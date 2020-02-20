Westwood Holdings Group: Changing Strategy, Going In The Right Direction

The company boasts in the fourth and third quarter that its assets under management hit all their benchmarks.

Westwood Holding Group Inc. (WHG) is shifting its capital allocation by reducing its dividend payout while increasing its share repurchase program. CEO Brian Casey announced in the fourth quarter report that the goal of this new policy is to increase the financial flexibility of the company, also he mentioned that they will use M&A and accretive acquisition as a tool for future growth.

What is the impact of this new policy on the company itself and shareholders? How it will affect the company performance in the long run? Is the pain of fewer dividends worth enduring?

We know that capital allocation is one of the crucial jobs of a CEO, the company's future growth will depend on how the company spends its resources. By embracing the new policy, Westwood is investing in itself by shifting its strategy, from a dividend king to a purchaser Barron. The company is also eyeing to acquire businesses that it was familiar with. As an investor, we buy the future and Westwood future is worth the risk. First, let's take a look at the new strategy.

The New Strategy

The company CEO Brian Casey commented that this shifting of strategy is preparation for M&A opportunities and accretive acquisition. Last October the CEO already declared its intentions when he commented that the company will evolve and include private equity, financial planning, estate planning, and private banking on its overall business model.

We know that any acquisition needs funds. To attain this goal the company will reduce its dividends payout to strengthen its financial war chest. We should also note that Westwood is not new on M&A. In the past decade, the company already performed two acquisitions.

We will discuss all these details in the subsequent section, first, let's take a look at the company's dividends performance so that we don't miss anything.

Dividend performance

Over the last two decades, Westwood is consistently shelling out dividends to its shareholders. As we can see in the graph, it consistently pays dividends and at the same time, the payout keeps increasing. If you bought 1 share in 2002 and add-up all the gains, you will have 200% returns.

Source: Westwood Dividend Information

However, even the dollar is increasing (in 2002 the dividend is only $ .02 per share compared to $ 0.72 in 2019). At the same time, the increase in payout was decreasing. It started to decrease in the 3rd quarter of 2015, since then it has reduced significantly, take a look at the red line, the increase in payout on Oct 2016 was reduced by 8% then on Oct 2018 it is lower by 5%.

Finally, based on the Form 8-K report, the company declares that it will change its strategy. CEO Brian Casey mentioned in his comment that the company will increase the current share repurchase program while reducing dividend payout.

We should take note that Westwood already implemented the strategy. This fourth quarter the company announced that it will pay $ 0.43 compared to the $ 0.72 in its previous, a decrease of 40%. Even though it shifts its capital allocation, the company never said that it will stop its dividend payout.

Now, let's take a look at the other side of the coin.

Stock Buyback program

This 4th quarter the Westwood repurchased 42,171 shares, a stunning 55% increase compared to the previous quarter buyback. Currently, the company has a record of 1,425,483 shares in its Treasury stock compared to 1,277,681 shares in its previous year. An increase of 11.5%.

Based on its new strategy, we can expect that it will continue to buy back its share. According to the quarterly report, the company will increase by 29% its share repurchase program or from $10 million shares to a total of $12.9 million.

We know that the company share price is down 27% from its 52 weeks high and only up of 8% from its 52 weeks low. This time is perhaps the right time to buy back its share.

History of Acquisition

The company is not new in this kind of activity. In April 2015 the company acquired Woodway Financial Advisors (Woodway), a wealth management company that has $ 1.6 billion assets. At that time the objective was to penetrate the fast-growing Houston market.

Before the Woodway transaction, the company already acquired McCarthy Group Advisors. This company is located in Omaha, it manages $ 1.1 billion in assets. With this acquisition experience, the Westwood can easily implement its plan.

Before we finally decide to invest in this company, we need to look at the company's financial statement.

Financial overview

On the latest data, Westwood's increased its net income by 125% compared to the previous quarter. However, the company's revenue is down by 6.5%. We need to remember that the net income in the 3rd Quarter was down by 40%.

Source: Westwood SEC Filing

Although the net income for the quarter-over-quarter had increased the year-over-year was down by 53%. It is important to note that Westwood manages to increase its 2018 year-over-year net income by 33.8%. Indicating that the company's finances can come back on its feet.

Source: Westwood Annual Report

Now, let's compare the net income and revenue of Westword to its peers. To do that we need to list the company's main competitor. Based on the data below, it is safe to assume that the decline in Westwood wasn't due to inefficiency but by external factors.

The Westwood main competitors are the following: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN), Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL): Source MarketWatch

Source: SEC Filing / Income statement of the mentioned companies.

What to Expect

The company boasts in the 4th and 3rd quarter that its assets under management hit all their benchmarks. To optimize revenue performance, the company is investing in its digital aspect. The following are the digital solutions that Westwood expects to add value.

InvestCloud - the company expects that it can help to create a holistic experience to the client especially on accessing their account.

Bloomberg Platform - This platform will facilitate expansion into new asset classes and access to trading and portfolio management data.

Microsoft Azure - this cloud services, will enable Westwood to access world-class security protocols as they become available.

The company is planning to shift from being a dividend cash cow to a conglomerate. With this new strategy, the probability is high that its share price will appreciate in the near future.

Conclusion

There is always a risk in investing. Westwood policy might change and there are countless reasons for the change. What differentiates Westwood is that the focus it was planning to implement. The company only wants to acquire the businesses that it was familiar with. This strategy will create synergy and optimize operations. The odds are high that this company will grow. Look at the history, how the Capital Cities Broadcasting, Teledyne, General Dynamics grow in the 80s and 90s. They implement the same strategy. Buying businesses that they are familiar with, cutting the dividends to strengthen the operation and buying their shares at low prices and selling at a high multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.