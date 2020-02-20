AMD: Don't Confuse Stable Foundation With Eternity

Introduction

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a great company with a great fundamental outlook. At the moment, however, I am concerned that some rather speculative investors see this foundation as a guarantee for further rising prices. However, I think extrapolating past price trends into the future is a big mistake. At present, I only see a value for long-term investors. Indeed, the share price has had an impressive run. Although the share price plummeted a few percents after the publication of the quarterly and annual figures, the price has since recovered and reached new historic highs. While I am generally positive about AMD and have made this point in previous analyses, several developments are now coming together that investors need to take into account. Depending on the investment approach, now may be a good time to secure some book profits. However, this decision should be preceded by concrete and very careful consideration. In this article, I will mention the decisive pro and contra arguments.

The catalysts of the great development

The share price of AMD has developed excellently.

Data by YCharts

In the last three months alone, in which I continued to be bullish in two analyses (I used a neutral rating because of the high valuation and because I am not invested myself), the company has gained enormously in value:

(Source: my previous analyses from December and February)

There are some catalysts for the enormous rise in share prices, which I would like to briefly remind investors. Firstly, the excellent operating performance is the main driver of the share price. This has been impressively underlined by the figures for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year 2019. Here, all figures point upwards:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results/table by author, taken from previous analyses)

It is also due to the operational success that AMD is now cash-flow positive. It can, therefore, be stated here that the company is financially sound and is in an impressive growth phase. Besides, there has been further news in the recent past that has given the share price further fantasy. In addition to good quarterly figures from Nvidia (NVDA), AMD was able to gain further market shares with its broadly diversified portfolio.

(Source: AMD's market share by segment)

Many investors (including myself) justify the share price increase also with the new consoles for which AMD supplies the CPU and GPU and general future markets such as High-Performance Computing.

The problem

In principle, these developments justify the increase in the share price. They also justify the assumption that AMD is amid a growth-trend that even seems to be accelerating. This is mainly indicated by profit and margin development (see above). The problem, however, is that exactly this development was already priced into the course price before. Already in my December analysis, I said that the price of AMD has already priced in a perfect performance. Since then, the price has risen by another 38 percent. Gradually I am beginning to fear that investors here are mistakenly assuming that the price will continue to rise. But the problem is that a stable company foundation does not automatically lead to infinitely rising share prices. Experience shows time and again that even the best-performing companies have to contend with severe price setbacks from time to time. Apple (AAPL), for example, is one such company:

What is clear is that one cannot predict such setbacks. Nevertheless, fundamental data can be used to determine how a company relates to its historical valuation. After all, this approach is part of value investing. And if there are fundamental reasons not to buy shares of a company at this point, then these are the same reasons that speak for a sale if an investor owns such shares. And the negative aspects are constantly increasing here. One example is the extremely high P/E ratio, especially in comparison to the competitors Intel (INTC) and Nvidia:

Data by YCharts

And even though margins have improved at AMD, the company is still far from reaching the margins of its competitors in terms of profitability:

Data by YCharts

I had been concerned before that AMD, despite its technical superiority, was not managing to achieve better margins. AMD also does not pay a dividend, which means that investors are completely dependent on the share price development. Given that and to be as transparent as possible, I expect setbacks. AMD's share price went too high too fast. As I have already explained above, this increase was also not caused by any fundamentally unexpected reasons. Such a constellation will likely lead to a massive correction. Here, I think that the current share price development allows stronger corrections of more than 20 percent. Then the share price would still be at about the same level as at the time of the latest quarterly figures where most of AMD's fundamental strength was already priced in. I do not consider 20 percent as too high. The above chart of Apple's share price shows that stronger declines are also possible. Accordingly, it is tempting to secure a few book profits even though there is the risk of missing out on further profits since concrete marketing timing is simply not possible.

Of course, something different applies to long-term investors who do not care about the current share price. Here the arguments are distributed somewhat differently. For example, it is a fact that it is impossible to predict the highs and lows of share price development. As long as the fundamental conditions do not change, such investors remain invested, leave their shares and do not even think about selling. Anyone who follows such an approach is proven right by statistics. I have outlined some of the reasons for this in my recent AT&T (T) analysis. Cognitive biases, in particular, need to be taken into account here. In my view, as an investor, you can break the decision down to a basic question here: If I am so convinced of a company that the risk is too high that if I sell it, the share price runs away, then I remain invested. If my investment was more of a speculative matter or even a bet, then it might make sense to secure the profits. The answer to this question is of course highly individual. The recent price development rather shows me that many market participants are making speculative bets here. They assume that the fundamental basis alone justifies further price gains, although a perfect operating performance was already priced into the price months ago. Such an extrapolation would also be a cognitive fallacy. I hope every investor is aware of this.

Conclusion

Investors should not make the mistake of extrapolating past price trends into the future. Whether AMD falls into the category of companies that should never be sold is questionable. I would rather deny that question. The company has made excellent progress, no question. But investors should not be under the misapprehension that a stable foundation guarantees growth to infinity. The current share price, however, seems to reflect exactly this expectation. Overall and as actionable advice, I would therefore only advise those investors who have a long-term investment horizon to invest.

