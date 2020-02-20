A 4-Fund Portfolio For 5.9% Dividends Without Greater Risk

Focusing on fund discounts and rebalancing provides an opportunity to drive returns even further with this portfolio.

Without using risky assets such as junk bonds, the portfolio gets investors a high income stream and total returns comparable to the index.

The appeal of passive investing is that an investor gets to benefit from the rise in equity prices without trying to time the market (and thus miss out on bull runs), price the market (and thus avoid the rise in high growth stocks), or pick the right sticks (and thus miss out on stocks whose value the investor miscalculated).

The biggest pitfall of passive investing is that it is not terribly conducive to retirement or income needs. An investor who needs income today may end up selling out of an index fund because its sub-2% income stream is insufficient to meet income needs, and thus miss out on returns tomorrow. This portfolio obviates that need by providing a 5.9% income stream versus index funds’ 1.7% yield.

This portfolio does not provide higher risks of drawdowns or inferior returns, as I will demonstrate below. Instead, it provides near-perfect S&P 500 exposure with a higher overall dividend yield and comparable returns over the long term. Furthermore, this is just one of many potential such portfolios investors could construct and, while now is a good time to build such a portfolio, more strategic rebalancing of this portfolio could drive returns even higher with less risk of drawdowns (see beta discussion below).

Portfolio and Exposure

For this exercise I’ve chosen four equity funds, two ETFs and two CEFs: the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), Liberty All-Stars Equity Fund (USA), the Liberty All-Stars Growth Fund (ASG), and the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY). This portfolio is predominately focused on S&P 500 companies, with a heavy skew towards large-cap firms:

VYM USA ASG PEY Large-cap 86.5% 80.7% 36.2% 46.5% Mid-cap 10.8% 19.3% 43.2% 32.5% U.S. 97.80% 94.4% 97.6% 100%

Source: CEF Insider

While an S&P 500 index fund gets us 100% exposure to U.S. stocks mid-cap or higher in size, this portfolio gets us a close approximation to such exposure, with 87% overlap with the S&P 500.

Source: CEF Insider

Is this portfolio exposing us to greater risks? One way to measure this is through beta. This is a measure of the volatility of an individual stock or fund to the broader market; a beta of 1 will have just as much risk as an S&P 500 index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or Vanguard 500 ETF (VOO).

Despite the higher income stream, the overall beta of our portfolio is almost identical to VOO, indicating that it is not giving us a higher risk of drawdowns over the long term.

Note, however, that the beta of these funds does rise considerably in times of market stress. During the Global Financial Crisis and recent market downturns such as 2016, 2018, and so on, the beta for these funds rose considerably as they underperformed an index fund due to short-term panic selling. This is an opportunity and a risk; it is a risk because selling at these times augments your chances of capital losses, but it is also an opportunity because buying at these times increases your chances of capital gains. The prudent investor will buy and hold these funds and add additional funds as their betas grow and, in the case of USA and ASG, discounts widen (discussed further below).

Dividends

Despite a similar portfolio to an index fund, this four-fund approach both provides greater liquidity and rebalancing opportunities (as a result of more shares spread out across four tickers) and, much more importantly, greater income.

Ticker Invested Shares Dividends (yr) Monthly Income VYM $125,000 1330 $2,875.00 $239.58 USA $125,000 17908 $12,175.00 $1,014.58 ASG $125,000 19171 $9,975.00 $831.25 PEY $125,000 6578 $4,812.50 $401.04 TOTAL $500,000 44987 $29,837.50 $2,486.46

With $500,000 spread evenly across these four funds, investors get a $2,486 monthly income stream, or nearly 6%. That is 3.6x as much as an investor would get from putting all of that money in SPY or VOO.

Despite a similar portfolio, we are able to augment our income substantially through a focus on high dividend funds without taking on greater risks. To achieve a 6% yield, many investors use junk bonds, BDCs, or other riskier assets to boost their portfolio yield; we are avoiding that altogether.

Expenses and Premiums

Perhaps the largest issue among index investors is the fees that active or smart beta funds charge. ASG and USA charge about 1.1% fees on average between them, and PEY charges 0.53%. VYM, as a Vanguard fund, is the cheapest with a 0.06% expense ratio (although it should be noted this is also the poorest performing, as discussed below).

One way that CEFs offset the higher expenses their managers charge is by trading at a discount to NAV in the market. Currently, ASG trades at a 2.4% discount while USA trades at a 0.7% discount. Thus, at least in theory, their discounts cancel out their fees currently, but it is also worth pointing out that one can get these funds at a much lower price.

For the fee conscious, choosing entry points and rebalancing opportunistically from an index fund is one way to take advantage of this dynamic, securing these funds’ overperformance and higher dividends while also buying at a low price that counterbalances the fees.

Overall Returns

If the portfolio gives us S&P 500-like exposure with a higher income stream, can it match the S&P 500’s long-term returns? While it is not the best way to answer this question, the easiest way would be to look at historical returns for these funds and compare them to VOO (which is the blue line below):

While USA and ASG have outperformed, PEY and VYM have underperformed slightly, resulting in a blended 262.7% total return, just shy of the 272.4% total return for VOO.

While this analysis would indicate you’d be better off in an index fund if you know that you will not need to touch any of this capital for a decade, another way to think about this portfolio is that it provides liquidity very cheaply: you’re getting a 3.6x higher income stream at a cost of about $89 per month per $100,000 saved. This is significantly cheaper than being forced to sell at a loss in times of market downturns such as in late 2018. Furthermore, rebalancing investments in these four funds as discounts and betas oscillate can negate the small lower return the portfolio provides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.