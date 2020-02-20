Toyota: Using Increments To Fight The Electric Vehicle Tsunami

The definition of "here and now" and the bridge strategy are key issues for investors in Toyota.

Here, I address the middle ground and how Toyota is planning to bridge the gap between the "here and now" and the future.

At the same time, Toyota is making substantial investment in "out there" new business opportunities (such as flying cars).

Toyota to use incremental improvements to bolster its position in the US. Is this enough?

Source: Toyota (Toyota Camry)

It is challenging times for Toyota (TM) management when following a long-term plan, which has made Toyota the best and most robust car company, starts to become risky. My take is that this is what is happening with Toyota currently, and it illustrates the challenging times for the auto industry and investment in it. The core of the problem for investors is to understand Toyota's approach to the here and now, which I call the "middle ground" in this article. My conclusion is that Toyota is yet to face its near-term business requirements and this means it is staying with what it knows (small fine-tuning on existing products) which have worked for it in the past.

Doron Levin wrote an interesting article: Toyota Defends U.S. Sedan Franchise With All-Wheel Drive For Camry, Avalon. The thesis that Doron posited, along with my recent article on Toyota and flying cars, got me thinking further about the devilishly difficult current situation Toyota finds itself in.

Incremental improvements or paradigm change?

Incremental improvements are being given prominence by Toyota in recent publicity concerning the competitive basic mid-sized car segment (largely the Camry, but including the Avalon) which is discussed in Doron Levin's recent article. My thesis is that by staying narrowly focused, Toyota is missing the reality of the current situation. Of most importance to Toyota is that it thinks that BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) have not yet arrived, while I show here that the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 is already a competitor for both Prius and Camry customers.

The problem with focus on incremental improvements is that the reporting tends to stay within the existing paradigm. The Kelley Blue Book reports that 2019 Q4 and 2019 sales have the Toyota Camry as the best selling mid-sized car model in the US. The top 10 reported by the Kelly Blue Book range in Q4 sales from 78,522 for the Camry down to 1,153 for the Volkswagen Passat at number 10.

The Tesla Model 3 BEV is a mid-sized car and I wondered why it didn't make the list.

Examining quarterly sales of small & mid-sized luxury cars in the US shows the Tesla Model 3's dominance in that segment. In the Table below, Quarterly Tesla Model 3 sales (2018 & 2019) in the USA are compared with its main competitors. In the 6 quarters since Q3 2018, the Tesla Model 3 is the number 1 selling car in the small and medium luxury car class, very comfortably ahead of the BMW 3, Mercedes Class C, and Lexus ES.

The Table, constructed by the author tabulates figures from Cleantechnica concerning quarterly US sales in 2018 and 2019 in comparison with its main competitors in the small & midsize luxury cars. Note that in Q4 2019, Volvo had a strong quarter with its 90 series (10,977 sales) and Lincoln Continental sold 13,440 cars.

Tesla sold 46,500 Model 3 vehicles in the US in Q4 2019. If it had been included in the Kelley Blue Book listing for mid-sized cars in the US, it would be at position 4, (1=Toyota Camry 78,522; 2=Honda Accord 63,104; 3=Nissan Altima 49,214) supplanting the Ford Malibu at 34,314. My point is that the BEV era is already here for the medium sized car in the US, and this change is a quantum shift which is unlikely to be seriously threatened by incremental improvements.

The above numbers about Tesla sales in the overall mid-sized US car market make a recent statement by Tomomi Nakamura, the President of Subaru, Toyota's partner in an electric SUV project, a little hard to comprehend:

The U.S. market is really tough. I think that the market for electrified vehicles will take some more time to form in the US. Only Tesla's EVs are selling well. We need to watch carefully how the market trend will change, going forward. But I think a trend toward electrified vehicles will emerge, without doubt, so we would like to make preparations for that."

I think that there is an already well formed market in the US (dominated by Tesla) for BEVs.

Is the Tesla Model 3 really a luxury car?

A possible objection to including the Tesla Model 3 in the Kelley Blue Book for midsize sedan sales could be that the Tesla is a luxury car.

The Kelley Blue Book describes the Tesla Model 3 in the following way:

The Model 3 is the closest thing to an electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) for the masses. And believe it or not, last year it was the best-selling compact-luxury car in America. This sleekly styled, 5-seat sedan dazzles with ample electric range, cool technology, and a starting price of about $40,000. Still, the Model 3 is too pricey for most mainstream car shoppers, especially now that the federal income-tax credit for all Teslas has expired. But for those who can swing the lease or loan payment, the smallest and least expensive Tesla offers day-to-day usability, surprisingly fun road manners, impressive safety ratings, and an intriguing glimpse of a gasoline-free future."

This set me thinking about whether Tesla really is a luxury car. The above assessment of Tesla is based solely on purchase price. It is becoming clear that BEVs have a much lower cost basis in terms of maintenance and repairs, resale value, and in the cost of fuel.

In considering the overall costs of owning a Tesla Model 3 versus, for example, a Toyota Camry, it becomes clear that a price that also addresses all costs produces a different picture. Indeed, it has been argued that when these costs are considered, the Model 3 is cheaper than a Toyota Camry!

Here are two reviews of the 5-year ownership costs of a Tesla Model 3 versus a Camry.

1) In an article in July 2019, Steve Loveday came to the following conclusion:

The bottom line: Model 3 is a superior car (electric, safer, Autopilot) compared to a Camry, and is slightly cheaper to own and operate over 5 years. Average all-in cost per mile for a Model 3 is $0.46, compared to the Camry LE at $0.49, and Audi A5 at $0.80.

2) A September 2019 article by Zachary Shahan is particularly detailed and uses major industry costs in his analysis. For example, he uses Kelley Blue Book for 5-year resale value estimates (48.7% value retention by the Tesla Model 3 versus 36.2% for the Camry). Overall, Shahan gets 5-year cost of ownership for the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range at $30,032 and $35,308 for the Camry SE. He was surprised by the outcome as he rates the Tesla more highly on safety, infotainment and navigation, autopilot inclusion, more cargo room. He is puzzled how the Tesla Model 3 can be so cheap!

In another way of looking at it, an examination as to whether the Model 3 is a luxury car comes to the conclusion that in its most basic form, it isn't. So it should have been on the Kelley Blue Book table?

Trade ins for the Model 3 give some insight into Tesla Model 3 buyers. In general, Tesla Model 3 buyers are not luxury car buyers. The number one trade in for the Model 3 is a Toyota Prius. Toyota features again at position 7 with Camry buyers trading in for a Model 3. Apart from BMW 3 series owners (number 2) and some trade-downs of the Tesla Model S (number 8), the other trade ins involve cars costing (in the US) in the range $21,000 to $35,000. This is the US mid-sized car market.

A shifting future

Successful Japanese companies have a proud track record of thinking about the future and planning how to get there. I argue here that Toyota has a track record as a visionary company, but that the future is warping in an unanticipated direction that leaves Toyota exposed.

Toyota made a series of decisions many years ago as to how they would plot their future as a major car manufacturer. In essence, Toyota accurately predicted the need to decarbonise because they paid attention to the science which has been clear about this for almost 50 years. So, Toyota embarked on a path to decarbonise transport, while staying with the idea that personal transport would remain the way humans moved around. The strategy involved two core strands. Firstly, Toyota planned a relentless focus on improvements to the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and secondly, Toyota planned for life after the ICE based on fuel cell (hydrogen) technology. Both programs have produced outstanding results through focus and resourcing of major research programs.

In the case of the ICE improvements, as noted above, this has taken the ICE just about as far as it can go. Indeed, the most modern ICE cars are hybrids which are electric cars with small internal combustion engines. The wheels are driven by electric motor(s), while the ICE keeps the battery charged.

The interesting thing about the future is that (perhaps not surprisingly) today's future is now looking very different from the future Toyota set out to participate in. I suggest that Toyota has reached the future with its hybrids and fuel cell cars, at a time when the goalposts have shifted.

In essence, the hybrid and fuel cell vision has coalesced into a new BEV world as a result of innovations in battery technology. This is largely due to the vision of Elon Musk in building Tesla to make batteries sufficiently powerful to run cars for hundreds of miles without needing to be recharged. My take is that Toyota is still resisting this acknowledgement, although they are getting closer with the new partnership with Panasonic and spinning out their battery technology in a joint company, Planet Prime Energy and Solutions. The findings I present here about a fine tuning strategy for its Camry in the US seems to me like addressing a market that is going elsewhere (to the Tesla Model 3) now, not sometime in the future.

Toyota has moved its future vision to include the view that the future of car companies is in mobility in its broadest sense. And so they are on the case towards addressing mobility as I indicated in my previous article. This involves various possible new products including tiny local vehicles and also including those which will fly.

The middle ground, surviving the here and now

The big issue confronting Toyota is the transition between incremental improvements, which have worked so well for Toyota for more than 30 years, and the end of the ICE and transition to the BEV. I've called this the "middle ground" which refers to addressing the reality of the BEV era being in train now and not some time into the future.

The fact that the BEV has burst on to the scene needs to be negotiated, as the flying cars and other new mobility issues are still ideas rather than products. Toyota needs products to stay strong through the transition. And other companies are eating into Toyota's relentless incremental improvements (e.g. Hyundai (HYMTF) springs to mind). Hyundai seems more serious about BEVs to help it into the future, and it is into flying cars too.

My take on this, and why I remain cautious about Toyota, is that Toyota is still struggling with the "how" of moving from its earlier two-pronged business plan, to the one that has the prongs join, to have a BEV strategy going forward while it works out its mobility future. This is really easy to state and really difficult to execute on. It is why most companies making ICE cars are not going to bridge the chasm. The difference about Toyota is that it is self-identifying as the car company that is yet to embrace the BEV.

Conclusion

Toyota is a hugely impressive company and this article, taken together with my recent article on Toyota's futuristic plans encapsulates how hard it is for a legacy car maker to plot its future strategy. Making small modifications to its existing product line makes sense in normal times and even now protecting next year's income is powerful. The problem is that next year's sales are being challenged by the Tesla Model 3 now and the Tesla Model Y will soon start to challenge the crossover vehicle area. Investing in the long term future (e.g. flying cars?) is a really good idea. What is missing with Toyota currently is acknowledgement that a crunch is coming fast/is already here and that makes fiddling with today's products of less relevance to future survival. Getting the balance right is the devilish problem for legacy ICE car makers. My take is that Toyota is yet to fully acknowledge that a near term crunch has arrived (the age of the BEV) and that it needs to get fully engaged in this revolution. Until that happens, I think investment in Toyota needs careful reflection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.