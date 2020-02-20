Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Waiting For The Next Move

Now that we have a piece of the timeline, I provide a brief background on the classifications of FDA responses and what that means for ADMP investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) has been fairly quiet since the company received ZIMHI's Complete Response Letter "CRL" from the FDA back on November 22th. ZIMHI is the company's high-dose naloxone injection candidate as a rescue treatment of opioid overdose. Prior to February 19th, the company's only communication has been a partial update back in December that informed investors that the company plans to have their Type A meeting with FDA and that the company will update investors when they feel like it was necessary. During this time, ADMP investors were forced to sit and wait for their next scrap of information from the company. Luckily, the share price snuck out of its downtrend after trading sideways around $0.70 per share (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMP Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The combination of pending news and dormancy in the share price allowed me to accumulate some extra shares and call options to be prepared for a potential resurgence in the share price. Unfortunately, the recent news wasn't embraced by the market and share price was knocked back down. Despite another setback, I still believe ADMP is undervalued for its current revenue and a positive response from the FDA should generate some positive momentum in 2020.

I plan on reviewing ZIMHI's CRL and what investors should be looking for in the next ZIMHI update. In addition, I take a look at the company's current valuation and defend a case for value buy at these prices. Finally, I discuss my strategy for managing my ADMP position based on the FDA's decision.

ZIMHI CRL

The ZIMHI CRL was a demoralizing event for ADMP longs who were hoping the company was going to have an answer to the opioid epidemic, but the FDA wasn't ready to approve the Symject product at that point in time. The FDA "generally" mentioned Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls "CMC" concerns in the CRL. According to Adamis, the FDA did not cite any clinical safety or efficacy issues mentioned in their CRL. Plus, the FDA sent the CRL three weeks after the PDUFA, so I don't believe the NDA has any major issues. As I mentioned in my previous ADMP article, CMC issues are frequently as a result of missing data involving the formulation, insufficient stability data, and inconsistencies in inactive ingredients that are past the numbers found in the RLD. Luckily, most of these issues can be cleared up with some verification with existing data or short bridging studies.

Figure 2: ZIMHI Overview (Source: ADMP)

ZIMHI Update

Adamis indicated that they submitted the answers to the FDA back in mid-December and they requested a Type A meeting. The company also indicated that they were not going to update investors until after they completed the meeting. Type A meetings are usually scheduled with 30 days after the FDA receives the request; so, it was an update overdue.

Back on February 12th, Adamis had their Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the CMC data necessary for ZIMHI's NDA resubmission. It looks as if the company needs to provide extractables and leachables testing data from components of the Symject device, packaging, or manufacturing components. According to the company's press release,

The Company believes it can generate the additional information and resubmit the NDA early in the second quarter of 2020. The FDA expressed its intent to review the resubmission in a rapid and timely manner. Adamis will provide the next update on the ZIMHI NDA after the resubmission is accepted."

Overall, it appears as if the company has to perform some supplementary testing to verify the Symject device and packaging does not produce any toxic impurities into naloxone. Essentially, the company needs to get a CMC testing lab to find out "what comes out?" and "how much comes out?" of Symject, the packaging, or even manufacturing components. If there is anything that "comes out", the lab needs to determine if it gets into the naloxone. Personally, I have to believe the company's decision to change their Symject manufacturing might be the issue and the company just needs to verify its CMC data.

What Are We Waiting For?

Ultimately, investors are waiting for the FDA to reveal whether the company's resubmission is either a Class 1 or Class 2 response, which will determine the length of their review cycle. A Class 1 response would be a 2-month review cycle, whereas a Class 2 response would require a 6-month review cycle. Obviously, investors would like to see the Class 1 response, which would indicate that the requested information was minor and would put the PDUFA in the first half of 2020. A Class 2 response would place the PDUFA in the second half of 2020 and would definitely have a negative impact on the share price.

Until the company provides an update, investors should expect the share price to continue to trade in this range-bound pattern and will be under low volumes.

Other Targets On The Radar

In addition to a potential ZIMHI approval, investors should be on the lookout for a ZIMHI partnership. I have to expect the CRL to put the brakes on the partnership talks, but it is still something investors need to keep an eye out for in 2020. A ZIMHI commercial partnership should come with an upfront payment that would reinforce the thin $10.1M cash position.

Another crucial event for investors is the company's Q4/2019 earnings report, which has been released in mid-to-late March for the past four years. The Street expects the company to report around $22.59M for 2019, which would be almost a 50% year-over-year growth and 1.83 price-to-sales (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimate (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The healthcare sector's average price-to-sales is about 5x, so we can say that Adamis continues to trade at discount compared to its peers. I believe the company can hit that number considering its US Compounding subsidiary has shown steady growth over the past year and the potential for SYMJEPI to show some commercial traction. Admittedly, the market hasn't respected the company's revenue growth, so I would expect a strong reaction to the good news. However, investors should embrace the expected revenue growth as it bolsters the ticker's fundamentals and improves the company's financial outlook.

Lingering Downside

The company's fragile financials and the fact the stock is trading under $1.00 per share continue to be lingering downside risks. Investors need to accept the strong possibility of another secondary offering at some point in 2020 and even the possibility they will have to perform a reverse split "R/S" to bring the stock above $1.00 per share to regain compliance with being listed on the Nasdaq. Hopefully, a positive response from the FDA will get the share price above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days, but investors shouldn't rely on it.

What's My Plan?

I am going to stick to the same plan I laid out in my previous ADMP article and will manage my position based on the FDA decision on ZIMHI. Although I have added some extra shares and call options, I am remaining conservative in the face of additional dilution and/or reverse split. However, if the FDA classifies the company's response to be a Class 1, I will consider adding to my ADMP position. If it is a Class 2 response, I will defer on adding to my position and will employ call and put options to manage my position through the rest of 2020. If the company performs an R/S and secondary offering, I will contemplate finally quitting my position and will likely revisit ADMP at a later time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.