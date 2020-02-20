Agnico Eagle Mines: Falling Short Of High Expectations

Don't count on improvements in Q1, but if your thinking is longer-term then put Agnico Eagle on your radar.

CEO Mr Sean Boyd summarized Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) 2019 performance very succinctly in the opening remarks to the latest earnings call:

We have high expectations, and we didn't meet those expectations.

And the market concurred:

Data by YCharts

So what went wrong?

Well, it's tempting to take a victory lap here and point to our article of last October where we discussed to some of the risk factors that have promptly manifested themselves since then, finally waking up a market that has been pricing Agnico Eagle to perfection where perfection was near-impossible to achieve. And with this told-ya-so out of the way, we are already proceeding to look at the latest numbers and charts collected in our database in order to discuss some of the details that have spooked investors following this latest earnings release.

The Meadowbank mine stands out in terms of the challenges encountered. Trouble with de-watering the new Amaruq pit back in Q3 have led to follow-on issues as winter has set in, leaving the crew on the ground with limited open mining surfaces, and insufficient time to optimize mining procedures for optimum equipment utilization. The chart below captures the effects on the Meadowbank mining complex where production is ramping back up slower than anticipated, while costs have sky-rocketed.

(Source: filings, author's database)

And talking of costs, this is a topic worth monitoring across the company's portfolio as cash costs have been creeping up at several mine sites. The chart below shows the production statistics for La India where cost creep is perhaps the most pronounced (in this case amplified by clay content in the ore reducing gold recovery), but similar trends can be seen at other locations as well, especially in the Southern business unit.

(Source: filings, author's database)

The strong gold price environment certainly helped with maintaining margins despite the uptrend in cash costs and all-in sustaining costs. However, cost control will be a topic to keep a close eye on throughout this year as Agnico Eagle is promising unit costs trending down in the second half of 2020 and beyond. Combined with size effects from the increased production profile we would expect a distinct turn-around in cash costs on a per-ounce basis as the year progresses.

(Source: filings, author's database)

And talking of 2020 and beyond, it's important to recognize another point the market did not like: the three-year outlook presented as part of the earnings call was certainly impressive with production increasing 18% by 2022 over the record 2019 result, and costs trending lower; but it just was slightly less impressive than anticipated based on earlier projections. And thus investors got another reason to show their disappointment about Agnico Eagle falling short of perfection...

We mentioned record gold output in 2019, and it's worth dwelling on this point for another moment. The chart below illustrates the impact of the capital investments of the past two years on the production profile with quarterly production set to settle well above the 500Koz line by 2022.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Financial Results

Revenues have trended up sharply as a result of increased production, and of course an improving gold price environment.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Overall capex spending is clearly trending down with several capital programs coming to their respective ends; however, as illustrated by the chart below, sustaining capex has been trending up for several quarters now. This is another trend we would like to see reigned in sooner rather than later; however, we suspect that this will not be the case in the first half of the year as La Ronde requires upgrades to its ground support and this program will presumably suffice to keep sustaining capex elevated for another quarter.

(Source: filings, author's database)

The combination of higher revenues and lower capex spending has finally allowed for positive free cash flow generation again. The blue line in the chart below is clearly trending up, and should continue to do so throughout this year simply by virtue of growth capex spending reducing to a comparative trickle and operations ramping up towards their respective nameplate numbers (unless the bottom falls out of the gold price). And that's good news, indeed, and will be even better news if the red line indicating the underlying sustaining free cash flow reverses northwards again as well.

(Source: filings, author's database)

The positive free cash flow is proving a boon to the balance sheet as illustrated by the next chart below. Net debt has turned around from the maximum it reached back in Q2 last year, and working capital is increasing again thanks to the cash in-flow. And that's just as well as $360M in debt are maturing in April. We would hope that a good portion of this debt will in fact be retired rather than re-financed, although the latter is tempting considering the low interest rates on offer.

(Source: filings, author's database)

Summary & Investment Thesis

So where does all of that leave us in terms of potential risks and rewards? Agnico Eagle's market valuation has definitely moved closer to peers as the sharp drop following the earnings release has shaved off a good portion of the company's premium. But it is important to recognize that Agnico Eagle is still richly valued, and has by no means been thrown into the bargain bin. The CEO seemed to think along similar lines when he stated that he still preferred debt reduction over share buy-backs, even after the drop. Nevertheless, the new mines in Nunavut are ramping up after all, and given the company's technical prowess and track record we see the remaining risks associated with the expansion of the Nunavut expansion decreasing fast.

Overall, the current market valuation seems fair, and the remaining premium justified considering Agnico Eagle's production and cost outlook (and yes, even after the guidance cut this outlook beats other gold majors hands down).

The bull case here is driven by the gold price to which Agnico Eagle has plenty of leverage given the expanding production profile; and also by an expectation of multiple expansion as the company regains its previous valuation premium. Both are valid arguments in our opinion, and at the current price, we like Agnico Eagle better than other majors. The caveat in this context is related to our expectations of Q1 results. Several challenges mentioned in this piece will drag into this quarter and we are not expecting out-performance in a hurry. Therefore, multiple expansion is un-likely to set in swiftly, and thus renders the second half of this bull case a mid-term scenario.

We are certainly holding on to our position, and we will be interested to buy on dips going forward. And in the meantime we collect the dividend which has been increased to $0.20 per quarter.

And Before We Go... Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings. In this service we offer Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;

A lively community of like-minded investors;

Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;

One-on-one contact with the author.

Plenty more. We'd love to have you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.