Assessing Westlake Chemical's Dividend After Its 2019 Numbers

We wrote about Westlake Chemical (WLK) at the beginning of last month. At the time, shares were very close to giving a strong buying signal on the monthly chart. Six weeks later, we seem to be in the same predicament in that we still do not have a convincing crossover of the monthly MACD indicator.

Fourth quarter earnings were announced recently and we didn't foresee the rather large earnings miss. Consensus had expected $0.87 per share in earnings for the fourth quarter but only $0.37 per share was realized. Top-line sales also missed by over $45 million and came in at $1.88 billion.

The fourth quarter miss along with the sizable first quarter miss also meant that operating income came in at $656 million for fiscal 2019. Net income of $421 million in 2019 was down well over 100% from fiscal 2018.

As the long-term chart shows below (especially 2009), Westlake is not immune to external economic factors. On the fourth quarter earnings conference call, management stated that there was plenty of uncertainty (especially in export markets) which impacted pricing to a large degree. The demand for caustic soda, for example, has definitely weakened as customers amid the uncertainty have decided to lighten up on their inventories. We also saw the same trend in the olefins segment where reduced demand once more weighed on sales prices in the quarter.

Therefore, with the coronavirus continuing to cast a cloud over how future operations will pan out in this industry, management will not most likely concentrate on reducing costs in order to maintain its competitiveness in this industry.

Shares post the Q4 earnings miss stopped to under $60 a share but quickly recovered and now are trading back up above $63 a share. We continue to like the dividend here as well as the firm's valuation (price to book ratio presently comes in at a very attractive 1.26). Let's see how Westlake's key dividend metrics are shaping up post full-year numbers.

Westlake's dividend comes in at $1.05 over a 12-month basis. This equates to an annual yield of 1.65%. Although Westlake's yield is lower than the median in this sector (1.98%), it is well above its 5-year average (1.2%). Many long-term investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the respective dividend growth stock is cheap or not. Suffice it to say, we are off to a good start here.

Westlake has grown its dividend for 14 consecutive years now. Furthermore, its average annual growth rate over the past five years has remained in double digit territory (11%+) which is encouraging. To see if the firm can continue to afford these increases, we go to the cash flow statement.

Westlake generated $1.3 billion in operating cash flow in 2019. Much of this cash ($862 million) was invested in marketable & equity securities. Capex spend ($787 million) and acquisitions ($314 million) meant that investing cash flow came in at $1.94 billion in 2019. Therefore, to ensure there was no meaningful change in cash on the balance sheet, management issued $804 million of long-term debt in 2019.

Equity though continues to grow on the balance sheet which is encouraging. The $3.44 billion of long-term debt is well covered by the $5.86 billion of shareholder equity. Albert Chao stated on the recent earnings call that maintaining a strong balance sheet is a priority for the firm. This is important as it enables sustained dividend growth to be able to take place much easier over time.

Yes, the interest coverage ratio has decreased due to lower EBIT and the higher amount of interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet. However, management is being cautious with its capex spend for 2020 where we should see a reduction of about $100 million over 2019. We still see strength in the vinyls segment where the firm's main competitive advantage is its low cost-curve compared to competitors.

Therefore, to sum up, when investing in dividend growth stocks, the most important areas are invariably cash flow, shareholder equity, interest expense, and projected growth. We maintain that recent investments will eventually bear fruit once some of the uncertainty dies down in the global economy. As far as the dividend is concerned, we see no risk to the yield or growth-curve at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.