Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/18/20

Includes: EPD, OPK, SAFE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/18/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tractor Supply (TSCO)
  • Steel Dynamics (STLD)
  • Bunge (BG)
  • Aquabounty Technologies (AQB)
  • Cytokinetics (CYTK)
  • Yum Brands (YUM)
  • Waste Management (WM)
  • Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
  • Iqvia (IQV)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)
  • AON (AON)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Flynn James E

BO

Revolution Medicines

RVMD

JB*

$10,200,000

2

Kirk Randal J

BO

Aquabounty Technologies

AQB

JB*

$7,762,500

3

Total S A

DIR, BO

Sunpower

SPWR

B

$5,751,206

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,368,350

5

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,292,490

6

Sagan Paul

DIR

Moderna

MRNA

B

$999,989

7

Podwika Joseph

VP, LO

Bunge

BG

B

$802,020

8

Cornew Kenneth W

DIR

Steel Dynamics

STLD

B

$175,809

9

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$157,291

10

Lawton Iii Harry A

CEO, DIR

Tractor Supply

TSCO

B

$125,206

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

TPG Group

DIR

Iqvia

IQV

JS*

$492,271,072

2

Connaughton John

DIR

Iqvia

IQV

S

$115,638,944

3

Smith Lonnie M

DIR

Intuitive Surgical

ISRG

AS

$16,940,336

4

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Cytokinetics

CYTK

S

$16,923,924

5

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

ROKU

ROKU

AS

$15,022,410

6

Creed Greg

DIR

Yum Brands

YUM

S

$9,248,296

7

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,709,150

8

Fish James C Jr

PR, CEO

Waste Management

WM

AS

$8,633,567

9

Davies Christa

CFO

AON

AON

AS

$7,701,117

10

Morgan Michael C

DIR

Kinder Morgan

KMI

S

$6,773,267

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.