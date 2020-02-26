Oxford Lane: 17% Yield, New Preferred Offering, Positive Insider Activity

Co-produced with Treading Softly

When we first highlighted Collateralized Loan Obligation or CLO funds, we noted to our members that CLO funds like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) or Eagle Point Credit (ECC) can see extremely volatile price movements, but their income would be rock steady.

Since we highlighted OXLC, its price has fulfilled our warning and it has had a volatile ride. In the meantime, however, its income generation has provided steady returns.

The other CLO fund we hold, ECC, has struggled, especially as of late, with its share price. The issues ECC has faced have been less due to the performance of CLOs alone, and more so due to the choices of the fund's management. ECC is in the process of redeeming one of their preferred shares - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 7.75% Pfd Shs Series A (ECCA). They are doing so not by replacing them with new preferreds, but by issuing common stock on the market. This has weighed down ECC's market performance further.

Previously we have spilled much digital ink covering the intricacies of NAV, or net asset value, of CLO funds and how Level 3 assumptions can play a major unseen role in vastly changing the funds overall NAV. Shifting assumptions and marks on the CLO market can make a NAV move dramatically. This is why we have historically pointed toward a CLO fund’s income generation ability. We have deliberately not emphasized their NAV as it's not the most reliable measure of their value. However, we will discuss it some more later on in this article to present a holistic view of OXLC today.

Strong Quarterly results

OXLC has been a steady dividend payer. But its market price volatility seems to follow a steady pattern of market sentiment. This quarter however fueled some positive sentiment as OXLC outperformed expectations and broke with ECC as its NAV rose a little.

OXLC also saw its CORE NII - Core Net Investment Income - jump strongly quarter over quarter. It jumped from $0.45 per share to $0.62 per share. This increase becomes even more impressive when you factor in that OXLC issued an additional 9 million shares into the market.

When OXLC invests these new funds into CLO positions, it takes multiple quarters for these positions to pay out. This quarter saw a large investment by OXLC make its initial payment to them. Due to GAAP effective yield calculations and discount to maturity assumptions on Level 3 assets (that we have discussed before and will address again), this payment didn't make it to GAAP NII. Thus CORE NII saw a large boost from it.

Whenever a payout by a CLO position is above the GAAP effective yield, the excess is treated by GAAP as a return of principal whereas taxation does not share a similar viewpoint. This is a classic issue we have highlighted before. To keep it in perspective, the cash flowing into OXLC per share saw a massive jump this quarter and further increased OXLC's dividend coverage on a cash flow basis.

Refinancing Non-40 Act Leverage

OXLC quietly refinanced and upsized their Non-40 Act leverage. This leverage is utilized by OXLC to increase the total leverage available without running into issues that ECC is trying to curtail. Closed-end funds are restricted on the leverage they can use.

The amount of debt or preferred share assets is limited by the Investment Company Act of 1940 to a maximum of 50% and 33 1/3% of overall fund assets for preferred shares and debt, respectively

Source: Nuveen

Norma Securities has long had a standing relationship with OXLC. This provides their Non-40 Act leverage which is not subject to the same limits. OXLC has multiple preferred securities that comprise their 40-Act leverage and we will look at them shortly.

On December 26, 2019, the Fund amended its Repurchase Transaction Facility (“Repo”) with Nomura Securities International, Inc., to extend the maturity date of the Repo from April 2, 2020 to October 2, 2020, and increase the maximum facility size of the Repo from $35.0 million to $50.0 million.

Source: OXLC Press release

Overall the cost of this leverage remains unchanged, but its total amount was upsized successfully. Historically, OXLC and Norma keep the timeframe short and the interest rate attached to 3-month USD LIBOR. This low rate debt allows OXLC to continue to fund returns while simultaneously adding additional wiggle room from its 40 Act leverage. Being able to upsize it was a positive note that quietly passed by most people’s attention in the earning release.

Preferred Share Tango

OXLC is home to two preferred stocks

Source: OXLC Earning Slides

Both have historically traded at a premium to liquidation value - $25. CLO fund investors were taken off guard when ECC partially and then fully redeemed their Series A (ECCA) preferred. ECC did so via common share issuance and due to a lack of having any CLOs available to invest in within their desired yield.

OXLC conversely decided to issue out a new preferred security. Currently this 6.25% series 2027 term preferred trades OTC under the ticker OXCPP (OXCPP). OXCPP currently is the lowest PAR yield CLO fund preferred. Previously OFS Credit's (OCCI) preferred (OCCIP) was the lowest and newest CLO fund preferred.

So what will OXLC use this new preferred capital to do?

Intends to use proceeds for acquiring investments in the company’s investment objective and strategies, general working capital purposes and/or to redeem a portion of its outstanding 7.50% series 2023 term preferred shares

Source: OXLC Press Release

According to their original release, OXLC was planning to use it to invest in new CLOs and to redeem a portion of their Series 2023 preferred (OXLCO). With OXCPP yielding over 1% less than OXLCO, OXLC will after fees see a net positive in the cost of capital with this change. We suspect OXLCO will be completely redeemed with the proceeds of OXCPP and the upsized Norma securities leverage.

This process already begun as OXLC has started a partial redemption of OXLCO - redeeming one-third of its outstanding shares.

We view OXCPP and its low 6.25% yield as a sign that institutions are seeing CLO funds as more normalized and accepting their ability to pay their preferred dividends with more confidence. Low rates will equal a lower total combined cost of leverage and reduce the fund's expense ratio.

Insider Buying

Insiders generally sell stock over time. Hence when they purchase stock, it's a moderately positive signal. We saw two insider trades in recent months. The first was a large participation in the new preferred share offering. The second was a small purchase of the common shares.

Source: Open Insider

While insider buying doesn't guarantee strong returns, it shows confidence in those closest to the fund that the fund is healthy and strong.

NAV Discussion

As of Dec. 31, 2019, pricing for CLOs was still in extreme distressed territory. OXLC’s NAV moved up a tad since the previous quarter.

Before investors rejoice at that, we would like to point out that the NAV improvement was driven solely by share issuance above NAV. OXLC issued 9.116 million shares last quarter. Total net proceeds after broker commissions were $78.9 million or $8.66 per share.

Source: Author calculations

In the absence of this issuance NAV would have actually fallen. We can derive this by running through the numbers and removing the effect of the ATM share issuance.

Source: Author calculations

Considering NAV was $6.63 last quarter, we would have had a slight drop. That's not surprising considering CLO pricing was still rather extreme on Dec. 31, 2019. Management is issuing shares to take advantage of the opportunities and we don’t fault them for it. We expect this distressed pricing to improve within one to two quarters, giving a 20%-30% boost to NAV.

Key Takeaways

Looking forward, we expect OXLC to continue to see volatile market price movements. This is almost a given due to its high yield that sends off monthly payments. We expect CLO values to rise and OXLC is taking steps to reduce their expenses while continuing to invest in new opportunities. CLO prices now are rock bottom while defaults remain near historic lows. OXLC's NAV should continue to rise as we've previously predicted but its run-rate CORE NII shouldn't be expected to be in the $0.60 per share range. We expect it to fall closer to the high 40s which should maintain dividend coverage. Most CLOs pay the largest equity tranche payments at the beginning of their lifespan, thus this initial payment will be larger than its run-rate basis payments.

Investors in OXLC should keep their allocation within the desired limits and hold on as the fat 17% yielding income continues to pour in.

