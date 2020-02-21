Become A Defensive REIT Investor

Know your stocks inside and out before you buy them and while you hold them.

The last officially-recognized U.S. recession ended more than 10 years ago despite normally happening every 8-9 years.

Before I officially begin this article, I think I should issue a warning.

A warning that, in a moment, I’m going to bring up a very sore subject, one that could send you into a fit of despair, if you’re not already in one at the mere possibility of such negativity occurring.

And by “such negativity,” I’m referring to the dreaded R-word.

Recession.

I know that’s a prospect that scares investors for a few different reasons. Oftentimes, it’s because of past recessions where they lost money. Perhaps even a lot of money, as was probably the case during the 2008 market crash.

Or they don’t want to lose money now, whether a lot or a little – a perfectly understandable, admirable, and even intelligent goal, to be sure.

Somewhat along those same lines, there’s also the innate desire to time the markets, another natural human urge. Of course we all want to buy in at the bottom and sell at the top! That’s the best way to make money, which is the only reason we get into the markets in the first place.

Everyone knows that.

What everyone doesn’t seem to know though is this: That market timing is almost entirely impossible and definitely a waste of time to worry about, much less to try.

That’s why stressing out over the dreaded R-word also is fruitless, particularly when recessions are inevitable.

It’s only a matter of when they’re going to happen and how bad they’re going to be.

Photo Source

Recessions Don’t Have to Scare You (No Matter What the Media Says)

Just because a recession can be bad though doesn’t mean that it will be. And even if we are in store for a bad one – which I’m not saying we are, and neither is anyone else who’s both reputable and honest – staying out of the markets altogether or trying to jump in and out of them really is a bad idea.

That’s because the market always trends upward over time. It’s inevitable. It’s only a matter of when and how well.

So unless you have a crystal ball that allows you to know when that “when” will be, you’re much better off basing your investment decisions off of solid research, not recession risk.

I know it’s difficult to do. Believe me. I read the same headlines you do.

Take Forbes back on Jan. 2. It greeted the new year’s market by asking “Will We See a U.S. Recession in 2020?”

About a month later, CNBC was declaring this: “There’s a 70% Chance of a Recession in the Next Six Months, New Study From MIT and State Street Finds.”

On Feb. 16, International Business Times speculated whether the “U.S. Economy: Will There Be a Recession in 2020 or 2021? Experts Offer Insight on Jobs, Growth.”

And Bloomberg weighed in two days later with, “Apple Flattens Yield Curves in Sign of Renewed Recession Watch.”

That kind of talk was all over the news. But it was also all over the news last year. And the year before. And the year before.

Did we actually have a recession in 2019, 2018, or 2017?

No. We didn’t. Sure, we had a lot of volatility during certain segments. But the economy kept growing nonetheless, only at a muted pace.

Photo Source

Smart Investing, Recession In or Recession Out

Now, the last officially recognized U.S. recession ended more than 10 years ago despite normally happening every 8-9 years. So, from a historical perspective, we’re overdue for one.

If that caution sounds contradictory considering my comments above, it’s not. “Basing your investment decisions off of solid research” can, in fact, include an evaluation of recession risk.

Nobody’s asking you to ignore reality, and reality says that certain stocks and industries do perform worse during bad times. Others, meanwhile, do a whole lot better.

My overall advice is to invest in stocks that aren’t so cyclical in nature: Companies that offer products and services people need regardless of the economy. That’s one of the reasons I like most real estate investment trusts, or REITs, so much.

Demand might and probably will decline to some degree during down days and hard times. But it’s not going to crash or crater like it would with luxury goods and other non-necessities.

That way, you get to sleep well at night no matter whether the market is headed up, up, and away, sitting stagnant, or falling quarter to quarter.

Again though, that’s my overall advice. I’m fine being a bit more speculative and opportunistic from time to time, just as long as there’s still significant research involved.

Bottom line: Know your stocks inside and out before you buy them and while you hold them. You really can’t go wrong that way.

Photo Source

The Best Offense Is a Good Defense

As we think about owning stocks and preparing for the next recession, we consider REITs a prime source of stability for income, assuming you own shares in the most defensive names. One of the main reasons that we created iREIT was to assist investors screen for the highest-quality names based upon our proprietary scoring model called R.I.N.O.

By assigning quality scores to each of our REITs (we cover 150-plus or so in our iREIT Lab) we can easily screen for the best companies utilizing traditional valuation metrics such as P/FFO, dividend yield, and NAV. We believe that now is the best time for investors to begin to select high-quality REITs that are best positioned for the next recession.

CyrusOne (CONE) announced Q4 19 and year-end 2019 earnings yesterday that were above expectations: Q4-19 FFO per share was $.99 (+15% y/y) and revenue was $254 million (+14.7% y/y). AFFO per share was $.96 per share, $.06 above consensus (of $.90/share). However, bookings were down significantly in Q4-19 as the company only leased 5MW ($35 MW in Q4-18), the worst leasing quarter since Q4-14. The primary reason for the decline was due to continued hyperscale leasing (or lack thereof).

CONE announced guidance for 2020 of $3.825 at the midpoint (+5.5% y/y) that was below the consensus estimate of $3.98. The components of the guidance were revenue of $1.035 mm (midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of $545 million and capex of $800 mm.

Another bit of news hit the wire after earnings, that CONE’s CEO, Gary Wojtaszek, is stepping down by mutual agreement. Tesh Durvasula will serve as president and CEO on an interim basis while the board conducts a search for the next CEO, which will include consideration of Durvasula as well as external candidates. According to one analyst, CONE appears to be prepping itself as a "more attractive takeover target" after it replaces its CEO, on top of its planned 12% workforce reduction.

We have often argued that CONE’s development pipeline has sizeable growth that could be unlocked with the likes of Blackstone (BX) or other private equity players. CONE is up 4.5% (as of 2:40 pm on 2-20-20) suggesting that the market believes CONE is likely to be acquired. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

While CONE is the subject of M&A chatter, Simon Property Group (SPG) recently announced it was become the consolidator by acquiring an 80% stake in Taubman (TCO) for around $3.6 billion in cash. Simon will pay cash for all of TCO's common stock at $52.50 per share and the Taubman family will keep 20% in its limited partnership. As I explained in a recent article,

“Admittedly, 3% accretion is no "needle mover." But the real value for SPG, in my opinion, has to do with the longer-term accretion and the significant overhead and revenue synergies. Besides, SPG is the "king" of redevelopment. And its tenant and financial resources are superior to its peers.”

In Q4-19 Simon reported FFO of $1.045 billion, or $2.96 per share, and comparable FFO of $3.29 per share, an increase of 2.8% year-over-year. The company's comp NOI per share grew by 1.7% year-over-year and retail sales per square foot for the malls and premium outlets was $693 per foot (compared to $661 in the prior year period), an increase of 4.8%.

Simon's average base rent in 2019 was $54.59 and the malls and premium outlets recorded leasing spreads of $7.83, which was an increase of 14.4%. Occupancy held strong at 95.1% in Q4-19 as the company said it had "successfully re-leased approximately 60% of bankruptcies."

While 2019 can be summed up as "better than expected", 2020 was seemingly conservative, as the company guided FFO per share of $12.25 to $12.40 per share. However, the more recent Taubman news suggests to us that Simon has plenty of powder in to continue to move the needle and we view the consolidation as in indicator that Simon is not done. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing...

We believe that one of the best ways to prepare for the next recession is to buy shares in defensive REITs. At iREIT on Alpha, our team spends countless hours analyzing REITs in order to determine their quality rating. We then screen for these stocks based on their value, based on a number of screening tools, for example:

We screen for quality (R.I.N.O. score) and P/FFO (using current vs. five-year normal averages):

We screen for quality (R.I.N.O. score) and P/FFO:

We screen for quality (R.I.N.O. score) and dividend yield:

By carefully analyzing the fundamentals for our REIT picks, we have been successfully in generating reliable and predictable returns, such as the Durable Income Portfolio that has returned an average of 21.01% since it commenced in August 2013 (this is our core REIT portfolio, conservatively positioned).

Source: Sharesight

As we enter the next recession, we are becoming increasingly cautious as it relates to more speculative REITs. Certain property sectors will perform better than others and that’s why it’s extremely important to identify not only the highest-quality REITs but also the companies that will be able to grow and sustain their dividends through various business cycles.

As Benjamin Graham explained, “The chief losses to investors come from the purchase of low-quality securities at times of favorable business conditions.” Being a “defensive investor” means that one should avoid chasing yield, and instead focus on owning quality stocks, or as Graham explained, “plant trees that other men will sit under.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We Understand the Meaning of "QUALITY" Our trusted team of dedicated REIT analysts understand that in order to unlock value you must focus on fundamental analysis. By carefully researching over 150 REITs we provide our members with superior results. Each REIT is carefully vetted to insure the best possible margin of safety. “Price is what you pay, value is what you get”. Warren Buffet For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (where you can activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.