Qualcomm May Reach Its Highest Price In 2 Decades

The future is looking brighter for Qualcomm (QCOM), with investors and analysts taking note. Revenue and earnings estimates for the company have been steadily rising, and that helps to make the valuation for the equity more appealing. By some measure, Qualcomm is one of the cheap stocks in the semiconductor sector.

Earnings for the company are expected to grow nicely in 2020, followed by even faster growth in 2021 as the company ramps up its 5G business. With the significant earnings and revenue growth that is forecast, the shares seem undervalued both when compared to peers and accounting for its potential growth prospects.

Options traders are now betting that the stock rises to its highest prices since the year 1999. It amounts to a gain of almost 14% from the equity's current price of around $90.20. You can now track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Strong Growth

Qualcomm is expected to see some meaningful earnings growth in 2020, which amounts to 19.4% and $4.22 per share based on consensus analysts' estimates. But the big jump comes in 2021 with earnings climbing by more than 44% to $6.11 per share, followed by slower growth of 4% in 2022 to $6.36. That is a 3-year compounded annual earnings growth rate of about 21.6%.

It means that Qualcomm trades for only 14.8 times 2021 earnings estimates, which gives it a 3-year growth adjusted PEG ratio of 0.68. A PEG ratio of 1, moves Qualcomm's P/E ratio up to 21.6, giving the stock a value of almost $132.

Cheapest Among Its Peers

Additionally, Qualcomm is among the cheapest stocks that make up the top 25-holdings in the VanEck Semi ETF (SMH). In that group, there are 18 companies with a higher valuation than Qualcomm currently based on a one-year forward earnings multiple. Also, the average one-year forward multiple in the group is around 19.6, with a median of 16.5, based on data from YCharts. Even if Qualcomm traded at just the median, the stock would be worth almost $101.

Bullish Options Bets

That low valuation may be one reason options traders are betting that stock rallies in the weeks ahead. The options at the April 17 $100 strike price calls have seen their open interest slowly rise over the past month from around 4,600 open contracts to approximately 10,600. The options trade for about $0.90 per contract. It means for a buyer of the $100 calls to earn a profit; the stock would need to rise to around $101.

Technical Trends

The technical chart shows that shares have been trending higher. The stock has struggled some around $92.50. Should it manage to rise above resistance around $92.50, it could go on to increase to around $100.65. The relative strength index is gradually trending higher, suggesting that momentum is still coming into the stock.

However, should the stock fail to break out, it could suffer a steep decline because the uptrend would be broken. It could lead shares to as low as $82.

Qualcomm has the fundamentals that suggest the stock can continue to move higher over the longer term, while options and technical analysis support a higher stock price in the future as well.

