ARC Document Solutions: Doing Everything Right In A Declining Industry

ARC Document Solutions (ARC) is a small company operating in the printing business and. Furthermore, it also helps company's effectively manage their digital and physical 'documents'. Up till 2012 the company was known as American Reprographics Company. With the declining importance of the Reprographics technology the company has branched out into new services to offset the revenue decline in its original segment. In this article I will argue that ARC has not gotten enough credit from investors during this transformation. I belief ARC is grossly undervalued and should at least trade a 100% higher.

In this article I will first give a short overview of the company's business and its ongoing transformation. Secondly, I will offer an overview of the company's financials. This will include a discussion of ARC's lease arrangements, which are rather difficult. Thirdly, I will discuss ARC's valuation and the possible risks to the bull thesis.

Business overview

In short we can say that ARC is in the business of helping other companies effectively manage their documents, whether they are physical, digital or both. They help companies archive, print, organize, locate and distribute their documents in a variety of ways. While it is quite difficult to pinpoint exactly what they do a few example should help you get an idea:

-They can help a small business owner outsource all his physical printing to ARC and then help him archiving all his important documents in the cloud

-They sell a variety of printing and imaging equipment to a business that has just opened a new office. ARC also manages the printing and imaging for this new location.

-ARC designs and prints banners and other advertising products for a retail company that wants to update its brand image.

-The company provides a construction company with detailed high-quality blueprints to effectively manage the project while also enabling that these documents are readily available online to the workers. On top of that ARC produces the construction signage to advertise the work the construction company is doing.

These are just but a few examples of what ARC does. I would advise readers to have a look at their website. In my opinion a quick and easy way to see the wide scope of ARC's activities.

(Source: Company's website)

The most important part of ARC's business is the architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operator (AEC/O) industry. This was ARC's main industry when it solely operated in the reprographics printing business. As this business is being replaced by different digital technologies the company has transformed its offering as well to retain their AEC/O customers. They are really trying to corner this part of the market by offering companies an extensive range of services. They have more than a 190 offices in North America and provide a lot of their services on site. I think this overview the company gives in its 10-K explains well why investors can be confident in ARC's ability to serve this market in the future:

(Source: company's 10-K filling, 2018)

It is indeed of great importance that ARC is able to serve the AEC/O industry well since it derives almost 80% of its revenue from this industry. Focusing on this specific industry has served the company quite well though over the last decade.

Financials:

Frankly, ARC's financial position is quite straightforward except for its lease arrangements. In one sentence we can describe ARC's financials as follows: Successfully stabilized the business after plenty of M&A while rapidly repaying its debt.

During the big housing bubble that caused the great recession, ARC flourished up till its fiscal 2008. This is not surprising since the AEC/O industry was of course the great beneficiary of the enormous demand for housing. When the crisis hit and the bubble deflated so did ARC's financial performance. Companies that survived the great recession cut costs relentlessly and tried to use new technologies to offset exactly the services ARC usually sold them. In short we can say that the last 10-years ARC has been reinventing its business by incorporating new services and technology into its offerings to remain relevant as a supplier of its "document solutions".

(Source: Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings, (2019) outlook based on own predictions and guidance given by company. All figures are in millions of dollar)

However, investors have been skeptical of ARC's transformation if we look at the company's share price:

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

The company hit an all-time low of $1.07 a share a few months ago and is currently at a meager $1.20 a share. This gives the company a market cap of just 55 million. I get why investors are not enthusiastic about a company that had 700 million in sales in 2008 while it has been doing around 400 million ever since. However, as seems the case more often than not with these kind of companies, investors have become most bearish when actually the company's financials are currently the best they have been since 2008. If we look at the cash flow statement we see that the company has generated steady Free Cash Flow of around $25-30 million for the last 5-years. It is on track to repeat that performance in 2019. This has enabled the company to steadily deleverage, ARC currently just has 44 million in net debt. A figure that will probably dive under 40 million when Q4 earnings are released. Before I will continue with my argument why I belief ARC is being massively undervalued by investors, we have to address the company's lease arrangements.

Leases distort ARC Free Cash Flow and debt figures

Everyone who looks at ARC's balance sheet and Cash Flow statement for the first time would notice two things. First, he/she would be amazed by the high operating cash flow of around $50 million and stable CAPEX of $10-15 million a year. A Free Cash Flow yield of 35 million for a company with a 55 million market cap is quite spectacular. Secondly, he/she would notice ARC's elevated net debt position at around $90 million. I also had these two observations when first looking into ARC. Things turned out to be a bit more difficult.

ARC accounts for a portion of its leases as "capital lease obligations". The way they account for this is by calculating their total capital lease obligations and combining it with their actual debt obligations. Because these lease obligations are now part of their debt load it also means that in the cash flow statement these capital leases only show up in the financing activities. They are treated as regular debt repayments. While there is nothing wrong with using this method, it does complicate the initial analysis of ARC. In short, the company basically has inflated Free Cash Flow and an inflated debt level compared to other companies. As we can see in the financial statements above, ARC has been using this method for a long time already. Average capital lease obligations per year have been between $10-20 million. Total capital lease obligations have risen a bit from 30 million a few years ago to, 46 million currently. Although this is still far away from 2008 levels. Concluding, I think investors are best served to exclude total capital lease from debt while also subtracting annual capital lease payments from the FCF. The company provides these figures every quarter in note 6 and 7 of their 10-Q (note 5 and 6 in their 10-K). So in the way I analyze ARC, net debt sits at 44 million right now and annual FCF has averaged around 30 million. Others might want to value ARC in the way the company reports its financials. Whatever way you choose, the end result should not differ a lot.

The lease accounting is just something to be extra aware of, but it does not say anything about the investment worthiness of the company.

Valuation and Risks

ARC currently trades at $1.20 a share. With almost 46 million shares outstanding this results in a market cap of almost $55 million. The company's enterprise value stands at $99 million if we include the 44 million in net debt. Let's see how we should value a company like ARC with the following key metrics:

Market cap 55 Net debt 44 EV 99 Average FCF ~25 EV/FCF ~4X Dividend 0.04 a share

(Source: 3rd quarter 2019 10-Q, table by author)

I belief a valuation for ARC is quite a straightforward exercise. The easiest way to do it in my opinion is to look into a potential future scenario for ARC. Normally I'm not too keen in trying to predict the future, but with ARC I belief the upside really presents itself if we assume a relatively weak future outlook.

2018 2019 Outlook 2020 2021 2022 2023 Operating Cash Flow 54 45 48 40 45 45 CAPEX 15 10 12 12 12 12 Capital Lease obligations 16 16 17 18 19 19 Free Cash Flow 23 19 19 10 14 14 Total dividend pay-out 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 Cash 29 20 23 26 26 28 Total Debt 79 59 45 40 28 18 Net Debt 50 39 22 14 2 -10 Total Capital Lease obligations 47 46 48 50 50 50

(Source: Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings, (2019) outlook based on own predictions and guidance given by company. All figures are in millions of dollar)

This scenario above is basically assuming that ARC's average performance over the last decade will not be met anymore. Its assume FCF will stabilize around $15 annually (while 25-30 million has been the average) and CAPEX and lease obligations will remain fairly high. Even in such a world ARC will have a net cash position around 2022-2023 while it sustains its recently initiated dividend program. Such a bearish scenario would still give you a company in 2023 that would be valued at around 4x EV/FCF based on the current share price. In the mean time you would have recouped around 13% of your purchase price in dividends. So even in a bearish scenario I belief the risk of permanent loss of principal is quite low with ARC.

I belief the following scenario to be more likely:

2018 2019 Outlook 2020 2021 2022 2023 Operating Cash Flow 54 48 50 48 48 48 CAPEX 15 10 12 12 12 12 Capital Lease obligations 16 16 15 15 15 15 Free Cash Flow 23 22 23 21 21 21 Total dividend pay-out - - 2 3 4 5 Cash 29 20 20 23 25 31 Total Debt 79 59 40 25 10 0 Net Debt 50 39 20 2 -15 -31 Total Capital Lease obligations 47 46 45 45 45 45

(Source: Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings, (2019) outlook based on own predictions and guidance given by company. All figures are in millions of dollar)

This scenario also assumes a worse performance for ARC in the coming 4 years than it has had in the last decade. I do think a conservative outlook is warranted because the company operates in an industry that is rapidly transforming. The CEO gave us more insight into this during the last earnings call:

(Source: Q3 2019 earnings call)

How successful ARC is going to be remains to be seen. I view the company as a value play where the sentiment has turned way too negative while its balance sheet hasn't looked better in the last 15 years. ARC is more than likely to acquire a net cash position in the next 2/3 years which will enable it to return extra money to shareholders. The company's recent announcement of the dividend program shows they are serious about this. Furthermore, because of the low share price the dividend yield is already 3.33% annually on a quarterly dividend of just 0.01 a share. This pay-out costs the company just 1.8 million a year. Easily sustainable and the company can afford to grow the dividend as their net debt decreases.

The two scenario's above proof that the downside for investors at the current price is very low, especially considering how low I set the bar for ARC in my outlook. In terms of upside I would value ARC at a multiple of 7x EV/FCF. This is more in line with its historical average even though the company had a way bigger debt component in the past. I conservatively estimate average FCF going forward at $15-20 million a year to establish my sell target. This implies an EV of $105-140 million. Assuming ARC will have a net cash position by 2022 this would mean ARC's share price should rise to $2.20-3 a share. Implying upside of 8-140%. How would ARC achieve the change in sentiment necessary for investors to realize they are valuing the company way too low? I think the following three catalysts are the most likely:

The company increases its dividend at the end of 2020 (the company is allowed to spend 10 million a year on dividends/buybacks under its covenants) or starts to ramp up its share repurchases. Both should help investors realize that they are undervaluing the company. Increasing the dividend to 0.06 a share annually would push the yield to 4.8% and buying back shares at a rate of 5 million a year, for example, would enable them to repurchase 10%+ of their shares outstanding. ARC manages to keep its free cash flow in line with the last decade implying FCF of 25-30 million. If the company's 10 million cost saving program and shift to digital service offerings works out, it is definitely possible ARC will not see the decline in FCF I projected. If they just manage to match 2016-2018 performance the company will likely be debt free by 2021 and they would have plenty of excess cash soon thereafter. So basically just matching historical performance in the next three years should already be a big catalyst for ARC's share price. Management will push for a sale of the company or other value enhancements for shareholders. ARC's CEO is also the founder of the company and owns almost 11% of its stock. He is also 65 years of age and it is not illogical to think that he is very motivated to enhance ARC's share price before he retires (whenever that may be). I wouldn't be surprised if ARC would increase buybacks the coming years or tries to sell the company or issue a special dividend when the company has a net cash position. ARC is trading at its lowest market cap in decades just as the company has the best balance sheet in decades and the CEO/founder is approaching an age that he might considers retirement. I belief that is a solid position for excellent shareholder returns of the next 2/3 years.

Risks

While ARC's business performance should really deteriorate quickly for investors to become concerned about their fundamentals, there are some real risks to the long thesis. First of all, investors should be wary of ARC's dependence on the AEC/O industry. With 79% of revenue derived from this sector a housing downturn like the one during the great recession could really hurt the company's revenue and cash flow. Such a downturn could also spur an extra urgency for these companies to divert even more to new technologies and digital solutions. Even though ARC has been building up solid capabilities in those new services, competition is higher there. Secondly, California is by far ARC's largest market. The company derives 34% of revenue from this state. As it is its home market and it it's the U.S. largest state in terms of its economic size this is a substantial risk. We all know that California is prone to suffer natural disasters which could seriously harm a relatively small company like ARC. On top of that any local downturn in California would also harm ARC disproportionally. Thirdly, the company still derives a large part of its revenue from the more traditional printing and document services it provides. If the sales decline of these services accelerates without ARC being able to sufficiently offset this with revenue from their new digital services this could impair my long thesis.

Conclusion

All in all, ARC is an excellent value investment in my opinion. You pay only 4x EV/FCF while the company's balance sheet is in the best shape it has been. They are more likely than not to be in a net cash position in 2-4 years depending on their performance. The company is becoming more shareholder friendly now its debt levels are more than manageable, resulting in a new dividend program and active share repurchases. On top of all this, the company has proven to be an excellent cash generator over the last decade with stable results of 25-30 million a year. Even if the company would do only half of that, investors should still easily recoup their principal. If the company manages to keep their free cash flow steady at around 20 million, upside should be at least 80-140% from the current share price. If ARC is able to keep its FCF stable in the 25-30 million range upside could be way higher. I therefore view ARC as a perfect stock in any deep value portfolio. A basket of 20 stocks like this should easily outperform the market in the future. Happy value investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.