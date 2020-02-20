FreeCast Seeks Expansion Capital Via IPO

FRCT has produced sharply contracting financial results across all metrics.

The firm provides a directory for online digital content via a subscription model.

FreeCast has filed to raise $18 million from an IPO of its common stock.

FreeCast (FRCT) has filed to raise $18 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm aggregates digital media to produce its online SmartGuide content directory.

FRCT has produced sharply negative financial results across all major metrics.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Orlando, Florida-based FreeCast was founded to make it easier for consumers of online content to find digital media of their choosing via a subscription directory service.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. William Mobley, Jr., who previously created Nextelligence, which is a controlling shareholder of FreeCast.

Below is a brief overview video of the company's service:

Source: FreeCast TV

The firm's system automatically crawls the Internet to find quality entertainment; FreeCast also subscribes to commercial services that provide real-time updates.

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers via online channels as well as via bundling with 'cord cutting' kits sold through TV infomercials.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 86.6% FYE June 30, 2019 15.3% FYE June 30, 2018 6.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative (0.9x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 -0.9 FYE June 30, 2019 -18.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Deloitte, the market for video streaming in the U.S. is expected to 'continue to explode' with 69% of survey respondents saying that have at least one streaming video solution versus only 65% say they have a traditional pay-TV subscription.

However, many U.S. consumers are becoming frustrated with multiple subscriptions, with the average number of subscriptions remaining relatively constant at three per user.

In particular, U.S. consumers prefer to avoid advertisements, leading to greater penetration of paid subscription services which avoid advertisements.But, younger demographics still spend a significant amount of time watching ad-supported services, with 29% of streaming video time being used to watch video on ad-supported sites like YouTube and Sony Crackle.

Major competitive vendors include:

Amazon Prime

PlutoTV

Yidio

CanIStream.It

Roku (ROKU)

TiVo

Apple TV

Management says its system is delivered solely via the Internet, has a much larger library than proprietary systems, and its service is device agnostic.

Financial Performance

FreeCast’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply contracting topline revenue

A swing to gross loss

High negative gross margin

Consistent operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ 90,006 -44.8% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 269,791 -73.9% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 1,033,443 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (108,417) -223.7% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 91,824 -89.3% FYE June 30, 2018 $ 856,355 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 -120.46% FYE June 30, 2019 34.04% FYE June 30, 2018 82.86% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (1,176,512) -1307.1% FYE June 30, 2019 $ (1,375,447) -509.8% FYE June 30, 2018 $ (979,141) -94.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (704,782) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (1,085,834) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (1,560,357) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ (1,175,794) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (1,462,420) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (740,389)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, FreeCast had $817,029 in cash and $3.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($2.05 million).

IPO Details

FreeCast intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Although we have not yet determined with any certainty the manner in which we will allocate these net proceeds, we currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to increase our sales and marketing efforts and expand our geographical presence. By hiring additional sales, marketing and technical personnel, we expect to accelerate our growth and take advantage of the momentum that we believe currently exists in the market for services like ours. We also intend to build out our infrastructure to handle the anticipated growth in our membership base and our product offerings.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Alexander Capital.

Commentary

FreeCast is seeking public investment capital to increase its marketing efforts and continue to build out its offerings.

The firm’s financials indicate sharply contracting results across virtually all financial metrics.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are rising sharply; its sales & marketing efficiency rate is negative.

The market opportunity for providing consumers with a way to find digital content of interest to them would appear to be significant, as the cord cutting trend with younger demographics continues.

FreeCast has the potential for providing a desired service to younger demographics but the firm’s financial results have been dismal and not at all typical for a company seeking public investment.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

