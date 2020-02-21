At 10-Year Lows, Ambev Is A Buy

With no debt, Ambev is in great position to ride out the current weakness and come back stronger when Latin America has another bull market.

Much of it comes from its association with 3G, and the weak beer market generally. These concerns may be overblown.

I've gotten several reader requests to look at Ambev (ABEV) recently. And after months of lingering around technical support around $4, the chart has just given way, with the stock diving lower over the past two weeks. At multi-year lows, it's definitely time to update the story here:

Ambev has been in my IMF portfolio awhile, though I've never gotten particularly excited about it. It's usually looked cheap, but with obvious and glaring issues, both operationally and with the regional economies that it serves. This prolonged indifference on my part has resulted in Ambev ending up as the 68th largest holding in the IMF, at a 0.5% portion of the overall portfolio.

That also makes it just the 5th largest alcohol holding in the IMF, trailing, in order:

Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B)

(BF.A) (BF.B) Molson Coors (TAP)

(TAP) Diageo (DEO)

(DEO) Compañia Cervercerias Unidas/United Breweries (CCU)

*6th largest if you consider Femsa (FMX) an alcohol company as well via its large ownership block of Heineken stock.

However, this is finally about to change - Ambev has reached the point where it is too attractively priced for me to ignore any longer. In one paragraph, here's why.

Ambev is an extremely efficient/high profit margin beer business that has a nearly monopolistic hold on a bunch of South American markets. Unlike its corporate parent Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), Ambev has a net cash position, so financial strain is not a concern at all. Latin American economic weakness comes and goes - the current problems will pass sooner or later. 50% down since 2016 (and nearly two-thirds down since 2013) simply isn't sustainable given Ambev's fortress balance sheet and limited competition in its major markets.

Why Has The Stock Done So Badly?

I'd argue that there are three main problems that have dogged Ambev stock. All of them are reasonable concerns, to a degree, but investors are overly-negative now when you look at the whole picture.

The first issue is Latin American economic strength - or the lack thereof. Ambev, like many other LatAm consumer stocks, peaked back in 2013 when commodities were still strong, China was doing well, and folks were optimistic about emerging markets. Much of South America has been in a bear market since the 2013 peak, and Ambev is right there with them. In fact, throw a chart of Mexico's leading Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) up against Ambev and you have a nearly identical chart:

This makes some sense - Coca-Cola Femsa does significant business in countries like Argentina where Ambev is also dominant in beer. Still, you'd expect a little more differentiation between two very different firms with core markets (Brazil and Mexico) that are a language, and thousands of miles apart. However, given an increasingly passive world where active stock-picking is discouraged, it's not surprising that the "LatAm consumer staples" bucket is going to trade at a high correlation regardless.

As for actual economic conditions, these have been unfavorable to Ambev lately. Brazil - where Ambev gets the majority of its revenues - has been between bad and worse for the past five years. The economy has improved a bit in recent times, but much of that was tied to a new government that is seemingly losing the initiative fairly quickly. Also, given Brazil's heavy reliance on China, expectations should be coming down for Brazilian economic activity in 2020.

Next most important to Ambev is LatAm South, particularly Argentina and Chile. Ambev is #1 in Argentina (Compania Cervecerias Unidas is #2) and this is flip-flopped in Chile where CCU is the dominant #1 and Ambev gets most of the leftovers. Argentina's economy never really got going under the Macri administration in the late 2010s, and the political situation plunged back into abject chaos last August. Ambev's latest quarterly results reflect ugly currency effects from the latest Argentine Peso debacle. Meanwhile, as covered here, Chile's political situation become more uncertain last fall - it hasn't had a huge effect on the economy yet, but the risk factor has certainly risen. Ambev also has true monopoly positions in smaller South American countries (90%+ market share in Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay) but these have far smaller populations.

Ambev also has operations in a number of Central American and Caribbean countries. These have been doing well - unlike South America - with EBITDA trending up sharply lately. Still, it's not much more than 10% of the overall picture for Ambev, so even substantial operational gains there haven't offset weakness elsewhere.

Finally, Ambev has its Canada business, which is fine but unremarkable and not that significant either, coming in around an eighth of Ambev's overall mix. Canada, like the U.S., faces a stagnant beer market in general and heavy competition from upstarts. Ambev has not been reporting great results from Canada lately, though if nothing else, it's a nice source of diversified currency revenue to offset Latin American weakness.

The next concern has been 3G's involvement. Ambev was 3G's big success before it went on to major failure with other projects such as KraftHeinz (KHC). It seems the stench of those failures has weighed down on sentiment with Ambev as well.

On a related note, a lot of people think beer just isn't the business it used to be. Certainly BUD and Molson Coors stocks have underwhelmed, and the craft situation has caused investors to panic. Fortunately, this isn't a significant concern in South America, though it is a headwind for Ambev's business in Canada.

So Why Buy Ambev? A Few Reasons.

For one, 3G's inability to market or grow its product base organically is much less of a problem in Latin America than it is in developed markets. 3G's failures with companies like Kraft show that its Brazilian heritage hasn't fully the firm prepared for dealing with fast-evolving consumer markets like you have in the U.S. In Brazil, however, most consumers are happy to have access to any affordable beer - Ambev's premium beers, let alone craft, are a tiny portion of the market.

Do also remember that Ambev was 3G's initial big success story. Say all you want about their failures with other businesses (the criticism is deserved), they've done a good job with Ambev:

Over the past 20 years, the stock has produced a total return of more than 1,000%. Total return makes a big difference here, as much of those gains have come from dividends. They've managed huge growth in both raw EBITDA and margins over that stretch. While they haven't duplicated the formula at, say, KraftHeinz, the lean mean operationally-efficient machine did work for 3G here:

Source: Dec. 2019 corporate presentation

EBITDA margins rolled over in 2013 as LatAm's economy started going south, and EBITDA itself has stalled out now. Throw in a couple of good years for Brazil and Argentina, though, and it's not hard to see EBITDA margins climbing back up toward the previous peak while overall profits surge. Would ABEV stock go back to the old high of $9 in such a scenario? Unsure - that's a tall ask. It certainly wouldn't stay down below $4 though.

That brings us to the next big point - this company has no debt! I don't think 3G's plans at KraftHeinz or Anheuser-Busch would have failed so spectacularly had there been less leverage. Too much debt - and both those companies are loaded to the gills with it - has an ugly way of vastly magnifying otherwise manageable problems. Ambev, by contrast, can absorb bad economic years with no problem.

And, in fact, given its parent company's fiscal strain, it creates a nice incentive. Ambev has cash, and Anheuser-Busch needs money. Also, Brazilian tax law favors dividends over share buybacks. Not surprisingly, given that calculus, Ambev has historically paid a large yield compared to other alcohol companies, and that's unlikely to change in the future.

Even after seven lost years, Ambev's core earnings engine remains in fine shape. Most analysts would probably try to make a concrete assessment of the company's current value based on present cash flow and earnings. In the case of Ambev, I think that's losing the forest for the trees. Read through their latest earnings report and it's a mess of hyperinflation accounting, currency hedges, commodity price swings and more. Spend too much time down on that level and the investment may seem too confusing.

Back up, though, and you've got a company with a dominant position in Brazil and Argentina and a downright monopolistic hold on a few other smaller markets. The company is selling as much (a little more, in fact) beer than it used to, and margins have been fairly resilient in the face of incredible adversity. And with a net cash position, Ambev is immune to short-term economic shocks. Even better, it tends to kick out a high portion of profits to shareholders as dividends. At this price, down 50% since 2018 and nearly two-thirds since 2013, this is easy buy for folks willing to hold for at least a couple years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO,BF.A,BF.B,TAP,KOF,CCU,ABEV,FMX,KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.