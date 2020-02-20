Wendy's Can't Afford Anything But Perfection

Because of the lack of margin of error, and the rich valuation, I must stay away.

Yet everything, from the dividend policy, to the valuation, depends on operational perfection for the next few years.

The company has been growing the dividend at an explosive rate, which can seem very enticing.

Wendy's has been trending in recent months, amid what seems to be a successful turnaround.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The 21st century has been marked by ever changing consumer preferences. Many companies have had to adapt and overcome challenges which they hadn't foreseen. In recent months, I have become increasingly interested in dividend stocks which have undergone transformations in their business models, in an attempt to identify elements of success in turnaround stories. One such company is Wendy's (WEN), which has had a particularly tough decade. The trough in revenues was in 2017, and 2018 saw aggressive revenue growth which has continued throughout 2019, following a change in the line-up of offerings as well as new marketing efforts. Management now forecasts 5% annual revenue growth & high single digit FCF growth for years to come, all while aggressively increasing the dividend and spending excess cash repurchasing shares.

Source: Open Domain

WEN has a dividend yield of 2.10% & trades around $22.91. Based on our MAD Scores, WEN has a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 55. While management's commitment to increasing the dividend is enticing, WEN's share price discounts excellence for years to come, making me uneasy with the valuation.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Wendy's for the foreseeable future.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will first walk you through the stock's dividend profile before diving into our factor analysis -value, momentum & quality-to assess the stock's potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are first and foremost safe dividend stocks. Their payouts must be well covered. This is even more important for stocks with relatively low yields such as Wendy's. You see, with lower yielding stocks, you need more dividend growth to make up for the lack of yield. This dividend growth can come from an increase in cashflow generation, or it can come from payout ratio expansion. If a company isn't growing fast enough, or hits unexpected roadblocks, I like to see low payout ratios which ensure that the dividend growth can continue without interruption.

Dividend Safety

87% of Wendy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 20% of dividend stocks.

WEN pays 49% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, less than only 24% of dividend stocks.

Wendy's has a free cashflow payout ratio of 255%, a better ratio than only 7% of dividend stocks.

27/09/2015 02/10/2016 01/10/2017 30/09/2018 29/09/2019 Dividends $0.2400 $0.2400 $0.2800 $0.3400 $0.4900 Net Income $0.27 $0.65 $0.26 $2.43 $0.56 Payout Ratio 89% 37% 108% 14% 88% Cash From Operations $0.75 $0.82 $0.95 $1.24 $1.00 Payout Ratio 32% 29% 30% 28% 49% Free Cash Flow $-0.66 $-0.22 $0.06 $0.47 $0.19 Payout Ratio -36% -105% 400% 71% 245%

Source: mad-dividends.com

While Wendy's dividend has doubled during the past 5 years, its earnings and cashflow have been extremely volatile. The unusually high earnings for the penultimate 12 month period presented above was due to a one off income. Free cashflow has also been hazardous, with the company's interest and capex taking up much of the available cashflow, often leaving less than enough to cover the dividend.

Another way to look at it is that management uses the cash generated from operations to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, and uses increased debt to finance its capex. The company is significantly more leveraged than it was 5 years ago, although the debt levels have remained stable.

Wendy's cut its dividend in 2008 the last time it ran into trouble. Management has been raising the dividend aggressively despite revenues declining year after year. This leaves the dividend somewhat stretched, and forces any future dividend growth to come from the continued success of the firm's turnaround.

I'd give Wendy's dividend average safety: while it is unlikely that the dividend will be cut in the next 5 years, the numbers don't paint the prettiest of pictures.

Dividend Potential

Wendy's dividend yield of 2.10% is higher than 42% of US dividend paying stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 33% which is a lot higher than their 5 year CAGR of 15%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This sort of aggressive dividend growth is what gets me excited in investing in lower yielding stocks. The question is whether or not management will be able to continue growing dividends at those rates.

Given that there is not much room for payout ratio expansion, and management expects cashflow growth to come in the high single digits, that is a good benchmark for future growth. Onto that, you can add any savings in dividends afforded by buybacks. During the past decade Wendy's has averaged share repurchases of 5% per year. Adding 5% to high single digit growth would land future dividend growth around 12-17% per annum, provided everything goes according to plan.

Call me overly cautious, but I don't like investing in situations where there is no wiggle room, no room for error.

While the past dividend growth certainly looks enticing, and management might be able to pull it off for upcoming years, the case for Wendy's dividend lacks any margin of error.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WEN a dividend strength score of 64 / 100. The company can afford the dividend, but future growth depends on continued success in the turnaround. Past dividend growth has been enticing and rewarded shareholders who took a punt on the stock these past years. Yet the numbers haven't convinced me entirely. For me to purchase Wendy's my stock strength analysis would need to reveal a strong case for owning the stock.

Stock Strength

Unfortunately, as you'll see in this section, I'm not overly impressed with Wendy's fundamentals. It seems that the only legs Wendy's has to stand on are its generous shareholder yield and positive momentum, two elements which can help in boosting a stock's price, yet don't provide any downside protection if something goes wrong.

Value

WEN has a P/E of 40.91x

P/S of 3.15x

P/CFO of 22.77x

Dividend yield of 2.10%

Buyback yield of 5.68%

Shareholder yield of 7.78%.

These values would suggest that WEN is more undervalued than 58% of stocks which isn't great when you consider that it is the massive shareholder yield which is popping up the value score. Usually stocks with reasonable valuation metrics and high shareholder yields get stellar value scores. This isn't the case for WEN, whose high PE, PS and PCFO make it looks extremely expensive. Paying 22x operating cashflow for a company which makes fast food burgers just seems plain ludicrous for me.

If anything WEN's shares look richly valued. Sure the buybacks mean the shares can trade at a slight premium, but 40x earnings is just insane.

Value Score: 58 / 100

Momentum

Wendy's price has increased 9.56% these last 3 months, 16.35% these last 6 months & 27.99% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $22.91.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEN has better momentum than 76% of stocks, which is encouraging for shareholders since positive momentum often brings more positive momentum.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Furthermore the stock has remained solidly above its 50 day SMA for much of the past year, as it has continued to rip higher. For growth investors, the hype around Wendy's turnaround could continue to push it higher in upcoming months.

For me, momentum alone isn't sufficient, especially in light of the rich valuation metrics.

Momentum score: 76 / 100

Quality

WEN's gearing ratio of 6.9 is lower than only 13% of stocks. On one hand the high gearing can be explained by the high amount of buybacks. On the other, WEN has been aggressively growing its liabilities. Just last year, Wendy's liabilities have increased by 20%.

Operating cashflow can cover 5.2% of WEN's liabilities, which is way below the 12-15% coverage which we expect from most stocks. The company can cover its interest only 2.3x, which, needless to say, isn't great. Each dollar of WEN's assets generates $0.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of only 38% of US stocks. Because if its high levels of leverage, its return on equity is high at 19.9%. 185.9% of WEN's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 70% of stocks, and accretive to earnings. However Wendy's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -3.4% is only ahead of 33% of stocks. Based on our MAD Scores, WEN has a quality score of only 26 / 100.

Years of underperformance have hindered the company's fundamentals, and leave it as a highly levered lower quality stock.

Quality Score: 26 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 55 / 100 which, like I said in the introduction is propped up only by the stock's shareholder yield and momentum. While growth investors who follow momentum might be interested in Wendy's turnaround, value oriented investors like myself would be better off staying away.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64 & a stock strength of 55, Wendy's is a subpar choice for dividend investors. I manage my portfolio like you'd pick an All Star NBA Team: I want the best of the best in my team. Wendy's, while being an interesting case study of what goes into a successful turnaround, has too many warning flags for me to consider purchasing it.

If you liked this article, please consider hitting the orange "follow" button at the top of the page, that way we'll let you know when we release more interesting articles covering dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.