iShares S&P 500 Index ETF: Large-Cap Doubt Keeps Bull In Play

Don't bet against America. - Warren Buffett

The iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has had a historic run in the last decade. The total return from January 01, 2010, to February 12, 2020, has been an incredible 269.6% (see chart below). Does that mean we should be taking stocks off the table and going to cash? Of course not. The underlying fundamentals of the S&P 500 are strong, the economy is on stable footing, and the risks are muted. We are almost done 4Q19 earnings season, and it has been one where expectations have been topped. According to Credit Suisse, earnings are topping expectations by 4.7%, and EPS is on target for 3.0% growth (assuming likely beats). That is excellent news for forward-looking investors, but it has been overshadowed by recent fears about the coronavirus affecting global macro and especially multinational supply chains. I think this will be more of a pause in the global economic activity, as was SARS back in the early 2000s. While consumers overseas are not spending now, they are likely holding off until the virus is under control. Technology has advanced markedly in the last 15 years, and decisive action should help contain the virus spread. The media sensationalizes every story, but in the big scheme of things, we will be OK and so will U.S. companies.

Why IVV? The index fund has done exceptionally well, as the S&P 500 has great exposure to technology while being properly diversified. I prefer to have exposure to large, established U.S. companies as they have done much better than their European peers. Look at how the IVV has done in relation to the iShares MCSI ACWI ex U.S. (ACWX) has done in the comparison below. 274.5% versus 62.48% over the last 10 years in total return! In addition, this ETF is low cost (0.04%) has great sector exposure for late-stage economic cycles with 24.5% in infotech, 13.7% in health care, and 12.4% in financials. Tech tends to do well as the markets price in higher growth, health care will provide you diversification, and financials also benefit from growth cycles. The top holdings shouldn't surprise you with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) being among the highest holdings - but not to worry, as the largest is currently Microsoft and that is only a 5.09% holding. When you buy IVV, you get instant diversification with exposure to the great companies of our era. Not to mention, you get a small boost with a dividend yield of 1.77%. Despite it being one of the best-diversified holdings, the returns are also clearly there in the long run.

Source: iShares

Despite all of the good things, there is still a risk in holding this investment. If you are in the late stages of your investing career, like retirement, you should be wary: investing in the stock market can hurt you. For example, if you happened to invest in late 2018 in IVV, you would have had to stomach a pretty nasty 20% drop before it recovered. A great saying is that as the market goes higher, risk increases. As it drops, risk decreases. We are at all-time highs right now and there will be a correction in the market at some point - there will even be a bear market. I do not know when that will be, however, so investing in a holding like IVV can, hopefully, limit your downside by having exposure to all of the sectors at once.

I want everyone to also look at this chart below. While it is a couple of years old, I wanted to make a point. Every month, year, decade, etc., there will be people who think the rally cannot continue. They will say that the next market crash will come soon, and they will not relent. At the end of 2018, they were correct - for a few months. Now, look at where we are, with the market breaking new highs almost every week. Yes, there will be a correction, and inevitably, we will have another bear market. It will happen. The S&P 500, though, might be 20, 30, 40 percent higher before that pullback of greater than 20 percent. Have an appropriate exposure to stocks, diversify across asset classes, and mind your objectives - but please, do not listen to the next person that tells you there's going to be a bear market next week, and you'll lose half your money. The coronavirus will likely be another one of these fear-mongering stories. History shows the pundits have an abysmal track record.

Source: Marketwatch

A couple of reasons I like staying with U.S. stocks and buying IVV is how much of the U.S. economy is tied to services, which is levered to the local consumer. A services economy is much less prone to recessions than a manufacturing economy, which is more focused on economic cycles. Given how much services have grown as a part of our economy in the past 80 years, this is an excellent place for us to be in, and one that other economies are striving toward. We also have a healthy consumer with jobless rates at 50-year lows, wages rising, and small business confidence also picking up recently. Small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and more confidence means more investment. With a Phase 1 trade deal signed between the U.S. and China, the surge in small business optimism makes sense. They are likely shrugging off the coronavirus concerns, especially in the domestic U.S. economy, which the IVV concentrates on. These factors combined should allow P/E expansions of the IVV on both the earnings side and the multiple side as risks are decreased. Upside could be limited to high single digits given how far IVV has come in the last 12 months, but outside of a black swan event causing a recession, risks to the downside are also limited. Given the amount of capital return you are getting from S&P 500 companies in the form of dividends and share buybacks, you should have some reliable downside protection from the companies themselves as well.

Source: FRED

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

As mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, one of my favorite charts to keep up with is the Recession Dashboard from Credit Suisse as well. Things are looking pretty good right now, outside of the yield curve signal last year, and the fact manufacturing PMIs were in recessionary territory for multiple quarters (which has since reversed into expansion). With earnings estimates being robust for 2020 and the quality of those earnings high, the IVV is an excellent holding for the rest of 2020 and beyond. As Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, which manages about $160 billion, has been saying lately: "cash is trash."

Source: Credit Suisse

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.