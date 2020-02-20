Gran Tierra Energy: With A 20% FCF Yield In 2020, This Small Cap Oil Company Is Worth A Second Look

Over the next 5 years, the company should be able to repurchase 100% of its debt and repurchase >50% of outstanding shares. That will reward shareholders well.

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive asset base that, thanks to recent peace deals, the company is one of the first to explore and produce from.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEARCA: GTE) is an oil company with a market capitalization of just over $340 million. The company’s incredibly small size has resulted in many investors ignoring it. Despite this, this small-cap oil company is worth a second look. As we’ll see throughout this article, this company’s asset base, 5-year production plan, and FCF generation make this company a high potential investment.

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Overview And Exploration

Let’s start to review Gran Tierra Energy by discussing the company’s asset portfolio and its exploration potential.

Gran Tierra Energy Assets - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy has an exciting asset base split across both Ecuador and Colombia. The company has its production as 100% oil, with +95% operated production. That oil-focused production base is incredibly impressive in an environment with falling natural gas prices. More so, the diversified asset base means that the company is immune from geographical issues, like the Colombia protests it faced earlier in the year.

Lastly, it’s worth noting, that the company’s production has grown significantly in recent years as significant portions of this asset base remain under-explored. Over the past 5 years, the company’s net acres have quadrupled (slide 37) leading to a similar increase in the number of prospects/leads.

The company is planning an aggressive 5-year drilling program of ~30 wells to test an estimated ~650 million barrels of gross unrisked mean prospective resources. With annual production ~10 million barrels of oil and 2P reserves at 142 million barrels, this drilling program could unlock significant value for shareholders - potentially more than quadrupling reserves.

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Details - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

For those who are questioning the quality of the company’s assets and wondering why now is the time they’re being explored, the answer is fairly evident. Gran Tierra Energy was always held back by the Farc rebels and their Colombian insurgency, which combined with other security issues, was one of the longest-running insurgencies in the world.

That has since been solved, with the Farc peace deal. It’s the reason why Colombia, despite having the same geology as Ecuador was significantly less explored. And the recent mitigation, combined with Gran Tierra Energy’s exploration knowledge, and new exploration wells and seismic coverage, could result in significant asset growth for the company. That could allow the company to significantly expand production.

This is a catalyst to pay attention to in 2021. The company is drilling some wells in 2020, but drilling twice as many in 2021 (4 2020 exploration wells to 9 in 2021). The initial wells should tell the company where to drill future wells, and this short-term drilling should help define 2021’s drilling plan. This is a catalyst I would pay significant attention to. That drilling could generate significant returns for Gran Tierra Energy’s shareholders.

Gran Tierra Energy Production Plan

Overall, Gran Tierra Energy should see significant production from these assets, which will support FCF.

Gran Tierra Energy FCF Generation Curve - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

The above image highlights Gran Tierra Energy’s annual production from its existing asset base. The company’s assets have low decline rates with minimal required capital investment on top of generating significant production over the next 5 years. The company has 113 million barrels of 2P reserves of which it expects it’ll produce 82 million barrels worth over the next 5 years.

The company’s current production should stay fairly steady from 2019-2020. However, over the next several years, as drilling picks up, that production is expected to reach 50 thousand barrels/day with a slow decline of ~10%/year going into the ending of the decade. It’s worth noting this doesn’t count any success from the company’s massive 5-year drilling program. That could support stable production going forward.

As a result, I can forecast production reaching 50 thousand barrels/day and staying stable into the late 2020s.

Gran Tierra Energy FCF Generation

This production should lead to significant FCF generation and the ability to reward shareholders significantly. It’s important to keep in mind, throughout this section, that the company’s current market capitalization is just under $340 million. It’s also worth noting the company has $610 million in net debt - the pummeling its share price has received shows investors are undervaluing the company, as we’ll see.

Gran Tierra Energy 2020 Financials - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

The above graph provides the company’s forecast at $60/barrel Brent. It’s worth noting that because of Covid-19 concerns, prices have been closer to $55/barrel Brent which would decrease post exploration FCF towards $50 million. However, prices were up above $60 Brent at the start of the year, and are currently closer towards $58 Brent so $60 Brent is still a viable average.

However, as is clearly evident, the company has a Net Debt to EBITDA of 1.4x, an incredibly low ratio. The company is at a 2020 FCF Yield of 19% and the company’s stock price has dropped some since then. More importantly, Brent prices are important to pay attention to - an extra $5/barrel increase is a $40 million growth in discretionary FCF.

Long-term, the company’s FCF generation should be even more significant.

Gran Tierra Energy 2P Cash Flow - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Overall, looking at the company’s cumulative 5 and 10-year portfolio, with $610 million debt and $340 million market capitalization, we can see its strength. It’s also worth noting that this forecast includes interest, G&A expenses, income tax, and development capital. The majority of this debt is due to water flooding assets which should support higher production and higher cash flow.

The company, in 2020, is planning to spend ~40% of its discretionary FCF on exploration capital. We’ll assume for now that the company spends roughly the same % going forward. Looking at the 5-year outlook, with $60/barrel Brent, which I think is on the 5-year low end, discretionary FCF should be $1.35 billion. Roughly $550 million will be spent on exploration resulting in $800 million in additional cash flow.

For a company with $610 million in debt and $340 million in market capitalization that’s significant. It’s also interesting to note that the company expects interest expenses to remain constant from its 5-year to 10-year outlook implying that it plans to pay off its entire debt over these 5 years. That means $190 million in cash flow, outside of $610 million in debt payouts, enough to repurchase >50% of the company (>10%/year).

Looking at 10 years, the picture even with declining production remains strong. From 5 to 10 years, the company will earn $600 million in additional discretionary FCF, which will leave $360 million after exploration. That’s enough, not counting the first 5 years, to repurchase the entire company. More importantly, this is based off of the company’s 2P reserves.

It assumes no success from $910 million in exploration spending over 10 years. That’s ~25% of the company’s market capitalization each year in exploration - if it results in no success that’d actually be unfortunate. I’d actually like to see the company use that money to invest in other quality companies - with other small-cap oil companies trading near all-time lows. This highlights the company’s cash flow strength.

Gran Tierra Energy Risks

However, despite all of this, Gran Tierra Energy has two major risks worth paying attention to. These are the risk of the company’s exploration not working out along with the risk of lower oil prices.

The company is spending, at its current rate, $910 million in exploration over the next 10 years. That is ~$91 million/year or ~25% of the company’s market capitalization annually. That’s massive - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is spending $30 billion/year (~12% of its market capitalization) only. Obviously, part of the company’s financial success is based on achieving success from this spending and its exploration portfolio.

As we mentioned above, 2021 is a major year to pay attention to and there will be significant exploration spending during this year.

The second risk is the risk of lower oil prices. The joint potential effects of the Covid-19-based slowdown along with potential OPEC+ cuts are resulting in a fluctuation in oil prices. The company’s break-even is at roughly $35/barrel Brent. The company is budgeting for $60 Brent and every $5 Brent change is a $40 million change in discretionary FCF.

That means at $50/barrel, the company’s shareholder returns will mostly disappear. On the flip side, at $70/barrel, the company’s FCF will be double (i.e. it’ll be able to repurchase the entire company in just 5 years). Overall though, without oil prices changing, the company should do well, but this is a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy is a small-cap oil company. That makes it one of the least liked oil companies in the world at the present time. The company’s share price has been devastated despite no major change in its financial position. The most significant catalyst to look at for the company is the potential for share purchases when the company announces results in the next several weeks.

Gran Tierra Energy is focused on significant exploration in its asset portfolio. Over the next 5 years, the company will drill roughly 30 wells to evaluate a portfolio of assets 4x its current 2P reserves. It’ll be spending almost 3x its market capitalization over the next 10 years at its current rate. However, even if it doesn’t, its 2P cash flow can allow the company to repurchase >50% of shares in 5 years.

The impressive potential shareholder rewards make this company a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.