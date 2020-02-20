Exxon Mobil: Only Positive Is The Low Sentiment

My previous research warned investors on Exxon Mobil (XOM) over and over that the dividend coverage mattered far more than the actual dividend. My very negative outlook on the energy giant's stock is only tempered somewhat by the rather low sentiment on the stock. The amount of investors left to sell might be limited leaving $60 more of a bottom here.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Low Sentiment

My view on Exxon Mobil is still highly negative due to the company spending more on capex than the company generates in free cash flows. The energy giant is unable to match cash flows with spending while constantly pressing a mantra of the Permian Basin generating positive cash flows until the oil reaches $35/bbl.

The one major positive for the stock is the low sentiment amongst analysts. Rarely will one see only 4 bullish analysts on a stock and especially so with 24 analysts reporting ratings. These days, all of the Neutral analysts are actually bearish on the stock with the stock at $60.

Source: Sell Side rating summary

The average analyst actually has a $72.77 price target which would normally warrant an upgrade. Anybody should load up on Exxon Mobil with the promises of nearly 20% upside and a dividend yield above 5%. The upgrades aren't happening as analysts aren't actually positive on the stock following this quick dip from $70. The most likely outcomes here are price target cuts.

Another positive is the signs of Exxon Mobil taking some serious views into becoming more efficient. A company not generating enough cash to cover the dividend shouldn't aggressively spend on travel budgets to attend conferences or much in the way of any corporate travel.

One only has to look at traditional earnings supplements from the energy giants to see a lack of focus on operating expenses. Exxon Mobil doesn't even discuss the SG&A expenses in the Q4 financial supplements with all of the focus on revenues and cash flows.

Any more signs of the company refraining wild spending would become a positive for the stock.

No Dividend Coverage

The main reason the stock is at decade lows is the weak Q4 results where the company missed EPS estimates, reinforcing the inability of Exxon Mobil to generate cash flows necessary to cover the dividend. The oddity of the energy sector is the insistent inclusion of asset sales in the operating activities to deflect the inability of these companies to cover dividend payments via actual operating cash flows.

For the quarter, Exxon Mobil had only $6.4 billion in operating cash flows due to weak margins industry-wide whether natural gas, downstream operations or chemicals. The company spent $7.4 billion on capex so the financial picture is very bleak. Even worse, the energy giant returned $3.7 billion to shareholders for dividend nowhere close to covered by the already negative free cash flows.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q4'19 presentation

Exxon Mobil will tell investors that free cash flows for the year were $6.6 billion, but the amount includes $3.7 billion in proceeds from asset sales. The real free cash flows were only $2.9 billion while the company spent a crazy $14.7 billion on shareholder distributions.

The dangers of only focusing on dividend hikes are evident in the below chart. As the net debt has risen along with the dividend hikes, the stock eventually hit a wall all the way back in 2014. Following the Q4 report, net debt is up another $2.0 billion to $43.8 billion.

Data by YCharts

Even worse, management remains tone deaf to the market. The company actually used the quarterly presentation to promote continued investment due to the balance sheet relative to peers in the energy sector.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q4'19 presentation

The market doesn't want to hear Exxon Mobil having the capacity to expand the debt balance via more spending on growing oil production. The company can't cover the dividend already, so the first step needs to be finding a solution to where operating cash flows cover spending levels while still maintaining production. The first step is to ensure the company isn't doing anything to pressure energy prices and margins lower.

The company is clear that North America crude differentials declined in 2019 while on the flip side promoting spending aggressively on North America production. This slide is a prime example of where the industry always goes wrong. Exxon Mobil made $1.0 billion more due to higher volumes and lost $7.5 billion due to lower margins.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q4'19 presentation

Investors need to see the company engage in more productive endeavors. The company can spend the same focus on finding energy supplies, but Exxon Mobil needs to become far more flexible on bringing supplies online. Flooding the market with supply doesn't benefit the energy giant or the industry.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil isn't exactly a buy at decade long lows. The stock has an unappealing financial structure due to distributing too much cash to maintain a dividend. At the same time, the negative analyst sentiment could eventually signal a buy, especially if the company starts tightening the wild spending to improve cash flows.

Investors should remain on the sidelines despite the large 5.7% dividend yield until Exxon Mobil has a better plan for generating the cash flows to pay the quarterly distributions and repay debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.