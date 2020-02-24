What It Means To Invest Like A Landlord

Co-produced by John Windelborn

Many investors are reacting to the latest headlines of coronavirus and the possible negative economic effects it may bring about and wondering if they should be switching out of growth and into safety/value/cash. Meanwhile, at High Yield Landlord, we continue to sleep well at night - knowing that our real asset investments generate steady cash flow no matter what.

This feels like a good time to explain our favorite investing style and why we believe that it bodes well for investing in any environment.

What we look for

First and foremost, we're looking for higher-yielding (typically around 5%-8%), undervalued and out-of-favor stocks that primarily invest in real assets. This approach is similar to a standard income strategy but it's more selective, largely ignoring some popular sectors such as tech, banks, biotech and industrials.

Why avoid these sectors when they offer so much growth potential? First of all, many growth stocks are at very high valuations that leave little room for error. Second, figuring out the underlying “value” of a stock when the primary asset is intellectual property or a no-moat but first-to-market situation (Slack (WORK), Beyond Meat (BYND), WeWork (WE), etc.) is very difficult. This means that we have no idea if we are getting a good deal or not, which is more akin to speculation than proper investing.

Rather than chasing revenue growth and momentum, we prefer the teachings of Benjamin Graham and his margin of safety approach. We are more comfortable calculating the net asset value of a stock, such as Macerich (MAC) or Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), and buying at a 30%-plus discount than paying an incredibly high 13.4x sales for an admittedly good company in Nvidia (NVDA), whose value is difficult to pin down. Altria (MO) paying 33x sales for a 35% stake in Juul was more likely to be a bad investment than a good one because it was doing the opposite of buying a margin of safety. It was pricing for perfection. The subsequent self-writedown a year after the deal has suggested a one-year “return” of -37%.

By looking at undervalued stocks with good dividend payouts, we naturally find ourselves investing in relatively high yielding companies. The yield is not normally high, or not necessarily in danger of being cut, but because of the sudden drop in share price, the yield is artificially high. We also can use “dividend yield theory” to screen for good buying or selling opportunities to then further research. Here's a chart of Realty Income’s (O) dividend yield during the past four years:

Image from Seeking Alpha, edited by author

The red line represents the average yield over this period, so you can pretty safely assume that Realty Income was fairly undervalued when it spiked above the red line and fairly overvalued when it is below (like right now).

Some investors avoid higher yielding stocks because they think that the market always knows more than they do and is “efficient.” Enbridge’s (ENB) yield hit 6.6%-plus last August which some may have taken as a sign that there was trouble ahead for the company or that the dividend must be in danger. They may have even done a “quick pull” of the dividend/EPS to conclude that the dividend payout is 113% and uncovered, without doing any more research. We know better, using distributable cash flow instead, which makes for a payout ratio of about 70%. Since late August, shares have since rallied more than 28% and the dividends continue to flow.

What we invest in

We are investing in real, tangible assets, usually real estate or infrastructure, and this often has an inherent and lasting value. To us, inherent value means that there is a need for it, but not necessarily a moat. People need to have a place to live, which makes apartment complexes useful no matter what the economy is doing. People need to fill their car with gas to get to work, which makes oil and gas pipelines that transport the fuel across the country valuable. No company needs a tremendous amount of skill or expertise to build their own apartment buildings or pipelines, but the value of these assets isn’t going to disappear overnight, like when another ten food delivery services pop up in your town.

We are very selective as opposed to the super diversification of index funds. REITs as a whole are more predictable of an asset class, especially triple-net lease REITs, for example. This allows us to have a higher likelihood of knowing when something is on sale or overvalued, as mentioned above. We don’t know what the prices will be tomorrow, but we have a very good idea when the market is acting in a short-sighted way. Maybe a sector is rising but a company or two is being left behind for no good reason. Maybe the risk of global pandemic is causing algorithms or panicking traders to sell off any company that has large-crowd or travel-related assets such as malls and hotels. Because we are not investing in index funds, we can nimbly scoop up these specific deals without having to buy the entire S&P 500 (SPY), or all of the non-attractive, lower-quality companies that we don’t want to own.

Why this has a good chance of producing reliable, attractive returns

When you think about what we are selecting for in our screens, you’ll see that we have a bias toward:

Profitability: Reliable/predictable cash flows stemming from real assets.

Reliable/predictable cash flows stemming from real assets. Smaller Size: Focused companies with more potential for growth.

Focused companies with more potential for growth. Value: We keep dozens of companies on our watchlists but only choose to buy when on sale.

We keep dozens of companies on our watchlists but only choose to buy when on sale. Quality: We gravitate toward trophy assets (MAC or SPG instead of WPG) or stalwarts (EPR).

We gravitate toward trophy assets (MAC or SPG instead of WPG) or stalwarts (EPR). Lower Volatility: Some real estate, like triple-net leases, hold up well when the market is choppy.

For those unfamiliar, these qualities form the majority of the statistically significant, known factors that have contributed to market outperformance over time. This is more simply known as “Factor Investing.”

We use a calm, long-term oriented approach. Many investors with this mindset hold a position for many years or don’t sell at all. Income generated can be opportunistically reinvested or redistributed, reducing risk and “pulling chips from the poker table” in a sense. While we understand that dividends are technically, economically irrelevant, they provide a means to take advantage of compound interest and offer peace of mind during market volatility.

Because we are invested in about 20-50 positions, we can actually keep track of changing developments in the financials and future prospects of our companies. Having more than 1,500 other members at High Yield Landlord (much like how Seeking Alpha itself is a place for like-minded people to interact and gain perspective) also helps bounce ideas around and do extra digging that each individual would not ordinarily have the time to do. Having individual positions as opposed to large funds with hundreds of holdings also allows us to more nimbly adjust our portfolios, for example, selling a single company instead of selling out of an entire sector.

To take that example further, we are able to see that the healthcare sector has had extreme volatility in recent years, with skilled nursing and senior housing operators experiencing tremendous difficulty maintaining NOI growth, in many cases seeing falling revenue and rising expenditures. However, medical office buildings and hospitals have seen tremendous growth and returns. We were able to take advantage of this by recommending Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and warning readers about Ventas (VTR) in an article originally published in December to members. Since that MPW article, shares have returned 20.6% in price appreciation and one quarter of dividends. In that same span of time, the WSJ US Healthcare REITs Index has fallen 9%. We were able to pluck the good investment out of the troubled sector.

Risks

What holds many investors back from investing into REITs and other infrastructure investments is usually due to the following concerns:

Fear of higher dividend yields and equating that with risk.

Confusion about the corporate structure.

Interest rate risk concerns.

Fear of 2008/2009 Great Financial Crisis happening again and forcing dividends to be cut.

We already mentioned that higher dividend yields do not always mean that there’s an underlying problem with a stock, rather they may just be due to sentiment. REITs are Regulated Investment Companies, which means that they must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income in exchange for not paying federal income tax. They were created in order to give the average retail investor access to the types of income-producing real estate opportunities that used to only be available to wealthy, private investors. You can read more about them here, but just know that they are not any riskier than a regular c-corp, and the debt or share issuances that they perform to grow the business almost are always accretive, especially with good management.

As for interest rate concerns, I find that these are overblown. Yes, the Fed raising rates puts downward pressure on REITs in the short term, but not only are these moves typically short in duration, but they signal a stronger economy that can handle the higher interest rates, and this is ultimately good for REIT earnings down the road. Also, instead of worrying about how interest rates are more likely to go up from here, consider that REITs are now locking in very low rates for the next several years which will help profitability in the future.

The effect of 2015-2016’s rising rates caused a sell-off in the broad real estate sector, but REITs came roaring back shortly thereafter. Overall, the average annual returns of REITs over the past 20 years is approximately 11.8%, compared to the broad market’s 8.6%. To the long-term investor, these REIT market sell-offs during periods of rising interest rates have therefore been a hugely telegraphed buying opportunity. I shoot for 10% annual total return when I make an investment, and that's signified by the red line in the picture above. While REITs have had a few brief periods of negative returns, the majority of the time they are at or above this mental threshold.

REITs also changed a lot since the GFC of 2008/2009, as you can see below:

The mistake that many REITs made heading into the GFC was that they were carrying too high of a debt load. They were not prepared for the liquidity crunch and had to reduce dividends as lower earnings and higher borrowing costs hit their balance sheets. Some REITs, like Simon Property Group (SPG), are seemingly paranoid about this ever happening again and have long-dated debt maturities, low interest rates, and plenty of revolver liquidity. In fact, the average maturity length of debt is up to 75 months from 60 months a decade prior.

Long term, REITs have shown volatility/beta of only about 75% of the broad market, which means that you’ll see fewer boom and bust cycles in your portfolio, which will help investors stay focused and resist panic selling.

Summary

By investing in undervalued, real assets and reinvesting the income thrown off, we have an excellent chance to produce long-term market-beating returns and accomplish this with lower volatility and greater peace of mind.

