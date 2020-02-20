Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/18/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/18/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Opko Health (OPK)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Bunge (BG)

Aquabounty Technologies (AQB)

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Yum Brands (YUM)

Waste Management (WM)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Iqvia (IQV)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

AON (AON)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Sunpower (SPWR)

ROKU (ROKU)

Moderna (MRNA)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Flynn James E BO Revolution Medicines RVMD JB* $10,200,000 2 Kirk Randal J BO Aquabounty Technologies AQB JB* $7,762,500 3 Total S A DIR, BO Sunpower SPWR B $5,751,206 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,368,350 5 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,292,490 6 Sagan Paul DIR Moderna MRNA B $999,989 7 Podwika Joseph VP, LO Bunge BG B $802,020 8 Cornew Kenneth W DIR Steel Dynamics STLD B $175,809 9 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO Opko Health OPK B $157,291 10 Lawton Iii Harry A CEO, DIR Tractor Supply TSCO B $125,206

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 TPG Group DIR Iqvia IQV JS* $492,271,072 2 Connaughton John DIR Iqvia IQV S $115,638,944 3 Smith Lonnie M DIR Intuitive Surgical ISRG AS $16,940,336 4 Bvf Partners LP BO Cytokinetics CYTK S $16,923,924 5 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO ROKU ROKU AS $15,022,410 6 Creed Greg DIR Yum Brands YUM S $9,248,296 7 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,709,150 8 Fish James C Jr PR, CEO Waste Management WM AS $8,633,567 9 Davies Christa CFO AON AON AS $7,701,117 10 Morgan Michael C DIR Kinder Morgan KMI S $6,773,267

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.