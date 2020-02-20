Coronavirus Crisis Should Help Daqo And Polysilicon Prices

The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the supply chain should help Daqo's market share and polysilicon prices.

The coronavirus crisis has negatively impacted many Chinese companies. The crisis is impacting the solar energy supply chain, but I think Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is rightly positioned to benefit from this crisis.

Since our last article, DQ stock is up 85%. The jump was due to the increase in demand for the products following the jump in the stock price of its largest customer, JinkoSolar (JKS). JKS's jump was mainly due to shipping 14.2 GW of modules last year for a 25% YoY increase.

In this article, I will discuss the industry, the impact of the coronavirus and the current valuation.

Industry

Between 2010 and 2018, the cost of installing solar energy declined by 66% to 84%. Furthermore, by 2030, the cost is expected to half as cheaper materials are developed and output is expected to increase by 150% (source).

Source: weforum.org

The World Bank is trying to accelerate this trend to cheaper solar energy. Case in point, the World Bank is asking Vietnam to follow its recommendations to accelerate solar energy production and usage. If the recommendations are implemented, we can see a positive spillover effect for DQ as the demand for polysilicon would increase. In the EU, the Green Deal should have a similar effect as it would require a manufacturing strategy including a robust supply chain.

Trade Agreement

On January 15, 2020, the Phase 1 Trade Agreement was signed between the US and China. In this agreement, China agreed to open the doors to US polysilicon producers. However, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) has extended the period that the high tariffs would be in place for US producers for another five years. I believe that, eventually, MOFCOM has to remove those tariffs, but, in the meantime, Chinese producers are expanding capacity and pushing prices downwards. So, the question is whether US polysilicon producers can compete with those prices once the tariffs are lifted. The $125 million program by the Department of Energy is a response to China as the goal of the program is to reduce the cost of solar and increase the competitiveness of the US solar industry. The plan seems very complete and tries to push solar into different sectors of the industry. As an illustration, the program is pushing for solar energy farmland.

The US is trying to avoid the fate of South Korea. Korean poly producer, OCI, is closing plants in South Korea as the current polysilicon prices make the business unprofitable. The low polysilicon prices and increased energy prices in South Korea have caused the poly business to become unprofitable for OCI since the third quarter of 2018 (source).

Coronavirus

While the infected cases with coronavirus in Xinjiang (where DQ operates) have been few, the virus is impacting the industry supply chain. Major ports such as in Shanghai are operating at 14% capacity. Also, central provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, and Anhui have higher rates of infected people which can impact other parts of the solar panel supply chain. For example, multi-Si wafer producers are mainly based in the Jiangsu province (source). Also, there is a serious shortage of materials for modules, such as junction boxes and aluminum frames.

Actually, the current situation could be beneficial for DQ. GCL-Poly operates two plants in the affected areas. This could lower Chinese poly production by 10% to 27%, which could eventually be picked up by DQ. Also, the reduction in supply could cause a short-term price increase of polysilicon and wafers. Besides GCL-Poly, supply could decrease even more as smaller manufacturers could struggle financially as some manufacturers are unable to receive payments due to delays in market openings (source).

Depending on how long the coronavirus crisis lasts, DQ could come out with more market share and fewer competitors.

Valuation

All these events do not change my long-term assumptions nor my DCF valuation, so my target price remains $80/share. However, there could be positive momentum in the short term as polysilicon prices may increase due to the coronavirus crisis.

Currently, the stock is trading at rich multiples of 16x EV/EBITDA and 1.8x P/B.

Risks

The main risk involving the bullish thesis is the magnitude of the coronavirus crisis. My assessment of the impact of the crisis is based on publicly available information. China has been known to restrict and curate the information released. So, the impact of the crisis may be larger than I thought and it could impact DQ production as well.

Conclusion

DQ is in the right industry at the right time. Governments are betting on solar as the renewable energy of the future and the spillover effect on DQ is significant. Also, in the short term, DQ should benefit from higher polysilicon prices and a shortage of supply.

Having said that, the potential upside of just 10% and rich multiples will keep me on the sidelines for better entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.