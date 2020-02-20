Amazon: $2,500 As A First Target

Amazon's stock is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

In the context of current forecasts regarding earnings growth rates, Amazon is undervalued relative to the main blue chips on Nasdaq.

Amazon is growing in full accordance with its natural trend involving the achievement of $2,500 by the end of the year.

1. Technical parameters

Starting from 2010, Amazon (AMZN) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that acts as a smart average. By the way, this is quite typical for a growing public company:

Since the beginning of the year, the company's actual stock price has been growing almost in line with this trend. This indicates an exponential price rise which is fast, but not extraordinary - and thus no mathematical signs of a stock price bubble appear. This sets Amazon apart from Microsoft (MSFT), which shows signs of bubble formation.

The rolling annual total price return of Amazon's is back to the average. This is also a sign of stability.

Technically, Amazon's stock price looks balanced.

2. Growth drivers

Speaking of Amazon, there are several stable and quality dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the current capitalization of the company is.

The first one is a strong dependence between Amazon's revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization:

This pattern identifies Amazon's current capitalization as balanced. But, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q3 '20, Amazon's revenue TTM will be around $318 billion, and in my model, all other things being equal, this means that the company's balanced stock price will exceed $2,400, or 12.5% more than the current actual price

Looking at the last graph, I want to pay attention to the key nuance: the revealed dependence is linear. It means, that Amazon's capitalization responds to the revenue growth with approximately constant coefficients. In the most general sense, this reflects investors' confidence in the potential for further growth of the company. For example, in the case of Facebook (FB), the situation is different.

Considering the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, we can also conclude that Amazon retains the growth potential of capitalization:

In terms of well-established relationships, Amazon's current price is classified as balanced with potential for growth in the near future.

3. Comparable valuation

In this section, I would like to offer a comparable valuation of Amazon through multiples. I will show only one, but time-tested model.

Why do investors buy Amazon's shares?

Obviously, they do it not because they count on the potential dividends or buyback. In my opinion, at the current stage of the company development, the main reason is the growth rate of the company. Or, to be more specific, the main reason is the growth rate that investors expect from Amazon in the future. Therefore, it would be reasonable to compare Amazon through the forward-priced multiples previously adjusted for the expected growth rate. And I suggest to evaluate Amazon through the P/E (forward) multiple divided by the expected growth rates of earnings.

So, judging by this multiple, Amazon is undervalued by 18%:

But what's more important is that from November to February, the implied price was lower than the actual price. The situation changed only after the last adjustment of the forecasts:

4. Risk Parameters

Beta is a good indicator of speculative interest of investors who tend to actively buy stock in a positive market and quickly sell it even if the market slightly falls.

And in this context, I have to admit that Amazon's beta coefficient is declining:

At the same time, Amazon's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is much lower than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

It means that Amazon's stock is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline.

Bottom line

The world economy is in one way or another connected with China. But China, frankly speaking, is very unlucky in recent years. First, the trade war and now the epidemic. In turn, due to the huge domestic demand, the US economy is strong enough. And this is a big advantage for Amazon because about 60% of its revenue comes from the United States. Moreover, only the North America segment brings profit to Amazon, while the international is consistently unprofitable. Also, do not forget that Amazon's advertising business is able to maintain the current growth rate of the company's profits even if AWS profitability decreases in the near future due to increased competition.

So, it is hard to believe, but Amazon is still undervalued. And given the current market expectations, it is highly likely that Amazon's stock price will exceed $2500 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.