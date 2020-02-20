Intel's Adjacencies Now Larger Than Nvidia, Undervalued

If they continue their historic double-digit growth rates, they will contribute $10 billion to Intel's revenue growth in the next four to five years.

Hence, the market is undervaluing the company's core business, its adjacency segments, or both.

Intel also has a >$20 billion and growing data center business and a >$35 billion highly profitable PC business (for just $130 billion "additional" market cap, at 2.4x P/S).

Intel’s adjacency businesses have become larger in size and are growing faster than Nvidia, a $150 billion company in market cap.

Investment Thesis

In this article I take a look at Intel's (INTC) adjacent businesses. Since 2014, they have doubled in since and are now larger than Nvidia (NVDA). They are also growing faster. Moreover, I argue that those adjacencies have just as large of an opportunity as Nvidia's, and likely even higher.

Nvidia currently has an over $150 billion market cap. Clearly, by comparison one could argue then that Intel's adjacencies, too, are worth this amount, as a peer in the semiconductor market.

However, Intel by contrast also has a highly profitable PC business and a large data center business that is growing as fast as the adjacencies. Combined, this would make up the other half of Intel's nearly $300 billion market cap, trading at P/S ratio of less than 3x and a P/E ratio of less than 6x… That's a bargain.

If the stock market values Intel's growth opportunities (adjacencies) as it values Nvidia, then that means investors are very much undervaluing Intel's client and data center business. If (more likely) the market values Intel's PC and DC at reasonable value, then the adjacencies are not being priced in and essentially come "for free" (despite being a core part of Intel's growth engine).

Either way, Intel is undervalued.

Intel's Adjacencies

For the purpose of this article, I will largely ignore Intel's Programmable Solutions Group (NYSE:PSG), formerly Altera, as, frankly this group has underperformed and has not quite lived up to its deal thesis in revenue, especially last year: its revenue is flat compared to 2014. This means it currently drags down the other adjacencies' growth rate on aggregate.

Nevertheless, Intel paid well over $15 billion for Altera, and that's how I would still value the group, as it has clear synergies with Intel's other businesses such as IoT and comms, and has a likelihood to return to (decent) growth based on the better execution since Intel's acquisition (faster transition to 10nm), the transition to 5G and broader adoption in the data center (driven by oneAPI and AI?).

Besides PSG, Intel's other data-centric adjacencies are:

Data center adjacency, which includes silicon photonics, Ethernet, Omni-Path and Optane persistent memory DIMMs.

Non-Volatile Solutions Group (NSG), which includes 3D NAND and Optane DC and client SSDs.

Internet of Things Group (IoTG).

Mobileye, Intel's automotive play for advanced driving-assistance solutions (ADAS), full self-driving systems (FSD/SDS) and robotaxis (MaaS).

In the image below, I have plotted their individual revenues since 2013. DGC adjacency revenue for 2013 was not available.

Since 2013, IoTG and NSG, starting from a similar base (together with Altera, notably), have changed position several times as Intel's largest adjacency. For example, in Q2'19 IoTG had higher revenue than NSG, but NSG has since taken over again.

NSG has experienced good revenue growth from the built-out of the China Dalian fab ($2.5 billion in capex in 2017). The group had flat revenue in 2019 driven by severe ASP declines in spite of strong bit growth. Approx. 95% of NAND revenue was from 64-layer 3D NAND in 2019. Intel is transitioning to 96-layer and will transition to its own 144-layer 3D NAND by the end of the year. Intel does not disclose the split between Optane and 3D NAND.

IoTG has grown at double digits for years. Its largest growth driver is video, a horizontal play leveraged across most of its verticals, and calls the OpenVINO vision toolkits its fastest growing tool in Intel history with well over 100k developers. The group uses Atom, Core and Xeon and has a triple digit (>$100) ASP. The latest indication of its growth is that the design wins for the first three quarters of 2019 were higher than in all of 2018.

While PSG has seen a robust rebound after the 2015 drop, it has swung down again in 2019.

Intel's data center adjacencies are Xeon Phi, silicon photonics, Ethernet, Omni-Path and Optane persistent memory. Intel had decent adoption of Xeon Phi and Omni-path, which were Intel's plays for the high-performance compute segment, but is phasing them out. This means growth is mostly coming from silicon photonics lately. Silicon photonics grew at a 100% run rate to two million annual units in 2019. 3D XPoint should also be kicking in more and more this year and next year as businesses transition from proof-of-concept to deployment, for which Intel has said there are hundreds of and the conversion rate is over 80-90%. Intel has also said that partners have developed use cases for the persistent memory beyond the company's own expectations. Intel has provided little insight about the growth outlook for Barefoot Networks.

On aggregate, while they are growing nicely, they are performing behind Intel's expectations to become 25% of DGC revenue, driven by delays (SiPh and 3DXP) and hence likely slower adoption than expected.

Lastly, Mobileye. Although Intel only acquired it in 2017, it is on track to grow from basically nothing into a $1 billion business this year. It is now at the point where Intel's data center adjacencies were in 2013. Its small size is more than compensated for by its high growth and huge opportunity in the next few decades. Shipments of Mobileye's EyeQ chips have grown at an over 40% rate for years, with over 17 million units in 2019.

Collective Performance

All these businesses have grown solidly at double digit rates over the years. I have plotted their combined revenue.

Since 2013, their aggregate CAGR is 16.5%, doubling in size from $5.5 billion in 2014 to $11.1 billion in 2019. All of them have doubled individually over this time period, with Mobileye up by 10x.

Including Altera drops the growth rate by a couple of points. Although, starting from 2015, the growth rate of these businesses is almost 17% too, if Altera is included.

Importantly, these are by no means small businesses anymore. It was easy to dismiss them just a few years ago, as people did - and perhaps it still is. But collectively they are now larger than Nvidia's total revenue, certainly if PSG is included.

Some of the data I have provided also indicates that they will not be slowing down (much) any time soon. Some of the opportunities, such as Mobileye, AI in IoT, 3D XPoint and silicon photonics are still in their very early innings.

PC and Data Center

Leaving out the modem group, PC represents a ~$35 billion business for Intel with ~$14 billion in profits. Leaving out the adjacencies makes for a $21.4 billion data center business growing at a similar double digit growth rate historically, with ~$11 billion in profits.

Just looking at the PC and data center would mean that Intel trades at slightly over 5x P/S.

Risks

The major near-term risk is that Intel will lose its modem business, which could be up to ~$3 billion in revenue. It would have been nice to include Intel's PC adjacent business in this article and the graphs above, but Intel has sold its 5G modem business to Apple.

Of course, each businesses individually has their own risks and challenges. But this is arguably compensated by the overall growth of those markets and that Intel generally has a low market share in many of these opportunities, or that they represent new opportunities, such as Optane memory and Mobileye autonomous driving and robotaxis.

As I showed, collectively they are growing at double digit rates.

Takeaway

The performance of Intel's adjacencies shows that Intel's strategy and transformation to a data-centric company is paying off. As all businesses do, they started small, but they are growing at quite a pace, doubling in five years to well over $10 billion revenue now. They should no longer be dismissed.

Given their growth and arguably similar, or even larger, opportunity set than Nvidia's business, to approximation then they "should" be valued similarly. This would give those businesses a $150 market cap. I think that's certainly not necessarily overpriced for a collection of high quality businesses that spans the semiconductor industry from automotive, IoT, accelerators, memory and storage to interconnect.

This implies that the "remaining" $130 billion market cap market cap values Intel's PC and data center at just 2.4x P/S. Doing the exercise the other way, and valuing Intel's core PC and data center at $280 billion (at ~5x P/S), means that the other businesses are not being valued into Intel's market cap (and hence stock price).

Clearly, Intel has a nice collection of core and growth businesses, which the market is not properly valuing. As others have also noted, Intel is bargain.

Looking out, although for some of these businesses the law of large numbers might come into play, if they continue their growth trajectories, the adjacencies will double again in the next four to five years or so (to over $20 billion in size), adding $10 billion to Intel's revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.