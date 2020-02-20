Trading Grayscale Bitcoin Trust When Bitcoin Never Sleeps

Source: bitcoinist

I've done a lot of trading with Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) over the last couple of years and discovered it takes a different way of thinking to successfully generate some serious returns from the stock.

In this article, we'll look at some of the unique features associated with bitcoin that have an impact on how to look at GBTC and trade it.

What Grayscale Bitcoin Trust does

The stated purpose of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is "for the NAV per Share to track the Bitcoin Market Price per Share, less the Trust's liabilities."

How the share price of the fund moves up or down is in accordance with the price movement of bitcoin. That, of course, includes a lot of volatility.

My view is you either hold GBTC for the long term, depending upon whether or not you believe it's going to soar in the future, or you take a piece of the upward or downward movement to make short-term gains on either side of the trade.

Where GBTC and Bitcoin stand now

Bitcoin has been on a tear lately, and GBTC has been moving up along with it. The major thing I'm looking at for now is whether or not bitcoin continues to defend the $10,000 mark. If it holds that value, it has a good chance of testing $10,500 in the near term.

While I believe we're in the midst of a bull run for bitcoin, volatility will remain a factor in entry and exit points. For that reason, when trading GBTC, I recommend being satisfied with taking a smaller portion of the trade, rather than try to get all of it.

Recently, when I was trading GBTC, it hit my target point, and I would have made a nice gain, but because it had momentum going for it, and it surpassed my exit target, I decided to let it ride. Suffice it to say, I'm now still holding a position in the fund because of that decision.

The point is the share price can move rapidly on either side of the trade, which is why it's best to enter and exit based upon that reality. In the case of entry, it's easy to find yourself chasing the share price as well because of rapid price movements.

As for now, if bitcoin can stay above $10,000, it should be able to maintain bullish momentum, and getting in at around $13.00 to $13.40 per share should result in some good results.

Again, this could rapidly change, but as for now, bitcoin holding above $10,000 should push it up toward $10,500, which, with GBTC, will push it up to over $14.00 per share.

With the halvening coming up, more institutional investors taking a position in bitcoin and GBTC, and the interest of Square in improving the value of bitcoin and its potential usages, the positive catalysts outweigh the negative at this time.

Update: It has taken longer than expected for this article to go through the approval process, but that's a good thing because the price of bitcoin fell off the cliff after hours on Wednesday, and it reinforces my preference for not holding GBTC after the market closes if you're trading the stock for the short term.

In my view, with the price of bitcoin holding slightly above $9,600 as I write, I think it's a good place to take a position in GBTC, as it was trading at about $12.60 per share at this time. That's not to say the price the stock won't fall further, or the price of bitcoin, but I do believe it's a good place to take a position, with the idea of having to possibly hold it for a few days until the price recovers.

Next, we'll look at what to consider when trading GBTC.

Bitcoin never sleeps

Since GBTC moves in alignment with the price of bitcoin, it's important to understand that bitcoin itself trades 24/7, while GBTC trades when the market is open.

This is important to take into account because a lot can happen after the market closes, as Asia starts to wake up. That's significant because a lot of the trading of bitcoin occurs in Asian countries.

As for fiat investment in bitcoin, the U.S. dollar remains the largest by far, but that doesn't mean those dollars come from the U.S. That also doesn't mean the U.S. is necessarily the leading country investing in bitcoin because international exchanges offer USD trading pairs. There are also many global bank accounts populated with U.S. dollars.

As of February 14, 2020, trading for bitcoin in U.S. dollars accounted for 64.13 percent of the market, followed by the Korean Won, which accounted for 23.57 percent. The remaining investment from all other sources came in at 12.30 percent.

The point to understand is that, even though the U.S. dollar dominates bitcoin investment, it doesn't all come from the U.S. That's significant because it needs to be understood that a lot of bitcoin investment comes after the market closes in the U.S.

The numbers above have to be tempered by the fact China isn't included in the numbers because Coinhills offers data from those markets, currencies, and exchanges that are registered at the site. Also, trading in China is primarily OTC. Combined, it makes it difficult to ascertain the investment from China in bitcoin with any degree of accuracy.

The important thing to consider is Asian markets are a key driver of bitcoin prices, which means a lot of it happens after market close. That makes it hard for the short-term investor to take a position in GBTC overnight because the trade can rapidly go against you.

Another thing to consider is because bitcoin never sleeps, it makes it difficult to take a short-term investment directly in bitcoin because of the need to monitor it 24/7. It's hard enough to monitor it during trading hours, let alone need to do so after hours as well.

This is why if you're not someone holding bitcoin for the long term, GBTC is a good way to take a position in the cryptocurrency to take advantage of volatile, short-term price movements.

Some things to consider when trading GBTC

When trading GBTC, investors need to closely watch volume. Recently, it has jumped up to between three to four million shares traded daily, with a significant portion of that coming in the first half hour after the market opens.

That's important to take note of because if you are trading hundreds of shares, at times, it takes a number of investors buying to liquidate the entire order. So, when looking at selling shares, it's more important to take into account how many shares are exchanging hands at the time you're looking to exit the trade.

At times, the number of shares in play can drop to the very low thousands, which means if you want to sell several hundred shares, it could take a little time. It could also be thwarted if the price happens to move quickly while you're attempting to sell the shares.

I had that happen on my last trade with GBTC, where it took about seven traders buying up the shares I offered before my position was closed.

Another thing to consider when trading GBTC is to have a plan going into the trade. You should have a high and a low in mind when taking a position. If the trade goes against you, make sure you cut your losses quickly; you never want to take a big loss when trading.

Also, if you do start to do well in the trade, be content with taking a piece of the action. Don't try to get the full value of the trade; that develops bad habits that will come back to bite you.

The volatility of GBTC offers opportunities on a consistent basis, so it's not that difficult to rebound on the next trade.

Conclusion

GBTC has done very well for me. It's not difficult to understand playing bitcoin using this fund to track the price. If you believe in the long-term upward potential of bitcoin, it's simply a matter of hanging on and buying on the dips.

If you take into account the things mentioned above concerning trading the fund, you'll win a lot more than lose and be able to generate a nice return over time.

Trading is a price movement play, and GBTC plays well within those parameters. Again, the key is to be sure not to get stubborn and hold on too long one way or the other. You want to take your gains once you approach your desired target, or cut losses quickly if it goes against you.

When looking at the short term, always keep in mind that bitcoin can move rapidly after trading hours are over, or over the weekend. Unless I believe bitcoin is going to continue to go up for a prolonged period of time, I don't want to put my capital at risk by just hoping the market moves in my favor. That can work if you have conviction for the long term, but conviction doesn't work in short-term trading and can get you quickly in trouble.

If you want to take a position in bitcoin without having to have a cold wallet or be your own banker, going with GBTC is a good alternative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.