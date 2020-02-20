Oil Prices Continue To Reverse Higher As Implied Demand Destruction Is Less Than Expected

To further amplify the effects of the current market dynamics, the latest EIA oil storage report had a negative implied adjustment, which means US oil production is most definitely below ~13 mb/d today.

There's a silver lining to all of this. The coronavirus initially caused analysts to assume demand destruction was upwards of ~3 mb/d. OPEC+ led by the Saudis are preparing to respond to such estimates, but the latest we've seen suggests demand destruction may be less than ~800k b/d.

Another puzzling point aside from the recovering global refining margins is the stunning recovery in the Brent 1-2 timespread.

Platts has recently reported that Chinese refineries are back in the market buying crude for the summer months which have promptly pushed timespreads back into backwardation.

In addition, what's also strange is the satellite imagery data showing global crude inventories to be relatively flat since the outbreak started.

So what exactly is the silver lining here?

In a recent media appearance, the new Saudi energy minister, ABS, compared the current oil market situation to a house that's on fire. He noted that OPEC needed to respond quickly and swiftly to get rid of the fire. While this may cause some to panic, it is a needed step to alleviate concerns about oversupply.

This means that if OPEC+ responds with dramatic measures to further reduce supplies in Q2 while simultaneously extend the production cut agreement to the end of 2020, the oil market may be more undersupplied than expected.

One of the main reasons for this is that Libya's outage has amounted to ~1 mb/d for over a month now. This has had the effect of offsetting the demand decrease. What's also interesting is that Europe is now seeing the full effects of reduced Libyan exports with ARA draining ~4.1 mbbls last week versus a typical seasonal build.

All of this just amounts to a relatively flat oil market situation as opposed to a massive oversupply implied by the recent drop in oil price.

To further amplify the effects of the current market dynamics, the latest EIA oil storage report had a negative implied adjustment, which means US oil production is most definitely below ~13 mb/d today.

The divergence is starting to show up as we expected, so this is a major positive for the market moving forward.

Finally, on the technical side, momentum is solidly in favor of the bulls now.

Given the recent oscillation in oil price, we think a measured move to $60 WTI is not out of the question.

We will look to start locking in profits on our UWT trade once we get closer to $60 WTI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.