IVV: Time To Be Careful

Despite the risks, further gains are possible as a fear of missing out could bring in cash that is sitting on the sidelines.

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities". The current share price is at $337.77/share and the fund yields 1.90% annually. This is my first review of IVV and has come about as the index the fund tracks, the S&P 500, is sitting at historic highs. While the ride up has been profitable, there are risks forming in the market that I believe equity investors are discounting. With IVV sitting at a fairly pricey entry point, in terms of its P/E ratio, I feel now is an opportune time to examine some headwinds facing the broader market.

Specifically, IVV is trading at almost 24 times earnings, which is a lofty sum. This is primarily being driven by the fund's top sector by weighting, Information Technology, which has been leading the market for quite a while. As the top holdings move higher and higher, the cost to own broad market exposure has risen in turn. Further, the strong performance of a select group of stocks has meant that IVV, which is a passive investment vehicle, is heavily concentrated at the top, which may not truly be suitable for the average investor. Furthermore, investors appear to be getting more cautious, as bond inflows have been rising steadily. That may suggest a lack of conviction in the recent rally. Finally, short interest in the S&P 500 is at a level not seen in over a decade. When investors are this complacent to downside risk, that tells me to get very cautious on my forward outlook.

Nobody Is Fearful, So Maybe You Should Be

To begin, I want to discuss a notable development in the market that is impacting my outlook on the S&P 500, and IVV by extension. Specifically, this is related to current investor sentiment, which I view as much too positive. While I personally do not "short" the market, I track the people who do. One way to do this is to follow short interest on the major indices, which has been declining steadily as the bull market continues into another year. While this has been positive, and profitable, for most investors, the lack of short interest is raising a red flag to me at this time.

To see why, consider that short interest, while sitting at a low level historically over the past few years, has now reached a new extreme. In fact, the short interest on the S&P 500 is now sitting at its lowest level in over a decade. It recently breached a level not seen since 2007, right before the recession, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the graph, investors appear very confident right now. Of course, this has been the case for some time, and individuals who stayed invested would have been properly rewarded. Therefore, I don't see a reason to outright sell just on this metric alone. However, my overall takeaway here is that when signals like this reach such extreme levels, it is absolutely time for caution. Short bets on the market being at low levels is not surprising, considering how long the market has been rising. But seeing short bets decline to levels not seen since 2007, right before the market had one of its worst drops in a generation, leaves me questioning the logic of committing new cash to equities at this time.

IVV Has Concentration Risk

My second point on IVV is related to the fund's top holdings, specifically how concentrated it is at the top. While IVV does have over 500 holdings, as the underlying index does track the S&P 500, it is not as diverse as one might think. The reason is that the fund is not equally weighted, and can become top heavy as certain stocks perform very well while others lag. This performance divergence can lead to some stocks making up a fair bit of the portfolio, while others are barely included. To illustrate, consider that the top ten holdings within IVV make up almost a quarter of total assets, as shown below:

Source: iShares

While this may not seem too top heavy, it is pretty clear that a couple stocks, such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), can impact the fund more than one might expect for a fund with over 500 holdings. In addition, because these weightings are so high at the top, other stocks within the fund are barely included at all. In fact, 281 individual holdings in IVV each account for less than .1% of total fund assets.

Of course, IVV has been on a great run for the long term, and the fund's top holdings have helped it along. But investors should be wary of a seemingly well diversified fund being driven by a few stocks, as those stocks could create volatility down the road. Consider that in 2019, only a handful of stocks were responsible for a large percentage of the S&P 500's total return, shown below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is that this reality sets investors up for more volatility than they may realize. While the top holdings have so far been driving positive performance, the reverse could also happen.

Consider, for example, the market action on 2/18. Before the bell, AAPL announced that revenue figures for the quarter would likely come in lower than previously estimated due to the impact of the spreading coronavirus. While AAPL's stock was down less than 3% (at time of writing), it highlights a risk that investors in IVV face. If the top holdings start to trend lower, they will have a disproportionate impact on total return, which would be less of a risk if the stocks within the fund were more evenly held.

The Good News: Dividend Growth Has Been Strong

While I have expressed reasons for caution up through this point, I do want to emphasize that I am not entirely "bearish" on this market. The momentum is clearly on the side of the bulls, and a fear of missing out could absolutely drive stocks even higher. Furthermore, for dividend-oriented investors like myself, IVV does have a positive story to tell.

Specifically, the fund saw double-digit dividend growth in 2019, as shown in the chart below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Change $5.55/share $6.43/share 15.8%

Source: iShares

My takeaway here is this is a clear positive for the fund. The dividend growth figure is robust, which tells me that management of the underlying holdings within the fund are confident enough in their future outlook to meaningfully raise their dividends. This is a good sign for IVV in isolation, but also points to confidence within corporate America. While we may be in for some short-term volatility, strong dividend growth gives me confidence in the fundamental long-term story of large-cap U.S. stocks.

Investors Are Increasing Flows To Fixed-Income

My next point takes a broader look at what is going on in the market, and how this might impact equities as a whole. Specifically, this concerns investor inflows, which seem to be heavily favoring fixed-income sectors at the moment. This may come as a bit of a surprise, given that equities have gone up on the majority of trading days in 2020 so far. However, perhaps because of the new recent highs, investors have been greatly increasing their bets on bonds in the new year. In fact, fund flows into bonds have set weekly records at the end of January and the beginning of February, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is that investors may seem to be losing some faith in the current equity market. With stocks sitting with strong gains since the beginning of 2019, investors may be looking to take some risk off the table as we push deeper into 2020. While broad equity selling has not occurred, yet, the sudden and robust interest in fixed-income could be a sign of things to come. If that happens, large-cap funds like IVV will begin to trend lower.

There Is No Denying The Cost To Own IVV Is High

My final point will touch on the valuation of IVV, and why it concerns me right now. As investors are likely aware, stocks are expensive right now. Of course, this has been the case for some time, so investors who fled equities as valuations rose over the past few years would have missed out on substantial gains. Therefore, while IVV's price to buy does indeed concern me, the short-term behavior by investors to ignore this reality is a key reason why I am "neutral" on the fund right now, as opposed to "bearish". While I personally find IVV's P/E ratio unnerving, I do not believe that will be enough to convince investors to sell, unless we see other fundamental shifts in the economy.

That said, it is important to keep an eye on the fund's valuation. At present, IVV has a P/E ratio just under 24, as shown below:

Source: iShares

While this figure does seem high in isolation, it is important to view it in relation to its own trading history. To put the current P/E level in perspective, consider that it is now at its highest level post-recession, as shown below:

Source: Multpl.com

My takeaway here is simple. Investors need to be cautious here. As I noted, an above average P/E is not in and of itself a reason to sell, but we have to consider what else is going on in the market. With bond inflows soaring and bearish bets at historic lows, when we couple these developments with such a rich valuation, I am not optimistic in my short-term outlook for IVV.

Bottom-line

Equities have been a winning play since 2020 began, and IVV has indeed performed well. While I was advocating caution at the end of 2019, the market continues to surprise and impress me. With this backdrop, there is no reason IVV cannot continue higher from here. The fund saw strong dividend growth in 2019, the momentum is on its side, and low interest rates in the U.S. and around the globe continue to reward investors who are willing to take on risk.

However, I see multiple reasons for caution at this time, and believe we may have finally reached a tipping point when it comes to new market highs, at least for the short term. Investors appear very complacent when it comes to short options, yet fund inflows tell a different story, as investors have been piling into fixed-income sectors as 2020 gets underway. Furthermore, IVV sits at a historically high valuation, which will be challenged if virus concerns dampen economic growth and corporate earnings. Finally, the fund is highly concentrated at the top, which suggests large moves in just a few stocks could cause a fair bit of volatility for investors. Therefore, I believe a neutral outlook on IVV is appropriate, and would advise investors to carefully consider any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.