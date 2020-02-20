Competitive Threats Stymie Netflix's Growth Prospects

The competitive threats that Netflix (NFLX) faces throws into question its growth prospects going forward, and in consequence make the idea of investing in Netflix at its current valuation seem unwise.

At first, this bearishness seems unwarranted when one looks at the consistently rising revenue and net income figures that Netflix, a media Goliath with approximately 139 million paying subscribers in 190 countries, has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 6.78 billion 122.64 million 2016 8.83 billion 186.68 million 2017 11.69 billion 558.93 million 2018 15.79 billion 1.21 billion 2019 20.16 billion 1.87 billion

That Netflix has grown more profitable, for both the firm and for its shareholders, is testified to by the increasing figures for operating margin and for return on equity in the same time period.

Year Operating Margin (%) Return On Equity (%) 2015 4.51 6.01 2016 4.30 7.61 2017 7.17 17.85 2018 10.16 27.46 2019 12.92 29.12

Netflix is so profitable because it is the largest online entertainment subscription service operating currently. If it were only a platform for second-run programming, which it was for a long time, its competitive advantage would be very weak. To its credit, Netflix acknowledged this weakness, and set about investing in its own original content as well.

Netflix does not pay a dividend, and nor will it for the foreseeable future - it is still a growth stock at this time, and its capital allocation requirements prioritize reinvestment over dividends. Income investors, in short, are not looking to Netflix as a prospective investment.

However, whether or not Netflix can be viewed with certainty as a growth stock going forward is in question, despite earnings-per-share growth over the next five years being projected to be 43.60%. How well Netflix manages to fulfil these expectations is contingent on how well it deals with the numerous competitive threats that it now faces.

Two of the most formidable of these, Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), merit particular mention. Both of these firms are large, well-capitalized firms with the resources and reach to seriously dent Netflix's competitive advantage. Amazon Prime Video is cheaper than Netflix, and has a much larger catalog of movies and television shows. Apple TV+ has a single subscriber tier that is cheaper than all three of Netflix's subscriber tiers, and it can support up to six people on one account, in contrast to Netflix's limit of four.

In addition to Amazon and Apple, Netflix also have to contend with HBO Max, NBCU's Peacock (NBCU is a Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary), and Quibi, all of which have the means to distribute their content to millions - Quibi, for instance, is able to reach T-Mobile (TMUS) through a streaming partnership. And that is without even mentioning the threat from the House of Mouse.

Netflix can compete with these firms, and one example of it doing so is mirroring Quibi's strategy by partnering with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) to stream bonus content to Samsung devices. However, it will be difficult, as all of these competitors are well-financed and have a distribution reach that is either on par with, or superior to, that of Netflix.

Investing in more quality content is one way that Netflix can remain competitive, but that is a capital-intensive approach which will require Netflix to incur more debt. Netflix's short-term finances are decent, with total current liabilities of $6.86 billion offset by total current assets of $6.18 billion, cash-on-hand worth $5.02 billion, and total accounts receivable of $979.07 million. However, its long-term finances are a different story, with long-term debt of $16.18 billion outpacing a net worth of $7.59 billion.

Netflix could potentially get around the problem of having to take on more debt by raising rates on its customers, but that could do more harm than good. Its subscription rates are already higher than its competitors, and Needham analyst Laura Martin suggests that this is already a decisive disadvantage to Netflix. Referring to Nielsen survey data, Martin stated:

For 84% of respondents, cost is the most important attribute for an SVOD service, so Netflix priced at $9-16 per month, which is 30-100% above Disney+, Apple+, CBS All Access, Peacock, etc., implies sub losses.

Netflix could lose 4 million subscribers to competitors over the following year, and a rate rise might well exacerbate this. Martin's suggestion that Netflix introduce a lower subscriber tier with paid ads would run contrary to Netflix's stance that it remain ad-free. Consequently, the debt markets are Netflix's only real option to continue funding further growth as while Netflix is profitable in terms of revenue and net income, everything it earns has to be reinvested into its growth areas at this time. This has resulted in Netflix reporting negative free cash flow over the past five years, and those figures have gotten progressively worse in that time-frame.

Year Free Cash Flow ($) 2015 -840.69 million 2016 -1.58 billion 2017 -1.96 billion 2018 -2.85 billion 2019 -3.14 billion

In light of how numerous Netflix's competitors are, how much better financed they are, how much more attractive their services are in terms of cost and content, and how much more debt Netflix will have to incur to compete effectively with them, I am not as sanguine about Netflix's growth prospects as Mr. Market clearly is.

Netflix currently trades for around $380 per share, and is trading 50.78% above its 52-week low of $252.28.

Currently, Netflix trades for around $380 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11. By every metric, it is overvalued in relation to both the rental and leasing services sub-sector and to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Metric Netflix Sub-Sector Index P/E 92.11 71.87 25.39 P/CF N/A 68.46 14.07 P/B 22.07 9.07 3.21 P/S 8.30 5.52 2.26

Certainly, no-one will call Netflix a value investment, any more than they would call it an income investment. But in light of how much competitive pressure the firm finds itself under, and how taking on a greater debt load is its only viable means of remaining competitive going forward, I would not put as much faith in it as a growth investment either, and certainly do not think it worth investing in at this valuation.

