Pennsylvania REIT Is An A-Mall Owner, Trading Like Junk

The real disappointment so far has been the lack of news on the land sales, which are expected to fetch $150-$300M. Even the bottom part of the range is a lot of money for a company the size of PEI (current market cap below $300M).

It is important to emphasize that PEI is an A-mall company - its Top 7 malls with sales ~$650 psf (including Fashion District) are expected to produce ~2/3 of company-wide NOI.

Nothing material has changed over the past 40 days or so to justify such an extreme sell off. I presume it largely has to do with speculation around the dividend.

Pennsylvania REIT is now trading below $3.5 per share (2009 levels) - the share price is down almost 40% YTD and the dividend yield is almost 25%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), often referred to as PREIT, keeps on falling, now trading below $3.5 per share. The share price is down almost 40% YTD and the dividend yield has skyrocketed to almost 25% (many investors have likely been fretting whether PEI would declare a flat quarterly dividend, and this morning it announced that it will indeed pay $0.21/sh for the quarter).

Data by YCharts

There exists extreme pessimism in the mall space, with no end in sight. Just ten days ago, Simon Property (SPG) agreed to acquire Taubman Centers (TCO). Many thought that this deal would inject some optimism. Ironically, the opposite has happened and the mall space can't get any relief. However, I don't believe this situation will last for too long. I was a beneficiary of the SPG-TCO deal, allowing me to book an almost 90% gain. I wrote an article right after the acquisition, in which I stated the following, which I would like to emphasize here as well:

I will not tell you 'I told you so', as I am not a prophet, but I will emphasize the following. This is what happens when hyperbolic doom and gloom headlines (encouraging generalizations and stirring fear) outweigh sound fundamentals. Paranoia cannot last forever. For such a long time, quarter after quarter, year after year, SPG, TCO, Macerich (MAC) and Brookfield Property (BPR), have been producing solid results.

The same largely applies to PEI. In my view, PEI's share price is in way more distress relative to its underlying business performance. This mismatch/disconnect between fundamentals and the stock market cannot last forever. After all, we are dealing with real estate in densely populated locations, in many instances prime real estate. In fact, I dare to say that PEI's underlying business is doing just fine. Being positive on malls is very unpopular these days. Don't be fooled by the declining FFO over the past few years. A large part of the drop is attributable to a flight-to-quality strategy (downsizing the portfolio since 2012 by selling lower productivity malls and using the proceeds to focus on upgrading the best properties).

Source: PREIT November 2019 Investor Update, slide 22

In other words, since 2012, PEI willingly downsized its portfolio from 38 to 20 properties (almost a 50% reduction in its asset base). This was all part of a strategic plan all along, the "evolved strategy" as the company refers to it. Here is the timeline:

Source: PREIT November 2019 Investor Update, slide 22

It seems that the market is not patient enough to appreciate this multi-year strategy/transformation, which is now finally close to the finish line. This will be marked by a substantial increase in NOI once all redevelopment projects come online. Eventually, this will be reflected into the financials mostly in H2 2020 and beyond. Why throw in the towel now?

The litmus test in the mall business is if tenants are selling. Once again, PEI reported an increase in sales psf. This means that its tenants are selling more and more - in fact, more than ever! Moreover, occupancy is stable around the 95% zone, despite the so-called 'retail apocalypse', and releasing spreads are positive. So what's the problem? Note PEI doesn't have many Tesla and Apple stores in its portfolio to artificially boost sales psf. Many have criticized this phenomenon for inflating sales performance of trophy A-mall names like Taubman Centers (TCO) and Macerich (MAC). Note how PEI excludes Apple in its results (in the yellow dotted line boxes):

Source: PREIT November 2019 Investor Update, slide 6

In any case, PEI's holiday comparable stores sales grew by 4.2%, driven by properties that recently opened new anchor stores and other remerchandised space.

Source: Source: PREIT November 2019 Investor Update, slide 8

What's more, PEI's properties had more than 16M shoppers during the 2019 holiday season and key redevelopment projects demonstrated notable traffic growth. For example, Woodland Mall and Plymouth Meeting Mall saw traffic increase by more than 20%.

Besides the negative sentiment around the coronavirus, I don't think anything meaningful has occurred in the past 40 days to justify such an extreme selloff. In fact, news has been positive on a net basis. According to Coresight Research, YTD store openings exceed store closures.

Source: Coresight Research

What's more, the Forever 21 deal is officially finalized and it is expected that most Forever 21 stores will continue to operate across the US. This is positive as Forever 21 represents 2.1% of PEI's annualized gross rent.

Source: Q3 2019 Supplemental, pg 25

Foot Locker (FL), PEI's largest tenant producing 4.5% of annualized gross rent, is holding on quite well, producing strong cash flow with a promising 2020 capital allocation plan which includes elevating its physical stores. FL's share price is marginally up YTD.

L Brands (LB), PEI's second largest tenant (4% of annualized gross rent), despite numerous struggles, is still in decent financial shape. Bath & Body works continues to perform extremely well and Victoria's Secret deal with Sycamore Partners is imminent, which will strengthen LB's balance sheet. LB's share price is up more than 30% YTD.

Signet Jewelers (SIG), PEI's third largest tenant, recently reported stronger than expected same-store sales growth in the US, and its share price is up almost 30% YTD.

Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), PEI's fourth largest tenant, is performing extremely well, with its share price close to all time highs.

What's more, the Pier1 bankruptcy sale process has now been approved, but this has virtually no impact on PEI (I believe PEI has some exposure in Dartmouth Mall). There are valid concerns around JCPenney (JCP) and Ascena (ASNA) but nothing much has changed YTD. In December 2019, ASNA previously reported an unexpected profit and flat comparable sales. The share price jumped more than 35% that day, but since then it is back in turmoil. JCP reaffirmed FY adjusted EBITDA to top $475M but holiday comparable store sales were down 5.3% (after adjusting for the exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories). Since then, the share price is back to below $1, out of NYSE listing compliance. I am closely watching progress at JCP.

Macy's (M) announced it will close more stores over the next three years. However, the focus will be on exiting weaker shopping malls. I expect the impact on PEI to be relatively muted, as PEI predominantly owns high quality malls, getting deeper into the A-mall category, with sales PSF reaching an all-time high of $539 as of December 31, 2019.

We can talk all day about the dividend and whether it should be cut or not. Clearly, the market is signalling a substantial dividend cut is in the works. However, the market is depressed in general regarding mall REITs, and when someone is depressed, you don't take his/her word at face value. What I can highlight is that in November 2019 this was not the plan. In fact, based on the existing dividend policy of $0.84 per share, PEI's management reiterated once again that the current dividend is covered (sure, never take what management says at face value):

Source: PREIT November 2019 Investor Update, slide 8

The FFO per share, as adjusted, guidance for FY 2019 is between $1.08 and $1.14 (midpoint: $1.11) versus the current dividend of $0.84. This suggests a FFO payout ratio of ~75% for FY 2019. In 2020 and beyond, PEI is expected to benefit significantly from NOI coming online from several redevelopment projects like Fashion District. This should lead to the FFO payout ratio falling to approximately 60%, as per management's guidance. Of course, many will argue that PEI has a lot of redevelopment expenses, and we should look at AFFO or FAD. PEI is expected to cover the dividend on this basis as well, especially 2021 onwards.

A note on Fashion District. It was a ~$420M redevelopment project (~$210M at PEI's share) of The Gallery in downtown Philadelphia (50/50 JV between PEI and MAC. After almost 4 years of construction, Fashion District finally opened in September 2019. In other words, for almost 4 years, PEI was not generating any income on ~$210M invested capital. To put things into perspective, $210M represents almost the entire current market cap of PEI, currently below $300M. It is fair to say, this was a very big project for PEI, capable of moving the needle. Another even that can move the needle is a positive outcome on the multifamily land sales (more on this below).

PEI is ahead the curve with no unleased department stores in its core portfolio - the only mall REIT that can claim such a milestone. Redevelopments are working and leading to higher sales and traffic. Woodland Mall recently unveiled its expansion and traffic was up 40% (the $100M redevelopment features new tenants like Von Maur, REI, Tricho Salon, Black Rock Bar & Grill and The Cheesecake Factory). At Plymouth Meeting Mall, traffic was up 23% since opening, with recent additions including Burlington, Dick's Sporting Goods and Miller’s Ale House. At Moorestown Mall traffic was up by ~5.7% and the rent generated in the former Macy's store is 19 times higher. At Capital City Mall, PEI replaced Sears with Dick's Sporting Goods, PA Fine Wine and Premium Spirits, Primanti Brothers and also added the only Dave & Buster's in the region - comparable sales and traffic were up ~8% and ~9.5%, respectively. At Mall at Prince Georges, PEI overhauled the inline tenant mix to be better aligned with its customer base. New tenants include Five Guys, &pizza, Chipotle, ULTA and H&M. Comparable sales and NOI were both up over 20%.

Patience is required until all high-impact redevelopments start generating NOI, which will also enable PEI to deleverage on a debt-to-EBITDA basis. The real disappointment so far has been the lack of news on the land sales (expected to close in Q4 2019), which will also help deleverage and reduce interest payments. Note, these land sales are non-dilutive given that these land plots (think land adjacent to existing malls, excess parking lots, etc) do not produce any income. What's more, this extensive multifamily (and potentially hotel) opportunity allows PEI to enhance its mixed-use platform and drive additional traffic to its properties (e.g. more people living/staying next to the mall should result in more visits). In the past, PEI has mentioned that it expects land sale proceeds to fetch between $150M and $300M. Any amount within this range is substantial relative to PEI's size. Let's see what happens. Every little helps.

Lastly, it is important to emphasize that more than 50% of PEI's mall NOI is produced by its Top 6 properties, which have average sales of $642 psf and an average occupancy rate of 94.3%.

Source: Q3 2019 Supplemental, pg 24

In the not-so-distant future, Fashion District is set to join the 'top properties' list (to be increased from 6 to 7 properties). The 'Top 7 malls', which are well into A-Mall category, are expected to produce ~2/3 of company-wide NOI. That's substantial and deserves more attention amongst the investment community, as many might remember PEI as a low productivity mall company. This is clearly not the case any more. As the CEO stated, "PREIT is a different company than we were seven years ago". This is a result of the strategic transformation, which led to downsizing the portfolio, with more emphasis on quality, as discussed above.

As mentioned above, after compiling most of this article PEI declared its quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I am buying PEI for the total return potential and not whether the dividend will be kept. I honestly don't know and I don't want to speculate on the dividend front. In closing, I took advantage of the recent price drop and added below $3.5, bringing my average price to the high $4s. I may average down further, depending on market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long other A-mall names including SPG, BPR and MAC.