Protech Home Medical: Still Undervalued Despite Continued Turnaround

There is still a sizable valuation gap with peers, and we expect this to close in the future, which should present compelling upside for investors.

The stock price has exhibited healthy gains since we initiated coverage on this company, and we believe there is additional upside.

All figures are in Canadian Dollars, in-line with the company's reporting currency

Investment Thesis

Protech Home Medical (OTCPK:PHMZF) (or PTQ) has been on a turnaround path for the past several years, as described in our previous coverage of this under the radar stock (see articles here and here). Current stock price stands at $0.90, which is up significantly since our original article ($0.55) and the previous article ($0.71). The company has continued to grow via organic and inorganic means since the new management team took over in early 2018. However, the market is still undervaluing the potential upside, given the company's messy past, which, in our opinion, has no bearing on how this company performs in the future.

Company Overview

PTQ is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, and is engaged in the sale and rental of in-home health monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients in the United States. The company's products and services include: durable medical equipment, respiratory equipment, non-invasive ventilation equipment, oxygen concentrators, vehicle lifts and power mobility equipment (among others).

The company has historically grown through acquisition of various businesses operating in the fragmented home monitoring segment with the goal of consolidating market share in multiple regions and integrating the cost structure to drive margin expansion. The company has operations across 26 locations in thirteen US states and services more than 75,000 unique patients annually.

Recent Developments Since Previous Article

Company recovers funds stolen in cyber security scam

As discussed in our previous article, the key reason the stock price was severely mispriced was due to the market not taking into account the imminent recovery of the funds stolen from the company in a cyber security scam. The amount of funds stolen was quite hefty and initially did appear to put the company's very existence at stake. However, the management team showed its confidence in the business by loaning the company their own money, while they worked diligently to recover the stolen funds. The money was returned to the company shortly thereafter, and despite not being able to recover all of it, the company was able to resume its normal business activity.

Sale of non-performing assets

The company sold some of its non-performing assets for $4.5M. These assets accounted for less than 5% of the company's revenue and were in decline mode for several years. According to our calculations, the sale was at an EBITDA multiple of 7.5x - 8x, which is higher than the multiples at which the company concluded two of its acquisitions (see below). This exhibits management's efficiency in capital allocation decisions.

Acquisitions of Cooley Medical and Acadia

As discussed in our previous articles, PTQ is essentially a consolidator of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers, and inorganic activity represents a significant upside driver for the company. As such, PTQ acquired two companies which were immediately accretive to the company's earnings. We estimate that multiples paid for these deals were ~2.5x - 3.5x EBITDA, which are lower than what PTQ is currently trading for and certainly well below where PTQ's competitors are trading today (to be discussed in valuation section).

Analyst Coverage

Two new equity analysts have now started to cover the company (M Partners and Echelon). This should provide further upside for the company as more investors get acquainted with the stock. Additionally, PTQ has submitted an application for listing on the OTCQX® BEST MARKET exchange, which should provide further exposure and liquidity along with access to US capital market.

Analysis of Key Issues

Revenue Growth and Margins

The company continued to grow its revenue organically and via acquisitions reaching ~$100M of revenue run rate. PTQ ended their fiscal year (September 2019) with 18%-19% adj. EBITDA margins, which is quite the turnaround from previous year (15%). We expect the company to continue to grow organically at mid to high single digits, driven by industry tailwinds (aging US population and a trend towards providing medical care at home). This will be further supplemented by acquisitions as the company has a healthy pipeline, and there are many targets to choose from in this very fragmented market. Margins should also continue to improve as the company scales and consolidates its distribution as old leases on warehouses expire.

Cash Flow

One criticism of the company has been that, although it shows positive operating cash flow on in its financial statements, the reality is that this does not depict the actual cash the company generates, as it classifies the purchase of its equipment (which it rents to generate revenue) as a financing activity. When taken in conjunction, the company had a cash loss for the year. Although this is a fair criticism, investors must take into account the fact that the company is expecting to grow in the future, and as such, it is not uncommon for such businesses to invest in revenue generating assets up front. The company is also using volume discounts, and based on research conducted by M Partners in their initiation report of the business, the payback period on the rental equipment is 5-8 months, which is quite impressive.

Resurrection of Competitive Bidding by Medicare

The competitive bidding program had a significant impact on the DME industry when it was initially introduced before 2018. This led to massive consolidation in the industry where relatively larger players like PTQ were able to acquire smaller businesses that could not compete in this environment for a very low multiple. The process was put on hold until January 2021. However, the bidding window opened in mid-2019 with suppliers to be announced in fall 2020. The impact from the competitive bidding process is not expected to be as severe this time around for the DME industry, as it only represents 2% of total national health expenditures (source: M Partner research), and it is believed that most products will not be subject to competitive bidding. Regardless, the resurrection of this process also provides opportunities for companies like PTQ as they are able to more aggressively pursue acquisition targets and grow revenue inorganically.

Valuation

Despite the turnaround since our last article, the company remains undervalued compared to its peers, as can be seen in the chart below.

In particular, AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) has recently gone public and is a clear comp for PTQ. We believe that this will provide a catalyst for PTQ's valuation to normalize vs. its peers.

Catalysts

Further M&A in the very fragmented DME industry

Consolidation of costs and distribution as the company scales

Continued organic growth via industry tailwinds

Potential acquisition target - AdaptHealth, which, we previously discussed has publicly set a target to acquired $100M of revenue per year. There are not many single targets that can provide this type of scale in this industry and PTQ is certainly in rare company.

Risks

Impacts of competitive bidding process

High equipment refresh costs (i.e. cost to generate recurring revenue)

High integration costs related to acquired companies and general execution risk tied to M&A

Conclusion

We continue to be impressed by management's efforts to turnaround the company and believe there is still a fair bit of upside as PTQ closes the valuation gap with its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHMZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this investment should be classified as a "higher than normal" risk opportunity and is more suitable for investors with a sufficiently long time horizon.