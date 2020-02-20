Scientific Games: Stronger Than Ever

Management ownership and incentives are clearly aligned with outside equity shareholders and the company remains very cheap in light of recent partnerships it has struck.

There was a point last summer at which investors were able to enter the stock at a price lower than Chairman Ron Perelman.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is stronger than ever. Last June, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha highlighting the company's >6% free cash flow yield and strong balance sheet position. Since then, the stock has appreciated nearly 40%, representing a powerful driver of portfolio returns on an annualized basis for long investors. In fact, over the past six months, SGMS's equity share price is up over 70%.

The company has made several favorable announcements in recent months and in light of these recent news announcements I believe SGMS remains a strong investment even after the gains of the last several months.

New Partnerships

In the last months, there has been a flurry of favorable developments on SGMS's business front.

First, the company announced that its WAVE point of sale retailer technology will reach more than 100,000 points of sale for lottery and sports betting procurements around the globe. For more information on this terminal product offered by the company, please refer to this fact sheet. This threshold was surpassed by the company being awarded an exclusive agreement in Italy for 30,000 WAVE retail terminals.

SGMS has also confirmed an expanded partnership with Flutter Entertainment to cover online and mobile sports betting and iGaming content offerings with FanDuel in the U.S.

Earlier this month, SGMS announced a partnership with Betfred in Pennsylvania for both retail casino solutions in 1H 2020 as well as digital sports betting later this year.

Another exciting development involves the company's James Bond 007 licensed lottery games, which SGMS confirmed are being launched by over 22 U.S. and international lotteries; the Massachusetts Lottery's $5 James Bond 007 game sold out with over $43 million in retail sales in 19 weeks.

CEO Barry Cottle and his management team are clearly doing well on the business development front and I expect these pieces of good news to start hitting financials in the coming quarters to the benefit of the company's cash flow from operations. On the latest earnings call, for instance, Cottle highlighted the value proposition of SGMS products and services to customers in a compelling example:

...in Florida, we will continue our 30-year partnership with the award of a new 7-year SGEP contract which has an option to be extended for an additional 7 years. Since 1997, Scientific Games' enhanced partnership has powered the Florida lottery instant games to perform 52% better than the lottery industry average with a 10-year compound average growth rate of 22%. In fact, when looking at all of our SGEP customers, they have experienced a 10-year CAGR that was 80% higher than lotteries served by other contract vendors.

Interestingly, the company seems to be financing this exciting growth in a very accretive way for its own cash flow. Payments tend to be structured over many years, such that there is very little negative cash flow upfront with later payments easily being covered by incoming revenues from each individual deal. I think this is one of the most compelling angles of the business growth SGMS is pursuing and that such cash-efficient growth in revenues should ultimately flow through to shareholders' bottom line.

Incentives Still Aligned, Debt Targets Should Be Reached

Director Ron Perelman's insider buys in September were very favorable from the insider alignment standpoint, as I discussed in my last article on SGMS. Since then, there have been a handful of option exercises and sales from insiders but nothing meaningful from a dollar standpoint relative to the massive insider buying last fall from Perelman. Still, I feel that incentives remain aligned with Perelman himself owning nearly 40% of the company. The company has a relatively large percentage of short interest compared to its floating shares, nearing 16%.

One risk I highlighted in my article last year was the company's "not insignificant level of debt on the balance sheet". Management has been aware of the public focus on leverage levels as an overhang on the stock, and has delevered the balance sheet nicely in the past few quarters. I believe that by the end of 2020, SGMS will have significantly reduced leverage as a result of refinancing gains as well as increased free cash flow from operations. I believe that as a result of these aligned incentives, management and the Board will continue to delever the company and make it a profitable enterprise with the corresponding reduction in interest costs. In fact, management specifically addressed the 5.5x net debt to EBITDA target they historically provided on the latest earnings call as well:

We are committed to achieving our net debt leverage target of approximately 5.5 by year end 2020. We took another important step in that direction in the third quarter by generating strong results across the board. We decreased our net debt leverage ratio to 6.4 and paid down $354 million in debt year-to-date and are on track to achieve our de-leveraging target. We are firmly committed to reducing leverage in this business and will continue this focus beyond our current target of 5.5.

In addition, there was this particularly compelling exchange Cottle had with a SunTrust equity research analyst that makes me confident the deleveraging is progressing well and that we can expect more to come this year:

Barry Jonas Hi, guys. You gave your 1 turn deleverage target last quarter just curious if you feel more or less confident now about hitting that target and if may be that confidence is tilted more towards growing EBITDA or else paying down debt? Barry Cottle Look I would say we remain very confident in hitting the 5.5 quite frankly let me emphasize 5.5 is just a point our goal is to continue to drive that even lower look its it is kind alluded to, it's a balance of first and foremost driving top and bottom line growth of the business implementing cost efficient initiatives from our cash management refinance and repaying debt balance of doing a lot of things in terms of the top and bottom line growth we have outlined...

I respectfully disagree with my fellow SA contributor and believe that SGMS is indeed worth a "gamble" today; investors who wait for further progress and favorable developments may not have the ability to establish a position in the common equity shares until the stock is too far away from today's levels.

More to Come in 2020?

I believe the de-levering story at SGMS that will take place in 2020 will be quite accretive to the company's equity value. The management team has explicitly stated they would like to maximize free cash flow this year in order to refinance and paydown the high debt levels, targeting a net debt leverage ratio of ~5.5x by the end of the year.

Based upon the company's recent partnerships and overall market position relative to competitors, I think this is achievable and that equity shareholders will reap the benefits as the stock re-rates from a near-distressed company to a company with organic growth in business operations that is starting to see positive free cash flow, driven in large part by decreasing required interest payments.

The narrative around SGMS transforming from a distressed, debt-heavy company to a company with responsible levels of leverage and an increasingly cash-efficient business model should be incredibly powerful for multiple expansion in SGMS. The market should begin to view SGMS as the free cash flow generating engine that it can be in coming years and I expect the stock to be trading at >5% free cash flow yield on a pro forma basis in coming quarters as expectations for future free cash flows from operations continue to increase.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, SGMS still represents an attractive equity investment. While investors should continue to monitor the company's debt levels, management has made good progress toward reducing these and I believe the balance sheet will continue to strengthen into the future. I look forward to continuing to follow the SGMS investment case with all of you. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.