FMC: Well-Positioned To Navigate The Cycle

Taking a longer-term view, I think FMC is well-positioned to benefit from an expected agriculture cycle rebound in 2020 on the back of its well-diversified portfolio.

FMC Corporation (FMC) recently reported a typically strong set of 4Q19 numbers - revenue increased 9% YoY (11% organic ex. FX impact) to $1.19 billion, adjusted EBITDA came in at $320 million, up 17% YoY, representing a margin of 27%, leading to an adjusted EPS of $1.76, which beat consensus estimates by $0.22 (though excluding the $0.21 benefit from lower taxes, the result was in-line). The strength in the operational performance was driven by higher volumes, better price mix, and savings due to ongoing cost control initiatives. However, there was a little disappointment on the cash conversion front, which came in at 38% for 2019, though I think the result is largely attributable to the SAP implementation and collection shortfalls in the Asia Pacific, which will likely prove to be transitory.

Nonetheless, FMC's growth in 2019 has outpaced the broader agriculture chemical (ag chem) market by a good margin, and on the back of its well-diversified portfolio, as well as positive tailwinds from the rising adoption of its diamide insecticide products, FMC is exceptionally well-positioned to derive commercial benefits from a potential agriculture cycle rebound in 2020.

A Closer Look at the Results

Revenue: 4Q19 revenue growth was balanced across regions. Driven by strong volumes, revenue came in at $1.19 billion, up 9% YoY (11% organic ex. FX impact). Latin America remains the growth driver, rising 10% YoY (13% ex. FX) on double-digit growth in Argentina, led by herbicide demand and expanded market access. Meanwhile, North America was the second-best performing region, with revenue growing 10% YoY, driven by the strength in Rynaxypyr, Ethos XB, and Lucento as well as strong herbicide sales in Canada. Asia revenue was also strong, growing by 9% YoY (10% ex. FX), with double-digit growth in India, China, Indonesia, and Pakistan on strong demand for diamides and new product launches; while EMEA revenue growth lagged 5% YoY (7% ex. FX), despite double-digit growth in France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Romania.

Latin America: The strong 10% YoY growth from the region was largely in line and was driven by augmented volumes for pre-emergent herbicide in soybean and improved market access in Argentina. Brazil continued to deliver increased volumes, but growth slowed to single digits, following four quarters of double-digit growth. Notably, channel inventories remain at healthy levels and are under control, with growth in soybeans and corn set to drive gains in the Brazil crop protection market in 2020.

North America: The region's revenue growth of 10% YoY was well above expectations on demand for Rynaxypyr insect control, the combination of insecticide and fungicide Ethos XB and Lucento fungicide, and strong herbicide sales in Canada. Per management, a pro-active approach of selling less pre-emergent herbicide into the channel during the second half of 2019 contributed toward reducing channel inventories. However, industry-level inventories remain higher-than-normal heading into 2020 and will likely offset growth from the recovery in acreage for row crops.

Asia: Despite an otherwise down market, a 20% YoY growth in India driven by rice and sugarcane applications and new product launches, double-digit growth in China on diamide and fungicide sales in citrus and vegetable applications, as well as strong double-digit growth in Indonesia and Pakistan led to a 9% YoY growth in regional revenue for the quarter. Assuming normalized weather conditions and a partial rebound in Australia following the recent fires, the crop protection industry growth looks set to outperform heading into 2020.

EMEA: Double-digit growth, primarily in France and Russia more than offset the negative impact from drought conditions that impacted cereal plantings in Central and Eastern Europe, to drive a 5% YoY growth for the region. Following the weaker winter cereal seeding, 2020 regional growth will likely be driven by spring cereal herbicide trends.

Operating Income: 4Q19 adjusted EBITDA came in at $320 million, up 17% YoY and was ~ $10 million above the midpoint of guidance, representing a margin of 26.7%, up 180 bps YoY. Volume growth across all the regions contributed $75 million to the EBITDA line, which more than offset a $28 million negative impact from combined headwinds from raw material costs, tariffs, and FX in the quarter. Both volumes and effective cost management were the key drivers of the quarter's EBITDA performance.

Source: Company Presentation

Profitability: Adjusting for the $0.21 per share positive impact from lower taxes, 4Q19 adjusted EPS of $1.76 was largely in line. Specifically, the quarter's EPS result was positively impacted by a $0.34 per share benefit on the EBITDA line (cost controls and volumes led to $0.07 impact) and a $0.05 benefit due to the decreased share count. The overall positive impact of the EBITDA line and reduced share count was partially offset by higher interest expense of $0.08 per share.

Source: Company Presentation

Future Outlook

Management also introduced a slightly disappointing set of earnings guidance for 2020 and 1Q20. For FY20, revenue is expected to grow by 6% YoY to reach $4.80-4.95 billion (vs. consensus' $4.85 billion), adjusted EBITDA is estimated to grow by 8% YoY to reach $1.30-1.34 billion (vs. consensus' $1.32 billion), and adjusted EPS in the range of $6.45-6.70 (vs. consensus' $6.67) based on a share count of 131 million.

For 1Q20, FMC expects revenue to grow by 5% YoY to reach $1.23-1.27 billion (vs. consensus' $1.25 billion), adjusted EBITDA to grow by 4% YoY to reach $346-366 million (vs. consensus at $363-$367 million), and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.76-1.86 (vs. consensus' $1.87).

Source: Company Presentation

Drivers of the Guidance: For FY20, volumes are expected to drive 5% of the revenue growth and 10% of the EBITDA growth, with an estimated 2% YoY benefit to revenue from a positive price mix partially offset by a 1% negative impact from FX headwinds. A $40 million incremental R&D spend during 2020 is likely to offset some part of the EBITDA gain from higher volumes.

For 1Q20, the volume is set to drive 5% of the revenue growth and 10% of the EBITDA growth. An estimated 2% YoY benefit to revenue in 1Q20 from a positive price mix is likely to be offset by a similar percentage decline from FX headwinds. Cost headwinds due to raw materials, tariffs, and growth in R&D spending are expected to partially offset some gain in the EBITDA line from increased volumes.

Source: Company Presentation

Free Cash Flow (FCF) Conversion: I would also highlight that although FMC's cash conversion ratio increased from 18% in 2018 to 38% in 2019, it remains below par. However, much of it appears to be a function of the SAP implementation and collection shortfalls in the Asia Pacific (likely a short-term issue). Going forward, FMC has guided toward 32% growth in adjusted cash from operations, with a 55% FCF conversion for 2020, which should alleviate concerns around the cash conversion going forward. Additionally, management's indication that it is prepared to utilize the cash for product line M&A activity should set the stage for the company's next growth phase.

Source: Company Presentation

The upcoming CEO change: FMC's current CEO, Pierre R. Brondeau, is set to step down from his role and hand over the reins to the current COO Mark A. Douglas. My base case is for operations to remain status quo - both have worked together for a considerable period, and Mr. Douglas will likely look to build on the legacy that the exiting CEO has left for him. As such, I do not expect any material change in FMC's strategy with regard to its operations or on the capital structure front post the upcoming management change.

FMC Remains a Favorable Long-Term Play on the Ag Chem Cycle

Within a crowded ag chem market, I like FMC's through-cycle prospects. While guidance has been moderated on a cyclical slowdown in Brazil, subdued demand in Australia due to the fires, and the upcoming CEO change, I believe these concerns will prove transitory as the company is well-equipped to weather these challenges and has been positioning itself well to capitalize on new market opportunities. Accordingly, I think a higher than average multiple is fair to account for more positive cyclical prospects going forward - at 13-14x EBITDA, I see FMC's fair value in the $120-130 range. Key risks to the price target include potential changes in farm economics, a longer-than-expected rebound in the agriculture cycle, adverse weather conditions, as well as potential supply chain disruptions.

