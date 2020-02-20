Intelsat S.A. (I) CEO Stephen Spengler on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dianne VanBeber - VP IR

Stephen Spengler - CEO

David Tolley - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs

James Ratcliffe - Evercore ISI

Mike Pace - JPMorgan

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Vivek Stalam - New Street Research

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan

Arun Seshadri - Crédit Suisse

Sami Kassab - Exane

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q4 2019 Intelsat S.A Earnings Conference Call.

Dianne VanBeber

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining Intelsat's fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release which is available on our website. We are updating our disclosure practices and starting today, we'll provide extended opening remarks in lieu of issuing the quarterly commentary. Later today, we'll be filing the Annual Report of Intelsat S.A on Form 10-K with the SEC. You can find the link in the filing on our website.

In our prepared remarks today, all comparisons will be to fourth quarter and full year 2019 as compared to the like periods in 2018, unless noted otherwise. Also, during today's call we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including EBITDA related margins and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website. Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions, as well as our business strategy market trends and positioning and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control.

Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 2019 once filed and our other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

All right, C-Band. We know that information regarding the C-Band proceeding is critically important to the investment community. The FCC issued its draft order on February 7. And we like other parties are still in the process of analyzing the impact of the draft order on the company. Yesterday, we filed with the FCC suggested modifications to the draft order. We believe those proposed changes are essential to produce a final order that is implementable and has an acceptable level of business risk. We direct investors to our filings to understand our current views on the preceding. We continue to meet with the FCC and discuss various aspects of the draft order and may make additional filings. There can be no assurance that the FCC will accept our suggested modifications. And thus any further commentary at this time would be speculative.

As a result on today's call we will not entertain any questions on the C-Band proceeding at the FCC. We will defer our comments until we are fully informed on the major elements of the final order, which is currently expected to be issued no earlier than February 28, when we have studied the final order we can offer definitive views on the outcome as it pertains to Intelsat.

Finally, please be aware that the conference call today is open to the investment community and media with media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote either directly or in substance any participant in the call, who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call today is hosted by our CEO, Stephen Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, David Tolley. Following opening remarks by Steve we will open the call for questions.

Steve?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Dianne. 2019 ended on a strong note with our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA results coming in above our guidance range. Our performance reflected new contract starts from the telecom infrastructure and mobility sectors, driven by our new satellites that entered the fleet in 2019 Intelsat 39 and Horizons 3e. We also benefited from steadily increasing revenue streams from our agile core trunking and Flex Managed Services.

Compared to 2018 our full-year revenue of $2.06 billion declined about 5%.Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.48 billion or 72% of revenues declined by 11%. Fourth-quarter revenue declined 5%, $517 million due primarily to challenges in our Media business. Adjusted EBITDA declined 11%, $371 million. These results reflect the impact of the Intelsat 29e loss, which occurred in April 2019. In addition in 2019 we incurred increased direct cost of revenues for Horizons 3e and Intelsat 38 as we pursue programs that trade off increased OpEx for lower capital expenditures.

Looking briefly at each of our business units. The network services business finished strong at $200 million in revenue with nearly flat performance as compared to the year-ago quarter and increasing sequentially. Two factors fuel the improved performance in network services. First, our managed services growth strategy led to unit and revenue growth, especially for maritime mobility and broadband infrastructure applications.

In 2019 we provided our customers and more specifically our distributor network with the right products and marketing support. Second, there is renewed strength in telecommunications infrastructure, notably in Asia. This trend was supported by Intelsat 39 with incremental revenue as it entered service in early October; the trend also reflects new starts on Horizon 3e and Intelsat 33e coming from leading wireless and broadband service providers in Japan, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Our four quarter media revenue declined 9% $211 million with the increasing importance of digital platforms content owner seek to reduce operating expenses for a linear distribution, which is impacting our media business. That said, satellite distribution remains the essential enabler of our media customers businesses.

In the fourth quarter we booked long term renewals on several services for one of our largest direct-to-home and distribution customers in Africa. Further in January we contracted with a new customer in established direct-to-home distributor in India with services expected to begin later this year. In addition to non-renewals, a reduction in revenue from an Eastern European direct-to-home customer with financial difficulties contributed to the lower results in the quarter.

Our government business declined 2% to $96 million in the fourth quarter. It's run rate is tracking to the third quarter results. Overall, the government business achieved generally strong renewal rates. Our government business is fully engaged in our managed services strategy and bringing new solutions to market. Managed services offer flexibility to the customer and provide alternative contracting models such as pay as you go services that are advantageous to tactical end-users.

The government business rolled out a new managed service in the fourth quarter. Flex ground the services designed to provide on-demand high data rate access for first entry forces, Special Operations and other quick action situations. Using terminals that are designed to set up to be set up in connected and minutes Flex ground will offer enhanced speed and improved economics as compared to MSS services.

With respect to the Intelsat fleet, we were flying 54 satellites at year-end 2019. We currently have manufacturing orders on two satellites. The first is Galaxy 30, which will provide see CKU and Ka band North American services in a hosted payload for the L band hosted payload for the FAA. It is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2020.

In early February, we announced the order of Intelsat 40e, the newest addition to our fleet of Intelsat Epic high throughput satellites. Intelsat 40e is purpose-built to address high growth aeronautical, land and maritime mobility applications featuring US coast to coast coverage. We are also investing to access and develop other space-based technologies and higher growth markets that are adjacent to ours. An example of this is the funding we provided the Black Sky, which we announced in the fourth quarter.

Black Sky is a geospatial intelligence provider with data analytics capabilities that we see as a natural extension of our government business. We view this as the foundation of a commercial partnership that will extend our product line while expanding Black Sky's go to market capabilities with our global sales force.

As you can see the fourth quarter capped a year where several operational accomplishments. In 2020 we will continue to build on those. Our 4, 2020 operating priorities are designed to achieve revenue stability and ultimately a return to growth over the mid-term. We always start with our network; our first operating priority is to ensure that we leverage our network assets, the maximal effect. Investing in new assets to support growth such as Intelsat 40e is a great example. This priority also includes leading the sector with innovation on software defined satellites which promise to improve the capital intensity of our business.

Our use of the Northrop Grumman extension vehicle for which the historic first mission is underway is an important example under this priority. Known as MEV-1 the service will be used to extend the life of a satellite low on fuel, but otherwise healthy by up to 5 years. This allows us to extend revenues, increase our flexibility and defer capital expenditures. Our second priority is to continue to scale our managed service capabilities, investing to capture growth for mobility services in particular. Earlier this week we introduced FlexMove. Our latest managed service is designed to address the needs of businesses and first responders requiring secure broadband from locations with either no or completely disrupted infrastructure. With so many operations moving to Internet-based or cloud-based applications, highly reliable, cost-effective access is essential. The hardware suite that we selected for this service supports on the move, we're on the pause communications.

Our first distributor for FlexMove, GRC specializes in communications for governments, emergency responders and oil and gas exploration. GRC already has contracted customers at the time of our service launch. So we're off to a great start. We'll also pursue the addition of value-added services, adjacent to the applications we serve today. Our Black Sky Alliance is an example of this. Third, we will lead the sector in seamless integration with the telecom industry driving for standards-based hardware through our 3G, PP, 5G initiatives. In December the 3G, PP standards body issue it's list of approved topics that will be featured and released 17. For the first time, satellite and other non-terrestrial network technologies were included, as a result, in part of the leadership role Intelsat has provided over the last 18 months. This is a breakthrough moment for satellite and we're using this work to position Intelsat for the vast 5G opportunity. Under our third priority, we'll expand our cloud-based access services, building on our partnership with Microsoft Azure expressRoute. Our cloud direct service provides highly reliable secure connectivity for cloud access leveraging the global footprint of our network.

The fourth and most immediate operating priority is to optimize our spectrum rights. This, of course, is the FCC Band preceding. The issuance of the draft order was an important event in this proceeding. We are working to ensure that the final order achieves the best possible outcome for our customers, our company and the American public. In closing, we start 2020 with great enthusiasm. Our results signal that our strategies are effective. We have a clear line of sight to what needs to be accomplished to achieve top-line growth.

With that, I'll turn things over to David, who will cover balance sheets commentary and walk you through our 2020 financial outlook.

David Tolley

Thank you, Steve. We ended 2019 in an excellent liquidity position, with over $800 million of unrestricted cash and no debt maturities ahead of us in 2020. Our next scheduled maturity is the $421 million of Lux notes due June of 2021. We executed no capital markets transactions in the fourth quarter of 2019. Today, we announced our financial guidance for 2020. We expect full-year revenue to range from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion representing a 5% decline from 2019 actuals to the midpoint of 2020 guidance. As a reminder, 2019 actual results included 2 significant events that we do not expect to reoccur in 2021.

The first was 1 large customer agreement in the first quarter of 2019 that triggered accelerated revenue recognition as a sales-type lease. The second and more significant was the unexpected total loss of Intelsat 29e in April of last year. We estimate the combined effect on 2019 results of adjusting out these 2 events was over $30 million. As adjusted we expect revenues to decline in 2020 by about 3.5% year-over-year, which compares favorably to the trailing 5-year period. This revenue decline represents a continuation those shallowing of recent market trends as new business is still expected to be insufficient to fully replace non-renewals and renewals at lower price points.

First, we expect the bulk of the consolidated revenue decline to be driven by the Media segment. The result of anticipated non-renewals, driven by continued secular challenges in the distribution of linear programing. Second, we expect our network services business to modestly decline from 2019 to 2020 driven by expected non-renewals in network fixed enterprise and point to point applications and pricing pressure in certain markets, offset by double-digit growth in mobility. Our government business is expected to be stable year-over-year. Our contracted backlog at the end of 2019 was $7 billion helping to provide good visibility on our 2020 Guidance and supporting the medium-term stability of the business. We forecast adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion, representing an 8% year-on-year decline and a projected 70% adjusted EBITDA margin.

We estimate the combined effect on 2019 of adjusting out the sales type lease and revenue loss and incremental restoration cost due to 29e to be approximately $20 million. As adjusted for these non-recurring events in 2019, the 2020 decline in adjusted EBITDA is expected to be about 6.5%. Of that decline, we estimate the de-capitalization of network costs Steve referred to earlier, essentially trading CapEx for OpEx as in the case of Intelsat 38, Horizons 3e, MEV-1 and later this year MEV-2 will contribute to an increase in direct cost of revenue of approximately of $20 million which constitutes about 150 basis points of that 6.5% adjusted decline. The remaining 5 percentage points of the adjusted decline is due to the negative operating leverage associated with lower revenues and increasing direct cost of revenue driven primarily by growth in Managed Service Staffing and infrastructure.

Our new 3-year CapEx guidance is over $100 million favorable to the 3-year guidance last issued in 2019. In 2020, we expect CapEx to be in the range of $200 million to $250 million roughly flat year-over-year. We expect to launch Galaxy 30 in the second quarter of 2020. In 2021, we expect CapEx of $225 million to $300 million and in 2022, $225 million to $325 million. Our plan includes 5 new satellites, 2 of which including Galaxy 30 are in the design and manufacturing phase and 3 of which are being actively competed. Those 3 satellites are expected to be the foundational birds for the next generation of our Epic fleet. These satellites will be software-defined meaning that beam footprints, power levels and even frequencies can all be created and change dynamically on orbit. With a faster time to market and far less potential for stranded capacity than with traditional satellites or even satellite constellations, the next generation of Epic satellites has the potential to anchor the most capital-efficient cost per bit sold satellite network ever deployed.

One note, none of the satellites needed to implement the C-Band clearing contemplated by the FCC order are included in this guidance. Once a final order is available, we will update our CapEx guidance if and as appropriate. In conclusion, based on the guidance provided today, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in 2020.

Dianne?

Dianne VanBeber

Operator, we're ready to take your questions now.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jason Kim with Goldman Sachs.

Jason Kim

Hey, good morning. Thank you. So the first question I have is, I can understand that this may not be the immediate focus for the company right now at this moment, but the fact of the matter is you do start to have some maturities coming up in 2021 and we have the company burning some cash for the foreseeable future. I know your CapEx guidance came down a little bit over the next couple of years but beyond that, how should we think about managing our liquidity profile here as we wait for the C-Band procedures to come to a closure? Realistically, when can you start thinking about your capital structure if we were to assume that the FCC's order is approved the later this month?

David Tolley

Well, Jason. First of all, in terms of the lexicon maturity next year, we think we have ample liquidity to be able to manage that and a variety of different ways to move funding around to satisfy that maturity. So that's something that we're looking at, but we feel comfortable in terms of our ability to manage. Then second, in terms of the capital structure more broadly, I think what we need to do is wait, see what this final FCC order looks like, see whether it's something we think we can work with and then assess what our next steps might be for the capital structure if any.

Jason Kim

Sounds good. Then a long term question. You have been trading CapEx for OpEx in recent years that hit your margins by lower CapEx. Is that a long-term trend in the business in your view or is it more transitory?

David Tolley

Look, I think it's opportunistic honestly. In the case of MEV-1 and MEV-2, we're talking about slots where we weren't confident that it made sense to recapitalize them completely. Maybe the price points weren't quite high enough. Maybe the revenue base generally speaking, wasn't big enough but the IRR on emission extension vehicle made a tremendous amount of sense. In other places where the business the particular slot is healthy and or we need to control the assets as part of a broader effort, you would expect to see us continue to capitalize those slots. So it's opportunistic. The industry has evolved relative to where things were 15 years ago. We have the opportunity to trade CapEx for OpEx to optimize the economics. So it'll continue to evolve, but it isn't part of one-directional trend.

Stephen Spengler

I just maybe add strategically it's given us the ability to work with other operators like Jayset like Telenor, as our Cosmos to provide capacity in key regions at a much more cost-effective lower-risk type of investment. So we will continue to look at those. We have cooperation across the globe with other operators with our orbital assets and so we will see what transpires going forward.

Jason Kim

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Ratcliffe with Evercore ISI.

James Ratcliffe

Good morning and thanks for taking the question, two if I could. First of all again on the topic of CapEx versus OpEx. Are you constrained by your capital structure and your ability to make those trade-offs just in terms of meeting leverage targets and the like? Secondly, just broadly in the long term, do you see a path to stabilizing or even growing EBITDA from here? Thanks.

David Tolley

I'll take the first one. I think I can say confidently that in every case where we have evaluated this CapEx versus OpEx trade off, we've made that decision on an unlevered basis, meaning, we've tried to optimize the risk adjusted return at every one of these slots without regard for our capital structure, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. So we're not going to let the capital structure cause us to make the wrong decision for the business that be the first point.

Stephen Spengler

Let me just talk about the trajectory of the business and what we see over the longer term. Right now, our focus is on stabilizing our core business and driving new growth opportunities across the world. We need the right assets and the right services to do that and that's why we've invested in the Intelsat Epic fleet, why we're investing in the Intelsat 40 E and why we've invested in our ground network and capabilities to deliver managed services. Of course the Intelsat 29e had an impact in 2019 in that regard. But the asset base, keeping that competitive and vibrant is really important. The new managed services are focused on growth areas of mobility, whether in the air, sea or on land. It's focused on wireless networks and enterprise applications where we see the real need for the types of service we deliver and so that's another focus for our business. We have been very diligent in our yield management strategy related to all of that to ensure that we get the proper value in the services that we provide the right kind of pricing for everything we provide. Then longer term we're making investments in the next generation. David talked about software defined satellites, that's really important. It keeps us competitive. We're going to be able to match up very well with the satellites coming forward in the future and so allow us to be both capital efficient as well as providing competitively priced services.

Also for the future is that the work we're doing on standards and we think that this is a great opportunity to broaden the marketplace for satellite communications to develop hybrid solutions and services into the broader telecom landscape around 5G and development of modems that are open and interoperable. We do see a path. It is something that we're very focused on execution in the near term and then building these strategic investments for the longer term.

James Ratcliffe

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Pace with JP Morgan.

Mike Pace

Hi, good morning and thank you. I guess just to go back to the network services in the fourth quarter at least and I suspect I'm not alone. Just the sequential change in revenue up about $20 million. I think everybody again, including myself were there anything that was one time in there, were there less contra revenues from the 29e? Just some color on what drove that plus 20 quarter-over-quarter and then how that rolls into Q1 of 2020 and beyond. Just some help there would be great.

David Tolley

Sure. Thanks, Mike. There were some one-timers in 4Q that drove that sequential improvement. It was a meaningful sequential improvement as you know. A couple of the larger ones would have been traffic overages that a couple of our customers clocked during the year and there is typically a catch-up and true up in the fourth quarter. So a couple of those were quite meaningful. There were 1 or 2 chunky deals that came through that involved not the magnitude of what we experienced in the first quarter of 2019, but there were still a little bit chunkier that involved some hardware delivery. Then the balance was some meaningful ramp in mobility. So I think going into next year though as in years past, we'll see some big slug of the network services business re-price itself. So I would expect to see us be down sequentially from 4Q going into 1Q of 2020.

Mike Pace

Could I dare ask if you could quantify what you call may be one-time or not necessarily normal boost in the quarter whether traffic or the chunky stuff of that $20 million give or take.

David Tolley

I don't have that off the top of my head, probably not something we disclose anyway, but I would say the sequential growth in mobility was a meaningful contributor to the sequential improvement as were the one-timers. So I'd probably characterize it that way.

Mike Pace

Got you. I know you're not giving guidance by segment. But maybe and I don't if Steve or Dave if you want to take this, but just in terms of network services and media specifically, can you just review for us the 1 or 2 or maybe even 3 headwinds and tailwinds that you expect? Obviously mobility would be a clear tailwind in network services, but just how do we think about the upcoming year in terms of the puts and takes there?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Mike. Let me just start with Network services. As David just mentioned, this is one part of our business that's still has meaningful pricing pressure on renewals. There's still a mark-to-market type of reset of pricing. However, it is far better than it was a few years ago and we see the strength of our pricing strategies slowing that decline in pricing upon renewal. The network's part when we work with M&Os and enterprise customers still has that kind of pressure. At the same time we do see pretty healthy demand and some of the success we had in 2019 for networks, we see continuing into 2020. The mobility of the-- of course mobility part of network services is growing. It does have the tailwinds as you mentioned, and we see continued ramp up of our managed services in that sector, including some of the new managed services we'll be bringing to market, as well as capacity for some of the large players and aeronautical and maritime. Media is more challenged and we've talked about that. Media is going through a sector change right now. The good news we believe is that we're maintaining value in our neighborhoods where we have specific satellites and beams that are focused on media customers for DTH or cable distribution.

We're maintaining our pricing and value in those places as they deserve because they are critical to the operators that deliver content in those areas. But we do see pressure as we've been talking about for a number of quarters now within the media sector to reduce cost, to have less flex capacity on their books, to down convert from HD to SD at the edge rather than have multiple formats being sent. So we're still seeing those situations that results in non-renewals or renewals that are with less capacity. That experience we've had in media in 2019 we expect to be something we'll experience in 2020.

Mike Pace

Thanks. I just one more and acknowledge this is a tougher one than the first two I just asked you. I know you're C-band commentary is limited, but putting aside the FCC order, putting aside the changes that you would like to take place and just under the assumption that you and other FCC and other stakeholders can figure this out, I guess the question that we get quite a bit is structurally how and where these incentive payments flow into the company. Historically, I believe you've said at Jackson, because that's where the licenses sit, but color here would be really helpful. Then also from an accounting perspective is this above or below the EBITDA line. Thank you.

David Tolley

Mike, thanks. That's a question that we get frequently as you can imagine. I can tell you quite frankly that it's not something I'm focused on at all. What we're focused on is maximizing the expected value of this order for the company. We don't know what final form of that might take. We don't know what conditionality might be associated with it. We don't know what execution risk is associated with it. There are all those things we don't know. I think we're going to know a lot more after this order becomes final and at that point, we can start really tightening up our analysis of everything that goes into answering the questions that you just asked me, but today we just don't know. And frankly, we're not focused on it.

Mike Pace

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Klarman with Deutsche Bank.

Anthony Klarman

Hi, thanks. A few questions. I guess maybe starting first you've driven much greater efficiencies out of CapEx and I think most people would have thought. I know that a prior question talked a little bit about the trade-off between CapEx and OpEx. But the declines you're putting in the forward CapEx guidance are far outpacing any increases in OpEx, which would seem to imply that absolute levels of CapEx are coming down, but you mentioned that you still have a launch manifest in place that's going to launch the next generation of satellites over the next few years. I'm just wondering what levers you were able to pull that are driving these kinds of efficiencies in the overall aggregate levels of CapEx?

David Tolley

Look, it's a good question. I would say the following. Then Steve may want to comment as well. We are incredibly focused on reinvesting in the business and stabilizing the topline and returning this company to growth. In order to do that, we know that our investments are going to have to be capital efficient. I think it's fair to say we have been waiting a little bit to watch the technology evolve and to watch the satellite manufacturing and launch industry evolve to get comfortable that we're investing at the right point in the technology cycle and that we have a thesis about how to end up with the lowest capital cost or operating cost frankly. The lowest cost per bit sold. It's really on the back of these software defined satellites that we think we're going to be able to do that. The relationship between capital cost per bit and pricing in the market is really complicated, very hard to have a crystal ball that indicates to us what that's going to look like in the medium term. But I think this is more a comment about knowing that we need to invest in the next generation of satellite technology, knowing that we have to be capital cost-efficient if we want to continue to win business and believing that we're investing at the right point in the technology cycle to do that. Then we'll all look together at what revenue flows from that in Year 3.

Anthony Klarman

Then, if I could go back to an answer you gave David to Mike's question on network services, you pointed out the positive one timer's and you said that obviously 1Q without those one timer's would be sequentially lower. But after 1Q you're also about the lap a pretty significant headwind from the loss of 29e. I guess as we think about the pacing of network services in the context of the fact that I think Steve in his commentary mentioned that media would generate the bulk of the EBITDA decline in the guidance. Could we read that to imply that as we start to think about the pacing for network services that you do start to see year-over-year increases in that segment given the scaling of some of the mobility pieces that you mentioned?

David Tolley

I think it will be -- look, I think about the world there are a lot of different ways to cut this. I think about the world as I went through in my talk about the guidance in terms of doing my level best to adjust out 29e from last year. On that basis I would say that mobility isn't quite going to be in a position to outgrow the networks declined during the year or next year. It could get close by 4Q, but it's probably not quite enough. So I would say that. And then I would say if you look at the Company on a consolidated basis, because we don't provide guidance by segment. If you look at the step down that we're going to experience from 4Q going into 1Q of next year, given all of the puts and takes, there is a pretty even contribution to the top line of the company across all four quarters next year. That's just the way the numbers play out.

Anthony Klarman

Okay, that's helpful. Then I was wondering if you could, David just refresh us on what the ASC606 impact is in EBITDA. I think the EBITDA guide doesn't adjust for that, but what the non-cash portion of EBITDA is that's in there?

David Tolley

Sure. ASC606 for 2020 should be about $110 million.

Anthony Klarman

Got it, $100 million. Then final, David, you gave the cash balance. I know at one point you guys used to give cash kind of various subsidiary levels. I wasn't sure if that was something you were able to tell us in terms of perhaps how much cash sits outside of Jackson at this point.

David Tolley

No, that isn't guidance that we provide. If we did it historically and at some point discontinued I apologize for that, but for at least as long as I've been around, that's not guidance that we've given.

Anthony Klarman

All right, thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lance Vitanza with Cowen.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Christian on for Lance. To the extent you can talk about the FCC process, you did mention in the press release about trying to significantly improve the proposal. Is it fair to think that this back waiting of the accelerated relocation payments to what they call Phase II is something that you'd want to see more front-loaded and that's something that you would characterize as a significant improvement that you're looking for? Any light you can shade on that. Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. As we said earlier, we really don't want to comment on specifics of the draft order in our proceedings right now with the FCC. But I would refer you to our filings that we made yesterday. A number of topics were addressed that we believe are important to improving the order once it gets finalized, hopefully by the end of next week. And then we will, as David said, we will fully evaluate where we are at that time.

David Tolley

I might add because there is nothing new here beyond what was in our filing. That this topic was directly addressed by the filing and we believe if you look at the framework that the FCC has used to define how value has been created, it would result in a split of 45, 55 Phase 1, Phase 2 versus 25, 75 which was in the original order.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley.

Simon Flannery

All right, thank you very much. Just a quick point on the C-band alliance. So what is the status of that? Is that being dissolved now after the report and order? Then if you could talk a little bit about the media business and just give us a latest update on how those revenue split between DTH and between video delivery for the providers and how does the backlog look? Is that mostly media and then how that splits between the services? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. Thanks, Simon. I'm not going to comment specifically about the CBA, but I will maybe offer some general observations. The CBA was established to advocate for market-based proposal a couple of years ago. It has worked very well towards those goals in general because you can see a lot of the activity the CBA incorporated in the draft order. But as we know the FCC changed the path in November and moved towards a public auction. When the draft order came out on the seventh, it was very clear that the FCC was treating each satellite operator individually and so, therefore, we believe it made sense for each company to respond from its own perspective once the FCC change that orientation. We know as this moves forward, there is a significant implementation phase ahead and there will be ample opportunities there for operators to cooperate and make sure that the outcome is good as possible for the FCC and for the country. In terms of media, the breakdown between DTH distribution and contribution is 53% DTH, 41% distribution.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ric Prentiss with Raymond James.

Ric Prentiss

Thanks, good morning. I know you can't talk a lot on the C-band proposal, but I thought one of the things that was interesting is you filed an exhibit B that was for a confidential treatment. Can you share with us a little bit about what was new or different in that exhibit B versus what had been previously provided for yourself or others?

David Tolley

I can't comment on the specifics of that, it was filed under confidential treatment because it was confidential company information in that exhibit. So, I prefer not to elaborate further than that this time.

Ric Prentiss

Okay. Is it safe to say that maybe was updated for year-end results or so?

David Tolley

No.

Ric Prentiss

Second question is, and obviously it's very hypothetical right now till we know what the final order from the FTC is, but given kind of the shared usage of the C-band, can you hypothetically walk us through if one set of operators elect to clear early and another set were not. How would that impact the process or what would be kind of the impact just trying to think philosophically?

Stephen Spengler

Well, in general, because it's shared use as you know, all the spectrum needs to be cleared to have clear spectrum for the mobile operators that we'll be using the spectrum. So, there is not necessarily in advantage to clear early, but it is critical that it's cleared by the date set in the final order when that comes out.

David Tolley

So, I guess, theoretically you could say, look if so is this threshold of 80% in the order where 80% of the people have to opt in order for accelerated clearing to be active essentially, but obviously people who intend to clear could fail actually or somebody, representing 5% of the traffic could opt out of clearing and so we think that the people who are buying the spectrum. We'll be making bets whether people can execute on declaring that they've committed to and that the results of the auction will reflect those bands as to whether spectrum is going to be available in 5 years or 48 months or 18 months or whatever.

Ric Prentiss

All right. And obviously, Chairman Pai has done a lot of work here to move this forward, Congress keeps raising their head occasionally, any updated thoughts as far as how Congress is going to play into it as far as affecting either the FCC order or stuff after the FCC order?

Stephen Spengler

Rick, I would just say this is that it's very hard to speculate on legislation. There has been a lot of activity, a lot of talk. So I really don't want to go there. Because it's very uncertain as to what will happen. I will say though that it's pretty clear from the FCC's actions and proceeding with the draft order and moving towards a final order that they believe they have the authority to execute on this proceeding without Congress being involved.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vivek Stalam with New Street Research.

Vivek Stalam

Thanks for taking the questions. Just really quickly, who has historically paid for MPEG-2, MPEG-4 upgrades. Because that's something that cable distributors of the programmers generally pay for and how should we think about that level of compensation that has historically been incurred by those parties as it relates to a potential HSBC upgrade going forward.

Stephen Spengler

That's typically done by the program or the content owner as they distribute their content out into the cable distribution plant around a particular country. So, for them it's a carefully weighed and examined expenditure because it's not inexpensive and it's not simple. And so many have moved from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4. Many have networks that are well established in DTH that would make it difficult to make that change and really incredibly costly to make that change. What we're seeing now is that some of the media companies are looking to see if HVC is the move in skipping directly from impact to HVC in the future, which gives a much higher levels of compression and position them for ultra-HD if they choose to go in that direction.

Vivek Stalam

Got it, thanks. And just one really quick one, you're incurring about $650 million in annual CapEx and network cost of service. How much of this work can now sort of be repurposed are undertaken for the C-band reallocation assuming that goes forward?

Stephen Spengler

Can you restate your question, Vivek. I don't think we got you.

Vivek Stalam

Yes. So, I'm just trying to sort out how much of the existing CapEx and network cost of service budget could be reallocated or refocused on the C-band reallocation effort and potentially be compensated for through the relocation fund.

Stephen Spengler

I think the right way to think about it is that our costs to clear the spectrum will be entirely incremental if there are opportunities to absorb overheads or other costs that the FCC is comfortable with as representing the cost of the transition will look for those opportunities, but for planning purposes, I think you should assume that the cost to clear the C-band is all incremental.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Giles Thorne with Jefferies.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. I have three questions please. My first question was on the India DTH new contract win. The last time I noted India DTH it's a bit of a mess. And I think it's 506 paid TV operators in that market, access in the market is hard because you got to go through ISRO and the commercial guys that have managed to do that are pretty well entrenched. So, I wanted to get a sense of actually how high quality this new revenue stream is going to be for you. [Indiscernible] The second one is on software defined satellites. The software defined satellite out that is the Eutelsat Quantum program which is going to give them a window of proprietary technology and then there's [indiscernible] which is going to be unique to them. I'd just be interested is know how much of the technology you're getting access to is going to be unique to you. Is there really going to be a cost-per-bit advantage that Dave was referring to earlier or intimated earlier?

And then the third question was, I'm afraid, back from the C-band matter. Insured SCS is released today intimate that with your actions in the ex-pilot pay filing from yesterday you're in some kind of contravention of the same amount of the C-band alliance agreement. So, I guess my question is, what are your, I don't know legal handcuffs under the C-band alliance agreements and do you feel that you are in contravention of them in the way that SCS is suggesting?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks. Okay, thanks, Gile. First of all, on India DTH, this is not a start-up DTH operator. It is an established DTH operator that needed to have a new home because their satellite operator was not replacing their satellites. So, they are one of the leading players, and they're very well established and it was a competitive bid situation for us to win this business. Fortunately, because they are established, the ISRO challenges are obviated. So, there is no real risk in terms of getting the appropriate licenses and approvals from ISRO on that one.

In terms of software defined satellites, we're talking about the next generation of geo satellites that are absolutely high throughput, high capacity satellites with maximum flexibility based on software. And the thought here and what a number of the manufacturers are doing are trying to standardize a hardware platform and allow great flexibility by leveraging the software capabilities to give different operators, the flexibility to deploy that capacity in those services as they see fit. So, on the basic -- on the base level, these designs are very CapEx advantageous in terms of what kind of capacity we can get for each CapEx dollar. And as David mentioned, the cost per bit which is critical for competitive positioning long term will be competitive with the other systems that are being deployed or envisioned today, including the LEO and MEO systems.

So, what makes it unique is how each operator uses it. We will be incorporating this next generation into our global architecture underpinned by Intelsat Epic. It will be optimized when it's in space for specific applications, whether it's mobility or mobile network operator services or others. And so, the uniqueness comes into the deployment and how it's implemented within a network. And we feel very good about how this will fit into our future network.

David Tolley

Steve, I would add one thing to that because I totally agree with it. We're a services company, not a technology company. Right? We don't believe, whether it's Empower or the Eutelsat program that you refer to or even the next generation of our Epic satellites that we refer to will provide a sustainable technological advantage. It's all about how it's incorporated into the network and generally speaking, the whole industry is going to ride these technology trends together and yet people make poor decisions about capital investments all the time and end up with stranded capital. So we're focused on being efficient incorporating it into the network, lowering our cost per bit and providing a cost-effective system and total cost of ownership that makes sense for our customer.

Stephen Spengler

And Gile, to your last question, it's something that I really shouldn't comment on at this point in time. Thanks for the question, but I can't answer.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Philip Cusick with JPMorgan.

Phillip Cusick

Hi, guys, thanks. Coming to the end here. But can you give us some idea of pre-leasing on Galaxy 30 to be launched next quarter and when that will be in service, as well as on Intelsat 40 and the timing of that launch? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. Galaxy 30 is scheduled to be launched late in the second quarter and put in service in the third or fourth quarter. The C-band payload on that satellite is virtually committed because it is a replacement payload in one of our cable distribution neighborhood. So, the C-band is totally committed. The L-band, [indiscernible] was hosted payload for the FAA is of course, totally committed and we're out marketing the KU in the KA capabilities on that satellite today with a pipeline of opportunities. In terms of Intelsat 40E, our target availability of that satellite is the end of 2022. And as we said we, that is in construction, early stages, of course, right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Arun Sheshadri with Credit Suisse.

Arun Sheshadri

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple from me. Now that you have a sense at least at a high level of the timing of the 2 payments, can you talk a little bit about how you -- what your initial thoughts are in terms of the accounting treatment of the proceeds? And then separately, you could also talk about any updated views you have on what taxes would be out?

Stephen Spengler

Sure. So, first, in terms of accounting treatment, that's not something we've really spent any time looking at. We are focused on maximizing the expected value of the opportunity and the business deal. And once that has come to rest we'll figure out the appropriate way to account for it. So, that was your first question. And then on the second, look we are a taxpayer in both the U.S. and in Luxembourg, once the order is finalized and we understand better what these payment streams look like and whether the order is acceptable to us we'll figure out the the appropriate tax treatment.

Arun Sheshadri

Okay, fair enough. And then separately, if you could also talk a little bit about your comfort level vis-a-vis the first lien maintenance covenant and if you've begun any discussions to sort of look at that. Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

I haven't begun any discussions at all and very comfortable with it for the foreseeable future. It will get a little tighter over time. At some point, we'll need to have some discussion about that, but it's not a burning issue. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sami Kassab with Exane.

Sami Kassab

Thank you very much. I have 3 questions please. The first one software defined satellite. Can you provide more details on the cost per [indiscernible] that these satellites are to provide perhaps comparing them with the economics to your current Epic average level? Is it 10% better and perhaps comparing it one way or stalling's please? Secondly, what type of spot price deflation do you assume in your guidance for the Networks division in 2020? And lastly, can you remind me who the incumbents are light operator was in India, whom you took the package away from. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. So, in terms of the software defined satellite, I don't want to get into the specifics of how much lower it will be then the Intelsat Epic. But it will be meaningfully lower than that and what we see and we believe is that it will be competitive with the LEO and other systems that will be potentially deployed when the software defined satellites are in operation. So, we feel good about it's competitiveness, we love its flexibility. We love the fact that we can invest in one satellite at a time and focus on particular markets and vertical applications and build it as we go and we feel very confident that we'll be competitive from a cost standpoint.

So, the second question was related to pricing and networks. So, we fully assumed that we will have re-pricing in our networks business upon renewals. And so that assumption is built into our plan for 2020 and as I said earlier that change in pricing at renewal is nowhere near what it was like a few years ago, it's something we're managing very carefully. It's something we're very diligent in implementing our yield management strategy to make sure we get proper value for everything that we sell.

Sami Kassab

So, is it mid-single-digit rather than double-digit deflation?

Stephen Spengler

It has been -- it hasn't been in the double digits for a while. We've seen a definite improvement. And the last question was about India, I really don't want to say who the operator is that is providing the service today, because I'm not sure that they have made that information public.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Quilty with Quilty Analytics.

Chris Quilty

Thanks. David, you mentioned projected double-digit growth in the Mobility business in 2020. Can you give us what it was in 2019 and-or the fourth quarter. And have you given any thought to breaking out managed services to give us some sense of how large that activity is growing? I should back up your flex family of services. We'd love to know how large that has grown and what's your trajectory on that is.

David Tolley

We haven't given any thought to breaking out managed services, which isn't to say that we shouldn't, at some point, just that we haven't. And then in the mobility business, I don't have a -- my reference to double-digit growth going into 2020 was really after I stripped out 29e from the first quarter of '19. So I'm looking at it on an as adjusted basis. I don't have that same look on a quarterly basis, but it's single-digit growth.

Stephen Spengler

That's right. Chris, in 2019 over 2018 year-on-year growth for our mobility is about 9%. So high single-digit. And it's roughly about 50% of our total company revenue now, mobility, I'm speaking about.

Chris Quilty

And following on the new 40E satellite in the announcement on that, you indicated that the design is different than what you did for 29e based upon changes that have happened in the ensuing years with the demand trends, can you give us a sense of what you're seeing both for maritime and aviation and what you think the trends will be that you're designing into that satellite?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, sure. So, the Intelsat 40E design is focused on the U.S. market in particular with flow into surrounding countries and waters. And, of course, the Intelsat 29e was a much broader in coverage than that, but we didn't feel -- we felt that we needed to focus on the North American market, in particular, for the replacement satellite because we already have Intelsat Epic coverage existing in Latin America, with one of our other Intelsat Epic satellites, as well as over the North Atlantic. So, the focus is for the North American market where we believe that there is going to be some meaningful future demand, especially for aeronautical services as airlines change their model with customers, potentially to a free Wi-Fi service that has been talked about in a few places. And so we felt was important to bring additional high throughput capacity into the market for those opportunities.

Chris Quilty

Understand. And maybe that putting capacity in the U.S. where you've got ViaSat, 3 Jupiter 3 and in SCS 17 all coming in the market with KA, obviously, 40E is going to be KU-based. Can you give us your thoughts again on how the banned wars are trending and whether you see any competition for KU capacity in the U.S.?

Stephen Spengler

Yes. We've talked about this for a while now. We believe that the aeronautical connectivity business in marketplace is large. There is a large opportunity globally and really only a fraction of the planes and the fraction of the capacity is available today compared to what it will be in the future. The fact is, today, KU band is the global platform of choice, global is the key word there. Even ViaSat uses KU band internationally. So, we believe that the KU band ecosystem is strong and one of the key benefits of the KU band is that is a resilient. There are multiple layers of satellites, multiple layers of beams, so when there is a problem, customers have protection, they were able to move to other spacecraft and the KU band is predominantly an open architecture compared to KA band.

So, we saw the benefit of this, unfortunately, when Intelsat 90E failed. We were able to restore all of our mobility customers on other KU band that we have in other KU band in the industry. So, it's that resilience, that's important for global operators and we believe that it will be an important differentiator going forward and we see continued expansion in this frequency band by Global Eagle and GOGO in others. And so, we feel very confident that it's going to be competitive over the long-term and there is a big marketplace. And so, we're going to have our share of the marketplace and provide some very strong resilient and robust services for our customers.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to your host.

Stephen Spengler

Thank you, Lisa. Our goals for this year are quite clear, billed revenue stability while positioning for future opportunities. And our team is energized to take on these challenges. I want to thank everybody for joining the call today. We look forward to providing an update after the conclusion of the C-band's vote at the FCC and meeting with investors at conferences next month. Thank you.

