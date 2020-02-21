Federal Deficits And Credit Inflation

Still, there is a question about just how long this government stimulation of asset prices might continue, an effort that has created a fantastic increase in income and wealth inequality.

The world has changed over the past 60 years as more of the money and credit created by the federal government has gone into the economy's financial circuit, not producing goods and services.

More and more attention is being given to federal deficits and rising levels of government debt, but it seems that fewer and fewer analysts know what they mean.

A lot of attention is being paid to federal budget deficits and the coming explosion of government debt in the United States. The debt issue may play an important part in what happens to the financial markets and to the economy. It is something that investors need to keep an eye on.

Regular deficits in excess of $1.0 trillion and a federal debt load somewhere around 90% of the country’s nominal gross domestic product put the United States into territory that it has never before entered.

What is this going to do to the United States economy and what effect might this debt load have on investors?

Where Are the Economists on This?

In the past, most economists seemed to be pretty sure what might be in store.

Currently, economists seem a little unsure of what might happen. This is highly unusual for economists because, when talking to them, they generally appear to know exactly what is going to happen going into the future and they know exactly how to deal with such situations.

Today, economists, individually, and as a whole, seem flummoxed.

There was a time when most economists would have looked at the numbers given above and concluded that this was not good for the United States. The situation would result in either an economic slowdown or a rapid rise in the inflation rate, reducing the real value of the deficit and the federal debt.

The models used by economists were much simpler and produced clearer outcomes.

As I have argued in many of my posts, the world has changed. The behavior of the federal government over the past 60 years or so and the supporting behavior of the Federal Reserve system have resulted in an outcome I have called credit inflation.

The Problem Is Credit Inflation

Within an environment of credit inflation, more and more debt gets created not only by the government, but also by the private sector. More and more financial innovation takes place, and financial markets become more and more liquid. Sophisticated investors came to "expect" this continued stimulus and began to invest accordingly.

The scale of the financial markets becomes very elastic, and government money generates increases in asset prices - and not just increases in the prices of goods and services. The real returns were being earned in the financial circuit of the economy and not in the manufacturing sectors.

That is, currently when the federal government and the Federal Reserve attempt to move money into the economy, investors will see to it that the flow of funds goes into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the sectors of the economy that produce goods and services.

This pattern started in the early 1960s and began to be fully felt in the financial markets and the economy in the early 1970s.

The continuous and predictable behavior of the federal government, by both Republicans and Democrats, resulted in the buildup of “expectations” of credit inflation in the investment community. Consequently, by the early 1990s, fewer and fewer dollars of stimulus were flowing into the production of goods and services, and more and more was going into asset prices.

In the 1990s, we saw the first real evidence that the economic and financial policies of the government were resulting in asset price bubbles in various markets with very little spillover of the policies flowing into the real sectors of the economy.

Since the end of the Great Recession, almost all stimulus efforts of the government have resulted in credit inflation taking place in one asset market or another, with little or no spillover moving over to generate greater economic growth.

The Current Situation

As is well known, the rate of growth of the real economy in the current economic recovery is the lowest in history and stimulus efforts have done little or nothing to produce faster growth.

In fact, some economists estimate that corporations used almost two-thirds of the benefits of the tax reform bill produced by the Republican Congress in 2017 to repurchase their own common stock. Financial engineering, by far, took precedence over allocating the "tax reform" into the purchase of real capital investment.

One of the interesting outcomes of the growth of credit inflation is that actual inflation has become less and less of a problem.

The Results We Are Facing

We came into the economy recovery following the Great Recession with the Federal Reserve generating the largest growth of monetary reserves in the banking system in history. There were three rounds of quantitative easing on the part of the central banks that had economists claiming that the Fed was creating an environment for the greatest round of inflation in United States history.

And, where did a lot of this money go? Into the stock market, as United States stock prices hit new highs after new highs.

Money flowed out of value investment vehicles and moved into passive asset management operations. The foundations of the investment community shifted to a passive mindset as the stock market continued to rise.

In contrast, the inflation rate is below the target level of price inflation that the Fed is shooting for and there is continuous debate within the Federal Reserve about how monetary policy might be changed in order to produce higher rates of price inflation in the future.

Another concern economists voiced about the change in behavior is that monetary velocity, the times a given amount of money turns over each period, has dropped dramatically and there seems to be no way to restore velocity to former levels.

Of course, this measure of velocity does not include the money going into the financial circuit to generate higher asset prices.

Conclusion

The conclusion that we can draw from this is that, like monetary expansion, debt expansion appears to be staying within the financial circuit of the economy. This is because investor expectations are closely tied to the credit inflation created by the government and, to date, they have not been disappointed.

Thus, the concerns voiced about the size of the federal deficits and the growth of the federal debt have been moderated, or they have caught up in the confusion about what is really happening in the economy.

But, credit inflation has been adopted by politicians, both from the left and from the right, who have used credit inflation to get reelected and to make wealthier those people who support them. To support their programs, the politicians use welfare arguments like “the policies we support keep the unemployment rate lower than it would have been otherwise.”

As a result, asset markets have become inflated and because this credit inflation has been "expected" for a long time, the income/wealth inequality has been built up into enormous numbers over the past 60 years.

The reason: if you expect credit inflation will continue, you don't have to be really good at picking individual "value" stocks. You just have to latch on to the big movers in the market and hold on as new market highs are hit. And, the risk is relatively low.

Will This Continue?

How long will this environment of credit inflation continue?

Right now, it looks as if credit inflation will continue as long as the politicians believe that further inflation of asset prices will keep them in office.

And, as we saw in the recent events surrounding the Great Recession, if the economy does tank for a while because of market distortions, the politicians will just revert back to reinvigorating credit inflation to try and get the economy and financial markets back on track again.

So credit inflation might exist for a long, long time into the future. And, those that invest on the basis of a continuation in credit inflation will continue to add to the income/wealth inequality that has been built up during the past sixty years or so.

Credit inflation has been one of the most solid guarantees of building wealth in history. We, as investors, should all learn from this because it doesn't look as if politicians are going to change their attitudes anytime soon.

