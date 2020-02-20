Golden Star Resources: Digging Into The FY-2019 Report

It's been a mixed start to the Q4 earnings season for the gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), with less than 50% of companies beating earnings estimates, the average sales surprise vs. estimates sitting in negative territory. Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) is the most recent company to report its FY-2019 earnings, with the company seeing massive misses vs. its initial guidance. The company missed production guidance by more than 10%, and all-in sustaining costs came in 26% above guidance. Based on the fact that Golden Star is a Tier-3 jurisdiction gold producer and has some of the lowest all-in cost margins in the industry, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in the sector. While the stock could certainly rebound after a 20% drop to start the year, I would view any 25% plus rallies as selling opportunities.

(Source: Author's Table)

Golden Star Resources reported its FY-2019 results this week and managed to squeak by its revised annual gold production guidance of 197,500 ounces. The company managed to produce 203,800 ounces, 3% above this figure. Still, it's important to note that this revised guidance figure was more than 10% below the initial guidance mid-point of 230,000 ounces provided last February. Therefore, while those scanning over the release might think Golden Star Resources had a decent year, it was actually a very challenging year that was way off the mark from what investors had expected. The company's annual production of 203,800 ounces came in more than 11% below guidance, and all-in sustaining costs came in 26% above the $915/oz initial guidance figures at $1,157/oz. These were some of the worst percentage guidance misses in the sector for a 100,000-ounce plus producer, and unfortunately, both of the company's mines had their challenges in FY-2019. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Beginning with Golden Star's flagship Wassa Gold Mine in Ghana, the company saw annual gold production of 156,200 ounces, up 4% year over year. While this increased production was a positive sign, it was offset by all-in sustaining costs climbing 4% year over year and grades dropping off significantly. One contributor to higher costs year over year was the added capital expenditures with an extra $5 million of definition drilling intended to provide for higher confidence in the ore body going forward. In addition, the company had higher expenses relating to further investment in the paste fill plant ($5.4 million), electrical upgrades ($2.3 million), and increased spending on mining equipment ($4.4 million). Therefore, while all-in sustaining costs were higher year over year, much of this can be attributed to higher investment in the period.

(Source: Mining-Technology.com)

The one minor concern, however, is that mined grades continue to trend lower at Wassa, down significantly year over year. Golden Star's grades at Wassa hit a new 2-year low at 2.80 grams per tonne gold in Q3 2019 but fortunately bounced back in Q4 2019, increasing by 100 basis points to 3.80 grams per tonne gold. While this was a significant increase, this will be a crucial figure to watch going forward. Ideally, investors are not going to want to see this figure dip back near Q3 2019 levels, as it's going to be very difficult to deliver all-in sustaining costs below the industry average at Wassa if grades continue to hover below 3.0 grams per tonne gold. While predominantly open-pit operations can flourish with grades this low, it's much more challenging for an underground mining operation to deliver industry-leading results at grades below 4.0 grams per tonne gold. Overall, Wassa bounced back from a sluggish Q2 and Q3, but the company's Prestea Mine was the problem, overshadowing any progress at Wassa.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to the Prestea Mine, the operation continues to be one of the highest cost gold mines in the sector, with all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 coming in at $1,937/oz. Fortunately, the 47,600 ounces produced at Prestea make up less than 25% of Golden Star's total production as otherwise, the company would be operating at a significant net loss last year. Golden Star had CSA complete an independent review of the mine, and a revised mining plan is progressing at Prestea. The project's future still remains cloudy if costs cannot come down significantly. At the current gold price, each gold ounce produced at Prestea is generating a loss of over $300/oz.

(Source: Company News Release)

Fortunately, further investment in a new mining area and the implementation of long-hole open stoping are expected to improve operations. The company has placed orders to mechanize the long-hole open stoping zones, including a development jumbo, long-hole drill, and an additional loader to haul material back to the 17 level at the mine. In addition, the Alimak stoping areas are being redesigned to reduce the overall hanging wall span, a recommendation by CSA. Golden Star Resources noted that these efforts should be able to reduce all-in sustaining costs by up to $200/oz. While this would be a significant improvement from the $1,937/oz costs in FY-2019 and $2,202/oz all-in sustaining costs in Q4 2019, we are going to need to see a better outcome than this to become optimistic on Prestea. Even if costs were to drop to $1,700/oz, this is still at a level where mining here is still contributing to net losses.

(Source: Company Earnings Call Presentation)

In summary, while the company's Wassa Mine had a reasonable finish to the year, Golden Star's Prestea Mine continues to drag down the company on a consolidated basis. The more than 20% jump in costs last year for Prestea [$1,937/oz vs. $1,558/oz] transitioned Golden Star from a gold producer with costs slightly better than the industry average to a gold producer with all-in sustaining costs nearly 20% above the industry average. The company's FY-2020 outlook calls for a similar performance to FY-2019, unfortunately, with a guidance mid-point of 202,500 ounces at $1,130/oz all-in sustaining costs. While this is a minor improvement, it's nothing to be particularly excited about for investors. Let's take at how last year's operations affected the company's top and bottom-line growth below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), Golden Star Resources finally swung back to positive in FY-2019, after mild net losses in FY-2018 of $0.02 per share. The company reported $0.16 in annual EPS for FY-2019, and current FY-2020 estimates are calling for 37% growth in earnings year over year, with forecasts of $0.22 in EPS. While this is undoubtedly a significant improvement from FY-2018, it's essential to look at where annual earnings per share have come from previously. As the chart above shows, FY-2019 annual EPS came in 20% below FY-2016 EPS, meaning that Golden Star has lower annual EPS despite a gold price that is $200/oz higher. This is not impressive in the slightest and suggests that Golden Star is not a sector leader by any means. Therefore, while annual EPS is likely to hit a new 5-year high next year, this is only thanks to the gold price, and not reflective of operational excellence.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, we can see that Golden Star saw a 15% growth in revenue year over year in Q4, a significant improvement from the 30% drop in revenues in the prior-year period. However, this 15% growth in revenue is lapping a quarter where revenues were down 30%, meaning that we should be discounting this figure. There is absolutely nothing impressive about revenues increasing 15% when they are lapping a quarter in which they fell by nearly one-third. Therefore, while revenue growth rates have returned to positive territory, the price of gold is entirely to thank or this, and not operations at the company's mines.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

I prefer to invest in gold producers that are seeing growth in quarterly revenues and earnings despite a rise in the gold price. When it comes to these gold miners, any increase in the gold price is a bonus and goes right to the company's bottom line. As we can see above with Golden Star Resources, this is not the case. At a bare minimum, gold producers should see 18% plus revenue growth in a year when the price of gold gained over 18%. Therefore, Golden Star Resources is clearly lagging its peers and was fortunate that a rising gold price bailed the company out from posting much worse results in FY-2019.

Golden Star Resources had a disappointing year in FY-2019, and while the company is attempting to improve operations, the FY-2020 outlook suggests that this could take a year or longer. Even though we'll likely see a slight drop in costs year over year reflected by FY-2020 cost guidance of $1,130/oz, Golden Star Resources will remain a cost laggard when compared to the industry average. This is not helped by the fact that the company operates out Tier-3 jurisdictions, meaning that there's no real redeeming quality here either. Based on the fact that Golden Star has some of the weakest margins in the sector and operates out of a relatively unfavorable jurisdiction in Ghana, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. There are far too many companies beating guidance and enjoying margins of $600/oz to bet on the laggards, and unfortunately, Golden Star Resources remains a laggard. Therefore, with more work to be done at Prestea before it can rid itself of this laggard title, I believe investors would be wise to bet on the leaders instead.

