pumping business and it's a wide range of assets, but most of them are related to you know fracturing, so fracturing trailers and blenders. There’s pickup trucks and tractors and accessory equipment that goes along with fracturing, but all of those assets came from the fracturing business.

We've been very clear in describing what we believe to be a period of time that will take to divest in those assets and I could tell you, you know this effort to divest in those assets really began very late in 2019. We’re still in what I would describe as very early stages of understanding what market opportunity exists there. It's a process that I think you will see us continue for at least through the remainder of 2020 and probably in to 2021.

We're not conducting a fire sale. We believe that those assets are – still have significant useful life and that they will find a place with existing fracturing companies as more and more attrition of equipment takes place during the course of 2020.

So I look for us to report on a quarterly basis on results of sale, those assets, but I would not expect them to be cleared off of that category of assets held for sale in the first half of the year. We'll see some that move and we get – we’ll keep you guys up to speed on what we accomplish there.

Blake Gendron

Understood! And one final housekeeping follow-up if I can, the G&A and D&A run rate post close, you gave us a good idea for the first quarter, but I was just wondering if you could comment on that once this deal closes, and I was also wondering if you could give us the cash cost for the pumping business in the fourth quarter, just so we can kind of back into a free cash flow number, that would be helpful. Thanks.

A - Dave Dunlap



Yeah, why don’t you get with Paul after the call and he could talk you through cash cost on pumping. I could tell you that when we report first quarter earnings, we will offer some guidance on what cost structure in general and your modeling assumptions should be for superior going forward. But I don’t think we’re prepared to do that at this point.

Blake Gendron

Okay, great, that’s helpful. Thanks for the time guys.

Dave Dunlap

You’re welcome.

The next question comes from Kurt Hallead with RBC; please go ahead.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, good morning.

A - Dave Dunlap



Hey Kurt.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, exciting times on this split, so kudos for working your way through a very difficult time; that's to everybody on your team Dave.

A - Dave Dunlap



Yeah, thank you.

Kurt Hallead

So, you know Dave, you emphasized that both these businesses on a go forward basis will be kind of free cash – this is only free cash flow positive on a three cycle type of dynamic. You know a lot of conversations there with investors are going to focus on a free cash flow yield type of valuation or at least you know forecast. What kind of – when you think about the three cycle free cash flow generation of both these companies is, have you given them any thought in terms of you know what that yield could be?

A - Dave Dunlap



To answer your question, I don't know that we have thought about it or targeted it as a specific yield curve. You know I think that one of our biggest challenges in being a consistent generator of free cash flow in recent years has been the result of the hydraulic fracturing business, and I think exiting that business puts us in a much more predictable position from a free cash flow generation standpoint.

Part of what makes the U.S. service businesses that will be part of the new company predictable from a free cash standpoint is that very low capital spending nature that should exist in those businesses and those businesses have not attracted capital from us in any significant way in recent years, that the assets are long life assets. There's an abundance of them that exists in the market and quite frankly in our idol yards today and so we really see capital spending in those business lines being very, very low for quite some time, which is what gains us confidence in the free cash flow.

So I don't know if we targeted a specific yield, but more than anything else we have targeted consistent free cash flow generation.

Kurt Hallead

Okay, great. I appreciate that color. And with respect to the company that you now you're going to lead Dave, you talked to Ellen of fragmentation and the opportunity to consolidate. I was just wondering if you could kind of give us some general sense as to what the first areas of opportunity could be for consolidation.

A - Dave Dunlap



Yeah, I appreciate the question. I've certainly had a lot of conversations with potential participants since we announced this separation of the company on December 18. I think that what will be most interesting to the new company are businesses that are in the same product line, so we're not necessarily interested in expanding into new and different areas outside of well service rigs, coiled tubing and fluid management flow back, cased-hole wireline, plug and abandonment, those kind of basic service lines that we have.

I think that I like the mix that is 50% production related. You know not every target out there will be of that nature, but the benefit there is that you know production related revenue is going to be a bit stickier. Its LOE based as opposed to drilling completion capital spending base, so those service lines in those areas will be most interesting.

I think the other thing is you know we exist today in all of the basins, so there's not a particular target out there that would be basin specific, that would be of particular interest. Look, we're looking for candidates that are additive to our balance sheet, with assets that are of good quality and that provide very predictable accretive earnings and there are lots of candidates out there.

Kurt Hallead

Okay, and maybe if I just picked up, give us a reminder of what your targeted leverage ratios will be for both companies?

Westy Ballard

Yes, so if you read through our perspective, starting with Remainco, it’s kind of a 4.5% to 4.7% leverage ratio at close and then on the Newco it's a 2.5% to 2.7%.

Kurt Hallead

Okay, thanks for that. I appreciate it.

The next question will come from John Daniel with Simmons; please go ahead.

John Daniel

Hey Dave, I got just two questions for you. The first is a follow up to Blake’s, but with respect to the Pumpco assets, have any of the fleets been sold in Q1?

A - Dave Dunlap



We’ll report to you on results of any Q1 sales when we report first quarter earnings.

John Daniel

Okay, how about this, as people are looking at the assets, is it your sense that its people looking to buy replacement capacity or have you seen any people who are sort of speculators trying to find an opportunity?

Dave Dunlap

Yeah, I would – I think at this point most of our conversations have been with people that are on the strategic side of the business. So you know think of existing companies are those that are in the equipment business. But listen, there has been – we’ve had some people that have come that have looked at equipment that are from outside of the U.S. market. So I mean, I think there's a wide range of interests. I wouldn't – I'm not sure we have seen any that are pure speculators John.

John Daniel

Okay. And then follow up to the Kurt’s question on the Newco, as you look at the consolidation out there, the opportunities, do you see yourself being more basin focused on your consolidation strategy or service line focused on the consolidation strategy.

Dave Dunlap

I don't mean to be flip with the answer, but I think its earnings focused.

John Daniel

Okay.

Dave Dunlap

One of the big benefits that we see with the combination with Forbes is the synergy and cost saving that we’re able to generate. On a trailing 12 month basis from September 2019, I think we pointed close to 30% earnings improvement, just as a result of capturing consolidation cost savings benefits.

So yeah, I think that those targets that are going to be most attractive are those that we see the greatest opportunity create consolidation cost savings and if you think about a market environment that we believe does not offer any real upside in the U.S. market and in the coming years, where you create earnings growth is recapturing consolidation cost saving benefits. So those targets that give us the greatest opportunity to do that, they come with good assets. It will probably be our priority.

John Daniel

Okay, fair enough. Thanks Dave.

Dave Dunlap

You bet.

And our next question is from Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Daniel Burke

Yeah, good morning guys.

Dave Dunlap

Hi Daniel.

Westy Ballard

Hi Daniel.

Daniel Burke

Dave, Newco has been a popular subject here in Q&A and actually I had more for you. I guess our view on consolidation of the U.S. OnShore market has been that debt levels have made it difficult for us some combinations to occur and kudos to make it a move with Forbes. But what's your perspective on the ease at which a levered Newco will be able to find appealing combination opportunities with other peers who might also carry leverage or might not.

Dave Dunlap

Yeah, I think it’s a reasonable question. I think that clearly we will be interested in those companies that don't come with much leverage. We would prefer to have acquisitions, mergers that are deleveraging in nature as opposed to adding to leverage.

Look, I think that what we will look for are those companies that have investors that are looking to be part of a larger platform and so it's a function of – you think about owning a piece of something or owning something today that is very small that it does not offer any near term liquidity options, would you rather stay in that vehicle or would you rather fold into something that's going to be larger that ultimately does offer a better pathway to liquidity.

But I mean to the question of leverage, clearly any company in these businesses needs to continue to look for ways to delever and we will continue to do that with the new company and Superior will continue to do that with what Westy will be running.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great, I appreciate that answer. And then maybe one of production services, and I recognize of course that that business like – like most of the other segments is going to be to some extent cracked into, but the EBITDA level in production services was a little lighter than we thought in Q4, particularly in the context of a nice step up in international. And I didn’t know if it was possible to get a sort of baseline expectation for maybe how Q1 looks in production services since there may have been some moving pieces in the fourth quarter.

Dave Dunlap

Yeah listen, the biggest – there have been a couple of moving pieces. One ofcourse was the reduced U.S. land; particularly coiled tubing active that we had in the fourth quarter and that was strictly a result of less completions related work.

But the other thing that we've had going on John is the scale up of our cementing contract in Kuwait, which really began during the fourth quarter and I would tell you it was a loss during the fourth quarter. We don't expect to be fully up to a revenue run rate on that Kuwait cementing contract until probably the second quarter or sometime mid-2020. So it will continue to have some distortion in the overall results in production services.

We are really excited about this Kuwait contract, and that it is long term five years. It is our first permanent service contract in Kuwait where we've done some well control work in the past and have had some other kind of one-off projects, but this is the first time that we generated a really solid steady stream of revenue. We won’t be fully up to scale from a revenue run rate and margin performance there until probably mid-year 2020.

Daniel Burke

Okay, got it. Alright guys, I’ll leave it there. Thanks for the time.

Dave Dunlap

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Dunlap for any closing remarks.

David Dunlap

Well, thank you. We appreciate all of you being on the call today, and we look forward to speaking to you again. Thank you.

David Dunlap

Thank you.