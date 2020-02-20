Plenty Of Runway With Altigen Communications Stock

Shares could dip back to prior levels, but long-term, a solid opportunity in today's "too hot to touch" market.

Despite 60%+ rally in the past few months, plenty of upside left in this UCaas play.

Alitgen Communications (OTCQB:ATGN) has been on fire the past few months. With shares rallying just above the $1/share price level back in October, to around $1.60/share as of this writing.

But this recent rally is just the continuation of the stock's epic rise these past few years. Shares are up ten-fold since their lows in 2017. After bidding up UCaas (Unified Communications as a service) names like 8x8 (EGHT) and RingCentral (RNG) to new highs, investors are taking a closer look at this under-the-radar play in the sector.

Yet, is it too late to jump into Altigen at today's prices? Yes and No. Short term, Alitgen shares may have gotten ahead of themselves. While still unknown by-and-large, Altigen has its fans in the micro-cap community. When GeoInvesting and MicrocapClub's principals are participating in your conference call, you aren't exactly an obscure stock.

However, despite the recent rally, shares continue to trade at a discount to their UCaas peers. As the company continues to transition from one-time hardware sales to recurring software revenue, the company's underlying fundamentals continue to improve.

Add in uplisting potential, the company's prospects as a takeover target, and the continued growth prospects of UCaas. In short, Alitgen presents a strong buying opportunity in today's "too hot to touch" market.

Company Overview

Background

As Seeking Alpha's ValueZen discussed back in September, Alitgen is quickly moving from a hardware-based to a software-based sales model. Originally, in the PBX hardware business, Alitgen is pivoting towards cloud-based business telephony solutions.

With this UCaas model, Alitgen can generate recurring revenue in lieu of one-time PBX hardware sales. Despite its small size, Altigen has a wide reach. Partnering with big names, as well as pursuing opportunities alone, the company targets a wide range of enterprise customers.

But the biggest growth catalyst for Alitgen stock is their relationship with Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams platform. With over 13 million active daily users, Microsoft Teams (more below) offers tremendous growth opportunities.

Multiple Business Models Could Drive Growth

Source: Altigen June 2019 Investor Presentation

Altigen has separate business models for the small to medium business ("SMB") and mid-size enterprise ("MSE") spaces.

For the SMB space, Altigen markets its MaxCS IP PBX solution for end-users looking to move their on-premises PBX to the cloud.

As seen from the graphic above, Altigen offers this solution via three different channels:

Hosted by Altigen: targets new customers, existing Altigen PBX customers

Hosted by Affiliated Technology Solutions: targets pest control, HVAC, lawn care, and other residential services companies

Hosted by Fiserv: targets community banks, credit unions, and other SMB-sized financial services clients

Source: Altigen September 2019 Investor Presentation

For MSEs, Altigen integrates Microsoft UC solutions with their own Contact Center and SIP Trunk services.

Initially, this meant Altigen integrating Skype for Business into its Contact Center/SIP trunk platform. But now, the focus is on Microsoft Teams.

With Microsoft Teams integrated into Office 365, many businesses now have the option to move their phone system over to the Microsoft platform. There are over 200 million commercial Office 365 subscribers. In other words, users who may be interested in a Microsoft Teams-based solution.

With Atligen's Teams phone service (SIP Trunk and Contact Center offered on top of Teams), businesses can replace their existing PBX systems and move to a completely cloud-based business phone system.

Recent Developments

Late last month, Alitgen released results for the period ending 12/31/19. Revenues for Q1 2020 were $2.84 million, up quarter-over-quarter from $2.66 million, and year-over-year from $2.78 million.

Per the January 22 conference call, monthly recurring revenue (hosted software, SIP trunk service) was $1.7 million, up 7% QoQ and 17% YoY. With the pivot to the UCaas model, the company's one-time product and annual recurring revenue streams are declining over time.

90% of cloud revenue came from MaxCS PBX. Altigen's Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams services made up the remainder.

But this could change in the next few years. Currently, Altigen only offers Teams as part of its SIP trunk service. Once the APIs are available to Altigen, they can start integrating Teams into their Contact Center solution. The company anticipates gaining access to the APIs at the end of March 2020.

In a few months, Altigen will be offering an even stronger contact center solution, thanks to last year's partnership deal with Atlantis Telecom. Atlantis is the developer of FrontStage, an omni-channel contact center solution. FrontStage provides a one-stop communications solutions for enterprise customers.

Czech Republic-based Atlantis has previously sold FrontStage in Continental Europe. Altigen will exclusively offer FrontStage in the US and UK. In turn, Atlantis will integrate Altigen's MaxCS into the platform. Altigen anticipates the FrontStage rollout to occur in the second quarter of 2020.

Valuation

Compared to its UCaas peers, Altigen remains relatively cheap. ATGN shares trade at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.1. Comparing this to RingCentral may be apples-to-apples, as RingCentral's TTM EBITDA remains near breakeven levels. The same goes for other peers such as 8x8 and Five9 (FIVN).

But based on EV/Sales, Altigen, clearly, stands out as a bargain. Ring Central trades at an EV/Sales ratio of 23.2. Five9 at 14.9. 8x8 is relatively cheaper at 5.4.

Yet, ATGN stock goes for an EV/Sales ratio of just 2.9. Even if Altigen does not warrant a RingCentral or Five9-tier valuation, bringing it up to 8x8's multiple implies a valuation for the operating business of $56.4m. Add in $4.3m in cash, and zero debt, and Altigen's underlying value, as-is, could be around $61.7m, or about $2.70/share. In other words, around a 69% premium to ATGN's closing price of $1.60 on February 18.

However, long term, ATGN shares could be worth materially higher than this conservative "peers comp" valuation. With their Microsoft Teams-centric growth strategy, along with the potential for uplisting, material appreciation could be in the cards in the coming years.

Catalysts

Microsoft Teams and FrontStage Partnerships Drives Organic Growth

As mentioned above, Altigen's partnership with Microsoft offers material growth opportunity. With scores of Office 365 users interested in moving to a fully cloud-based phone system, Altigen offers an integrated solution that combines the Teams platform with SIP trunk and contact center solutions.

Via the partnership with FrontStage, Altigen offers an even more compelling solution for mid-size enterprises. Coupled with their SMB strategy (which includes the Affiliated Technology Solutions and Fiserv partnerships), Altigen is able to punch above its weight, making it a formidable competitor to the larger, more established UCaas names.

Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy Could Mean More Accretive Deals

Along with strategic partnerships, M&A could help bolster Altigen's growth strategy. As seen from last year's acquisition of assets from WorkSpace Communications, Altigen is practicing smart capital allocation, acquiring assets to help drive cloud growth.

The deal gave Altigen WorkSpace's customer relationships. WorkSpace provides Microsoft-centric UCaas solutions. Altigen acquired the assets for just 1.6 times annual revenue, a bargain relative to Altigen's valuation, and an extreme bargain compared to UCaas peers.

With cash on hand and zero debt, Altigen has the balance sheet to pursue similar transactions. Targeting small-scale UCaas bolt-ons, Altigen could utilize these accretive acquisitions to send shares higher.

Another benefit, capitalization-wise: Altigen's NOL assets. With these carryforwards on the books, Altigen can shelter the lion's share of its current and future earnings, providing more dry powder for organic growth and M&A.

Repositioning of Company To UCaas Model Makes It a Buyout Candidate

With its low valuation relative to UCaas peers, Altigen itself could be a great add-on for a larger competitor. With Altigen CEO Jeremiah Fleming holding 18.9% of outstanding shares, he has skin in the game. If an appropriate offer came along, chances are he would agree to a deal and cash out.

On the other hand, I would not view Altigen purely as a takeover target. The company is going after the fringes of enterprise telecom. I don't see any of the above-mentioned peers taking ATGN out. But a private equity-backed peer may be interested in acquiring Altigen. More long-shot, but perhaps a privately-held peer could reverse-merge into Altigen, giving it the bulk it needs to justify an upmarket listing.

Potential For NASDAQ Uplisting

Altigen's OTC status leaves the company under-the-radar. Alitgen, previously, had a NASDAQ listing but chose to de-list in 2011. But with the company gearing itself for prime time, re-listing on the NASDAQ could be a possibility.

Re-listing opens the door for additional upside. Institutional investors will pay more attention to ATGN, improving the company's sharp discount to peers. Removing OTC status also solidifies Altigen's reputation as a sustainable growth play in the UCaas space.

The past few years have been a transition period for Altigen. Moving from a hardware-centric PBX model to a cloud-based solution shows the markets the company, despite its nimble size, is ready to grow.

Risks

Altigen Could Face Growth Headwinds of Years Past

Altigen has been in business for over 25 years. Yet, the company remains a small-fry in the enterprise telephony market. There's good reason investors may be skeptical their current growth strategy is the ticket to big upside.

The partnership with Microsoft Teams is no slam-dunk. Investors today may be overestimating the upside of this deal. If it takes longer-than-estimated for this opportunity to scale, investors may bail out of ATGN stock, preventing it from rising materially from its current share price.

Illiquid Stock

Altigen is an illiquid over-the-counter stock. Shares trade wildly based on buyer/seller demand. In recent months, excitement over ATGN's Teams prospects sent shares soaring. But shares have dipped from prior highs, heading as low as $1.27/share, before picking up again.

As it pursues its latest growth strategy, shares could fluctuate wildly. There is a chance shares dip back to $1.25/share or below. Conversely, buyer demand could send the stock up to $2-$2.50/share on relatively low volume.

Large Dependency on Fiserv, Microsoft

The company's reseller/distribution agreements with Fiserv and others make up around 30% of sales. In addition, a lot hinges on Altigen's continued relationship with Microsoft. Essentially, a middle-man, Altigen is riding on Microsoft Team's coattails to significantly grow its SIP Trunk and Contact Center businesses.

Bottom Line

ATGN stock may be up more than 60% in recent months. But the company could see material upside within the next few years. The company's pivot to a cloud-based recurring revenue model justifies a higher valuation. The company's partnership deals FrontStage and Microsoft Teams could help fuel organic growth going forward.

Add in a strong balance sheet that could be leveraged for additional accretive deals, and Altigen stock has the ingredients to reach new levels. With its CEO holding material equity ownership, his interests are aligned with shareholders.

In short, despite the recent rally, ATGN stock remains a value opportunity in today's runaway bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.