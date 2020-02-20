TechPrecision: Looking Below The Surface

According to Huntington Ingalls (HII) CEO, Mike Petters, his company has an "unprecedented backlog of shipbuilding work" worth $46.5 billion. Another prime US Navy contractor, General Dynamics (GD), recently signed its own $22.2 billion agreement with the Navy. These developments should mean TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS), a company that partners with both GD and HII in the defense industry, should soon be rocking-and-rolling.

Despite these recent developments and the excitement around this "unprecedented" time in the shipbuilding industry, TPCS has put up two consecutive weak quarters. These disappointing announcements led to the stock dropping from its 52-week high of $1.78/share down to a low of $1.40 after its February 13 earnings report before sharper investors stepped in to bring the stock back to $1.57 for a Valentine's Day close.

In this article I will explain why the past two quarters, which presented weak performance on the surface, were actually extremely bullish for the company and its prospects over the next decade or two. Specifically, I will highlight how the weakness was due to the company picking up new and previously unexpected business from the prime submarine contractors. This, in part, is why the company boasted in the Q3 2020 press release of its "sales order backlog [reaching] its highest level in over three years, increasing to $17.0 million at December 31, 2019." The company further guided "for a steady revenue stream and profitable margins in fiscal 2021."

Even with this bright future, I will argue that in order for TPCS to unlock its true value to shareholders, they need to transition to a more investor-friendly posture, with this potentially involving one or more new board members skilled in communications to develop and promote the strong investment case present at TechPrecision.

For those readers new to TPCS, if you want to better understand the company and my arguments below, I refer you to my previous two articles on the company: TechPrecision: The Submarines Are Coming - Don't Miss The Boat and TechPrecision: Translating The Sanskrit.

Two Weak Quarters--Looking Beneath the Surface

I am not going to deny that the past two quarters for TPCS were disappointing from an operating results perspective. In Q3 2020 (ended December 31, 2019), their revenue was down 14% year-over-year, coming in at just $3.7 million. The company reported an operating loss for the quarter of $348,000. The prior quarter was even worse, down 15% in revenue to just $3.1 million, with $327,000 in operating losses. While disappointing in the short term, below the surface, the activities occupying the company these past two quarters were actually extremely bullish long term. To understand this, let's begin with CEO Alex Shen's explanations in the quarterly press releases, and then move into more detail from the most recent conference call.

In Q2 2020, Shen noted: "Our results for the second quarter were impacted by increased costs associated with a loss provision for certain projects in progress, and under-absorbed factory overhead incurred as we start up on new projects." The Q3 2020 press release highlighted another, separate situation that negatively impacted that quarter. In the press release, Shen said: "Our results were negatively impacted by learning-curve related cost overruns that resulted in negative margins and increased loss provisions on a limited number of new projects. These new projects are an opportunity to demonstrate technical excellence in custom know-how of complex fabrication and complex machining, and represent a definite entry point into new business prospects. We expect improved margins going forward as these projects approach completion, costs stabilize, and additional profitable projects come on-line."

Any questions surrounding these statements were clarified in the Q3 2020 conference call, as well as in my discussions after the call with industry analysts. I will provide the details from the conference call below, but to summarize: over the past two quarters, TPCS was asked by at least one prime submarine contractor to demonstrate their ability to make certain complex parts that other subcontractors had been unable to handle. TPCS demonstrated the ability to manufacture these products to meet the contractor's highest specifications. Because of this, TPCS now has the opportunity to make several million dollars more in parts they were previously not expected to make. So, the two subpar quarters will now likely lead to an even brighter future decade for the company.

Now, for the details: on the Q3 conference call I asked CEO Shen if the company, in fact, demonstrated their ability to fabricate complex parts. Shen responded: Yes. There [was] an opportunity to demonstrate, we continue to demonstrate…yes. Yes, it is. Absolutely, yes."

Although that answer is somewhat lacking in detail, Ross Taylor of ARS Investments later asked for clarification seeking to link the potential for new business directly to these quarterly losses. Shen responded: "So the cost overruns were learning-curve related. In the [third quarter], they were coming from a different set of part numbers than the previous quarter. That was what I was trying to make sure that we all understood. It wasn't just continuous cost overruns on the same part number. And that's what these are representing, two different sets of part numbers in the different quarters. Will I be able to make it back up moving forward? I fully expect myself to."

Taylor sought further clarification, and asked if these parts were new business for either the Virginia Block V subs or on carriers. Shen said: "Virginia Block 5, [parts] that I didn't have before, or Columbia class that I didn't have before, [or] carriers. So that's pretty exciting because it really is an opportunity to demonstrate that we know how to do this very difficult work."

Then, in perhaps the best part of the conference call with respect to TPCS's future, Shen said: "I'm not trying to downplay the fact that we had cost overruns, that we had negative margins, we had loss provisions, and we lost money. I'm not trying to downplay that, but I am very excited because these opportunities are real and becoming true."

On the topic of these opportunities transitioning from aspirational to something real, the final question of the call came from private investor John Hardison. He noted that the Navy and Electric Boat put a lengthy hold on all missile tube building work until they could add appropriate quality control procedures. He then asked Shen: "I'd also think this work is now getting cleared to go ahead and that it will dramatically increase your workflow going forward. So Alex, can you give us any additional color on that?"

Shen's response: "We [at TPCS] are problem-free in the offending areas. So I think to answer your question properly is that as demand gets released again, we are in position to secure some of those orders. There's more opportunity than less." According to industry analysts, and certainly from the publicly available information from GD and HII, we can see that submarine workflow is now starting to pick up and should remain strong for a decade or longer.

To conclude my summary of the past two quarters, I want to highlight clearly that TPCS's short-term headwinds were related to the fact that they took on new projects to demonstrate their ability to perform precision work at a high level. This resulted in two disappointing quarters, but will lead to additional business as the Virginia Block V and Columbia submarine programs ramp up. In short, TPCS's opportunity is now greater than when I valued them at $4.00 to $6.00/share in my previous article. However, for TPCS to unlock that value for shareholders, I believe the company needs to transition away from its turnaround mindset and toward a more normal public company posture.

From Heads Down Turnaround to Heads Up Investor Relations: The Need To Pivot

TPCS and its CEO Alex Shen have done a wonderful job turning around the company from an operational perspective. As the last conference call revealed, TPCS is now set to be a trusted and valuable subcontractor for future submarine programs and will likely have even more business than analysts previously expected. Based on this, one would expect that the stock would rocket on such news. However, the exact opposite happened the day after the earnings release and conference call, with the stock dropping all the way to $1.40 before astute investors stepped in to support the stock, helping it to close at $1.57, down only 2.5% from the prior day's close.

To me, it seems clear why this stock that should have skyrocketed dropped: the lack of clear communication and the resulting deficiency in investor understanding of the opportunities ahead for the company. As I noted in my previous TPCS article, quoting a caller on the Q2 2020 call, understanding what is happening at TPCS from their commentary on conference calls is like "[translating] Sanskrit backwards in an echo chamber." For whatever reason, management and the Board of Directors are not clear with investors about the future opportunities that await the company.

Furthermore, for the past several calls, including on the most recent Q3 2020 call, Ross Taylor continues to ask the company about what they intend to do with the anticipated and significant free cash flow going forward. It is important for me to point out, never once has the company actually denied they will have significant free cash flow going forward. In other words, they seem to implicitly accept Taylor's logic because they know of the opportunities ahead. Still, as CFO Thomas Sammons answered in response to Taylor on the Q3 call: "No, we have not [discussed how we anticipate using or returning free cash flow to shareholders]. You can see we used some of the cash to pay down our debt."

Taylor wisely pointed out: "Right. But you're now having a suboptimal utilization of resources, particularly when debt is a 1 multiple or a minus 1 multiple to valuation for a company. So it would make sense, at some point in here, we begin to return cash either through dividend or aggressive share buybacks as cash is generated because of this being a decade-long opportunity. We would suggest that, as you develop that free cash flow, it would be returned to shareholders through buybacks."

Again, Taylor (whose company is TPCS's largest shareholder) has asked this question about free cash flow and explicitly expressed his desire multiple times. Still, the Board has yet to present investors with any feedback or response, despite (at least implicitly) acknowledging Taylor is correct about their future cash flow situation being bright. Furthermore, the company has failed to communicate the compelling investment case of TPCS to potential shareholders. As a matter of fact, the company's own website does not even display press releases announcing in advance the date of their earnings calls! How can investors become interested in TPCS if they do not even know they are releasing their earnings and hosting a conference call?!!!

It is clear that TPCS management and the Board have done an excellent job steering the company to profitability and setting it up for future success. It is now incumbent that the Board finds a Director who can improve the company's investor relations. CEO Alex Shen is a master operator that has set the table for value creation, so why not bring someone in with an equally impressive track record for developing and communicating to Wall Street why TechPrecision is a compelling investment?

Risks

In addition to concerns I highlighted in my previous TPCS articles, I wish to note two other issues that came up on the Q3 2020 conference call. Specifically, I have heard concerns about TPCS's ability to attract the human resources necessary to increase their annual revenue to enable performance up to the stated $100 million plus opportunity over the next two years. When I asked about this concern, Shen noted: "I would like to reassure all our listeners and our shareholders that I am fully capable of executing properly. Whether the revenue goes down or goes up, we will be able to flex ourselves to appropriately manage resources against demand."

Ross Taylor also picked up on this concern, and dovetailed it into a question not only about the human resources, but about TPCS's physical capacity and the possible need for capital expenses. Shen responded: "The most direct answer is, some of [our future work] requires some investment and some of it doesn't. So it really depends on the releases, how they actually come out. The capex addition and manpower addition and headcount addition will not be zero. That's going to be needed. When it happens is highly dependent on the part numbers and the characteristics of those parts."

Asked specifically about capital equipment, Shen said, "We've invested in capital equipment in recent years, yes. Will we be investing some more? It's highly probable. Yes." My personal valuation model takes into account capital expenses, but it is possible with the addition of the new business I discussed above, that capital expenses will be larger (as should revenue, of course).

Yet another "risk" I want to highlight will be discussed below in more detail in the Valuation section. Namely, that due to the lack of clear communication and strategy as it relates to TPCS's future expected cash flows and the return of it to shareholders, the company is in danger of being acquired at a much lower valuation than it truly deserves.

Valuation

Please refer to my previous article "TechPrecision: Translating the Sanskrit" for a detailed review of how I arrived at a valuation for TPCS in the $4.00-$6.00 range. While that may seem far-fetched, with the stock stuck in the mid $1 level, I believe a recent comment on the Graham Corporation (GHM) earnings conference call affirms my valuation level.

Specifically, on the Q3 2020 GHM call, CEO Jim Lines made several important comments. First, he noted: "We are seeing M&A deals within defense markets being negotiated in auction processes." In other words, M&A in TPCS's space is highly competitive. Further, he stressed "valuation multiples below 10 times next 12 months EBITDA seem to be non-existent unless the business is broken; and above 15 times isn't uncommon."

From my operating model, I see TPCS topping out at no less than $8 million EBITDA once they have a full year of submarine work under their belt. A 15x multiple at that EBITDA would value the company at $120 million, or just over $4.00 per share. I further believe that when the company has ramped up to deliver more valuable Columbia class work, TPCS could attain as much as $15 million in annual EBITDA. Using the same multiple, TPCS could be valued as high as $225 million or over $7.50 per share. So GHM CEO Lines's comments can be used to support my previous valuation work.

On the Q3 2020 conference call, I specifically asked TPCS management about the GHM CEO comments quoted above, and whether TPCS has seen interest from companies in acquiring them. After an 8-second, dead-silent pause, CEO Shen referred the question to the CFO, Thomas Sammons, who said: "I don't think that's a question we can really answer at this point."

After speaking to multiple industry analysts and Wall Street veterans, many of whom heard the long pause before management's response to my question, I believe TPCS has seen significant interest from possible acquirers. One of my concerns is that with the stock massively discounted, in part due to the lack of clear communications, TPCS risks getting picked off by a lucky buyer for a price that is unfair to long-time shareholders who understand TPCS's true potential. For this reason, I again highlight the importance of the company finding a director who can communicate the investment case and advocate for all shareholders.

Conclusion

TPCS is entering a new phase, going from an operating turn-around to a cash-producing company as the "unprecedented" level of backlog for shipbuilding work flows down to subcontractors. While TPCS disappointed investors the past two quarters, the reason for this weakness actually highlights the bright future of the company. The losses they took allowed them to demonstrate their ability to fix complex problems and they will now likely receive additional submarine work. M&A activity in the defense space is hot, which could lead to TPCS being acquired. To ensure any sale of the company is at a fair valuation, TPCS needs to bring a director onto their board to help develop and communicate a proper strategy of cash return to shareholders and to highlight their compelling investment case that can currently only be seen by "looking beneath the surface." Investors should take advantage of the current lack of clear communication to pick up a stock that may be worth anywhere from 2.5 - 5 times its current valuation within the next 12-24 months.

