Weimob: Leading Chinese SaaS Provider And Marketing Agency For WeChat Services

But Weimob's dependence on Tencent is a double-edged sword, and the key risk lies in a shift in Chinese internet traffic from Tencent's social media platforms to other competing platforms.

Weimob is capitalizing on the growth of decentralized platforms in China, and the future growth runway is long with current social e-commerce penetration rate only in the low teens.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese SaaS (Software as a Service) provider and marketing agency Weimob Inc. (OTCPK:WEMXF) [2013:HK]. Weimob is capitalizing on the growth of decentralized platforms in China, and the future growth runway is long with the current social e-commerce penetration rate only in the low teens in the country.

But Weimob's dependence on Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] is a double-edged sword. On one hand, Weimob's revenue should grow in tandem with that of the social e-commerce market in China, and Tencent's WeChat is the leading decentralized platform in the country. On the other hand, Weimob's top line and bottom line will be adversely impacted if there is a change in Chinese internet user activity and a shift in online traffic from Tencent's social media platforms to other competing platforms. Moreover, while Tencent is Weimob's key strategic partner and third largest shareholder, there is still a risk of Tencent possibly venturing into SaaS products directly in the future.

A "Neutral" rating for Weimob is justified on the basis of the company's dependence on Tencent. A key re-rating catalyst for Weimob would be the company proving that it can be less reliant on Tencent.

Weimob, currently, trades at 6.2 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue versus the stock's 3-10 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue trading multiple range since its IPO in January 2019. Weimob's Chinese SaaS peers are valued by the market at higher forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples in the high single-digit.

Readers are advised to trade in Weimob Inc. shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2013:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $1.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 2013 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2019, Weimob refers to itself as a "leading provider of cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions and targeted marketing services on Tencent's social networking service platforms for SMBs (Small To Mid-sized Businesses) in China in terms of revenue in 2017" on the company's website.

According to the company's IPO prospectus, Weimob had a 5.8% market share of China's cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions market for SMBs in 2017. More specifically, Weimob is the largest provider of third-party SaaS products and targeting marketing services for SMBs on WeChat with a market share of 15.3% in the same year.

As of end-June 2019, Weimob had 70,006 paying merchants using the company's SaaS products. The company also had 19,537 advertisers which were clients of its targeted marketing services as of end-1H2019.

Weimob generated approximately 33% and 48% of its 1H2019 revenue and gross profit from the SaaS products business segment respectively, while its targeted marketing services business segment accounted for the remaining 67% and 52% of 1H2019 top line and gross profit respectively.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sun Taoyong is Weimob's largest shareholder with a 14.2% stake, while sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited and Tencent are the company's second- and third-largest shareholders with equity interests of 9.5% and 8.0% respectively.

Weimob's Business Ecosystem

Source: Weimob's IPO Prospectus

Sales Flow For Weimob's SaaS Products Business Segment

Source: Weimob's IPO Prospectus

Sales Flow For Weimob's Targeted Marketing Services Business Segment

Source: Weimob's IPO Prospectus

Capitalizing On The Rise Of Decentralized Platforms

In the past, Small To Mid-sized Businesses or SMBs in China were heavily reliant on centralized marketplace platforms such as Alibaba's (BABA) Taobao and JD.com (JD) to reach out to their existing and potential customers online. This meant that Chinese SMBs faced challenges like the high commission rates of centralized marketplace platforms and the lack of access to valuable customer and transaction data.

In comparison, a growing trend in the past few years has been for SMBs to connect with their customers directly via decentralized platforms like Tencent's WeChat Official Accounts or WeChat Mini Programs. Weimob started offering its SaaS products to SMBs in 2013, allowing them to build their businesses and brands online and manage the data of their own customers and transactions. In 2016, Weimob also introduced targeted marketing services to assist its clients with marketing activities and campaigns on social media platforms.

The future growth runway for Weimob is long, considering that the company only had 70,006 paying merchants as of end-1H2019. In comparison, Tmall has more than 10 million merchants, and there are tens of millions of SMBs in China which could potentially benefit from having an online presence on decentralized platforms like WeChat leveraging on Weimob's SaaS products. Furthermore, the penetration rate of decentralized platforms or social e-commerce in China was only in the low teens, according to research by China Internet Watch in April 2019.

Based on research by Frost & Sullivan, social e-commerce transaction value in China grew by a CAGR of +100.6% in the 2013-2017 period versus a CAGR of 39.7% for the Chinese e-commerce industry as a whole during the same period. Looking ahead, China Internet Watch expects Gross Merchandise Value or GMV for social e-commerce in China to more than double from RMB1.3 trillion in 2019 to RMB2.86 trillion by 2021.

Dependence On Tencent Is A Double-Edged Sword

Weimob's revenue grew by more than seven-fold from RMB114.01 million in FY2015 to RMB865.0 million in FY2018, which was helped by the increased popularity of decentralized platforms or social e-commerce platforms like Tencent's WeChat Official Accounts or WeChat Mini Programs in the past few years. Going forward, Weimob's revenue should grow in tandem with that of the social e-commerce market in China, and Tencent's WeChat is the leading decentralized platform in the country.

In 2017, Tencent launched WeChat Mini Program which is seen as the Chinese equivalent of Apple's (AAPL) App Store. In the company's IPO prospectus, Weimob highlighted that it was "one of the first to offer commerce and marketing solutions through the WeChat Mini Program interface." In the targeted marketing services business, Weimob has nation-wide key account licenses, regional licenses, and industrial licenses which are granted by Tencent on a selective basis, which limits competition to a certain extent.

On the flip side, this also means that Weimob is heavily dependent on Tencent. Tencent was Weimob's largest customer in FY2018, contributing 22.7% of the company's total revenue, and Tencent also accounted for 60% of Weimob's trade receivables as of end-2018. Weimob's revenue from Tencent relates to rebates the company receives from Tencent with respect to its targeted marketing services business. These figures actually understate the importance of Tencent to Weimob, as Weimob derived all of its revenue for the SaaS products business segment from Tencent's WeChat Official Accounts or WeChat Mini Programs in 2018. Furthermore, Tencent's social media platforms accounted for more than 96% of Weimob's purchased advertising traffic every year in the 2016-2018 period.

More importantly, this implies that Weimob's revenue and earnings will be adversely impacted if there is a change in Chinese internet user activity and a shift in online traffic from Tencent's social media platforms to other competing platforms. This seems unlikely now, considering the dominance of Tencent and WeChat. But there have been competent challengers, and one of them is ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok which has prompted Tencent to introduce its own short-video publishing service as part of an upgrade for WeChat. Also, a worst-case scenario for Weimob could potentially see Tencent venturing into the SaaS products space directly.

A key re-rating catalyst for Weimob would be the company proving that it can be less reliant on Tencent. Certain of Weimob's SaaS products are also applicable to other non-Tencent decentralized platforms like Douyin (video sharing social networking service also known as TikTok outside of China) and Kuaishou (another leading short-form video sharing service in China), while the company is expected to increase its revenue contribution from ByteDance's Toutiao (a digital news aggregation service in China) and Douyin for its targeted marketing services business segment.

Valuation

Weimob trades at 9.3 times trailing twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 6.2 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue based on its share price of HK$5.70 as of February 19, 2020. Since the company's IPO in January 2019, Weimob has been trading in the 3-10 times consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple range.

In comparison, Weimob's SaaS peers such as China Youzan Limited (OTCPK:CHNVF) [8083:HK] and Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTC:KGDEF) (OTCPK:KGDEY) [268:HK] are valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 8.0 times and 8.4 respectively.

Weimob also trades at 51.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 29.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E.

Weimob does not pay a dividend.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Weimob include a heavy dependence on Tencent, higher-than-expected churn rates, and companies' advertising budgets shrinking due to weak macroeconomic conditions in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.