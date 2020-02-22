Utilities - 2020's Hottest Dividend Sector: Capital Power Preferred Yields 7%, 20% Below Par Value

Most preferreds are above their par/call values, but we found one that's more than 20% below its par/call values.

Utilities have gained 8.65% so far in 2020, second only to tech.

Utilities have been on a roll over the past year (up over 20%) and also in 2020. So far this year they only trail the dividend-deficient tech sector, having gained 8.65%:

We went looking for undervalued, high-yield income vehicles in the utilities sector, but, unsurprisingly, didn't come up with anything too compelling in the common shares arena, with most of them at 52-week highs.

We then switched to utility preferreds, which initially weren't that interesting. As we noted in one of in one of our recent articles, most preferreds of any sector have been snatched up by yield-hungry investors and are above their $25.00 call values.

However, we found a utility preferred vehicle north of the border, in Canada, which offered an attractive 7%-plus yield, with strong 12.86X coverage.

NOTE: All dollar amounts in this article are in Canadian currency, unless otherwise noted.

The Capital Power Corp. (OTCPK:CPXWF) has Preferred Shares Series 3, C shares (CPX.PC) or CPX-C, yield 7.05%, and are 22.64% below their $25.00 par/call value. They're also listed on the US OTC under the ticker CPRHF and as CPX.PR.C on the Toronto exchange.

As exciting as that 20%-plus spread is, CPX will probably not redeem these shares in 2023, since the savings recoupment period would be quite long. There are 6M C shares, which would cost $150M to redeem, vs. an annual payout of ~$8.18M.

These shares pay quarterly and are subject to periodic rate resets every five years. The rate was reset in 2018, which gives investors three-plus years prior to the next reset date, with CPX-C resetting on 12/31/23.

The C shares will reset at a rate of whatever the future five-year Canadian Bond is, plus 3.23%, on 6/30/23:

Here's how the future rate would look if the five-year Canadian Bond rate were to be the same then as the current 1.37% rate. With that lower rate, the C shares would yield 5.91%:

Preferreds Coverage:

CPX reported Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO, of $427M, after paying just $36M in preferred dividends, which is a very healthy payout ratio of 12.86X.

(Source: CPX site)

CPX's common shares yield ~5%. Management has grown the common dividends by ~7% since 2013, and is guiding to a similar growth rate in 2020-2021 and to 5% growth in 2022.

(Source: CPX site)

Company Profile:

Capital Power Corp. evolved from its start as the Edmonton Electric Lighting and Power Company in 1891, to becoming EPCOR in 1995. It ultimately became Capital Power Corp. via an IPO on the Toronto Exchange in 2009.

CPX's principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating of power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power's natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

(Source: CPX site)

Management has been transitioning the company toward a more diverse geographical and energy source mix over the past few years. In 2015 it had a total of 72% exposure to the energy-heavy Alberta area, with a 52% concentration in coal, with very little US exposure.

Fast forward to 2020, and CPX, now 21% US exposure, 28% exposure to other Canadian regions, and its Alberta exposure has decreased to 52%. Likewise, its coal/dual-fuel exposure has been decreased to 30%, with natural gas rising to 44%:

(Source: CPX site)

The company has had good EBITDA growth over the past several years as new assets were added:

It currently has a healthy average Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, contract life, of 10 years, with only 2% of its current power generation asset base expected to retire over the next 10 years:

(Source: CPX site)

2020 Guidance:

AFFO has grown by ~10% since 2015, and management is guiding to $525M in 2020, which would imply ~10.93X preferred coverage for this year.

There are several growth projects in the works, with the US Cardinal Point project due to come online in ~March 2020 on a 12-year fixed rice contract. Additionally, there are two other future projects in Alberta - the Whitia Wind 2 project, with construction slated for 2021, and the Genesee 4 & 5 project, which will have an eight-year agreement:

(Source: CPX site)

CPX looks like it's in good shape for recontracting - its first two expirations are in 2022, both with A-rated entities, with a third agreement not expiring until 2025:

(Source: CPX site)

Debt and Liquidity:

CPX has $1B of credit facilities, in addition to its operating cash flow, with adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage of 7X-plus, and debt leverage of ~4X:

There's $251M due in 2020 and $230M due in 2021, with the next maturity not due until 2024:

(Source: CPX site)

Summary:

We rate the CPX-C preferred shares a buy, based upon their attractive, well-covered yield, and CPX's financial strength.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

