NASH: The Second Wave

The winner of the second wave will have a huge upside potential and very attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Although the first wave (the companies with drugs at Phase-3) is already at the finish line, the effectiveness indicators of these drugs are far from being strong.

In my previous article regarding NASH disease and the potential winners of the first wave drugs, I made a comparison of efficacy of the late stage drug candidates which have better chances to be first in the market of NASH. For those who are interested, please click here.

In this article, I would like to share my thoughts regarding the drug candidates of the second wave and the possible leaders among them.

At the same time, I would like to compare the "second wave" NASH drugs using available data to identify the lead drug candidate. This comparison itself may be interesting later in 2020 when a lot of NASH catalysts are coming.

Also, I would like to share which company is my favorite based on risk/reward opportunity.

I will try to make a short list of potential winners of the second wave and briefly explain the reasons.

Briefly about NASH

As you know, NASH is very complicated condition where many parameters matter, but the major FDA surrogate endpoints for NASH are: 1) resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of fibrosis or 2) improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of steatohepatitis or 3) both.

In our previous article, we made a brief description of NASH and disease statistics. I just want to point out some statistical information:

According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), 30-40% of adults in United States have NAFLD and 20% of people with NAFLD have NASH. These figures mean that more than 40 million people in the US have NAFLD and more than 8 million people have NASH accordingly. According to another study, the global prevalence of NAFLD is 25.24%, with highest prevalence in Middle East and South America. Due to the fact that NASH requires histological diagnosis, we can assume that there are uncountable millions of people with NASH in developing countries. Based on NASH-NAFLD prevalence ratio, the global estimation for NASH is more than 180 million people.

Many companies are pursuing the possibilities of effective treatment of this disease by exploring different approaches:

Source: NASH Landscape in one picture/Evercore ISI Research

It looks like fierce competition awaits these companies. But the reality is different. Only a few will be able to bring their drugs to the final stage and more importantly, these drugs should have better efficacy and safety than the late stage rivals. It seems that a very small number of companies will succeed. This suggests that the prize for winning in this competition will be very attractive.

In our previous assessment, we chose Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) Resmetirom among the late stage candidates due to better efficacy and safety.

As you can see from the image above, we will have to compare the efficacy and safety of many drug candidates in order to make our preliminary assessment.

So, we will use Madrigal's resmetirom results as a benchmark to compare with the possible second-wave rivals:

Source: created by the author for previous article "Potential Winner Of The First NASH Battle"

And additional data released by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL):

Source: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Corporate Presentation

Source: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Corporate Presentation

Resmetirom had achieved 55% liver fat reduction at week 36, 22.3% LDL-C lowering, Apolipoprotein B reduction by 27.6%. At the same time, Adiponectin increase from baseline was 31% (100mg cohort).

These results were the most promising among the late stage drug candidates for NASH treatment until recently.

Now, we have to look through the following companies and their drug candidates pursuing to effectively treat NASH:

Source: created by the author

We had 23 drug candidates in 2019 with different mechanisms of action (MOA). Let's see how the list has changed since 2019:

Source: created by the author

Let's exclude terminated, halted studies, trials failed to meet primary endpoints and 2 private companies:

Source: created by the author

It is obvious that our list will be substantially corrected later in 2H 2020 due to the many catalysts for these drug candidates. And maybe the list itself will be shortened more in 2020.

We will try to use already available markers to make a preliminary assessment. Let's try to briefly summarize the available data on the above drug candidates.

Rivals at Phase-2

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)/Drug candidate: AKR-001

AKR-001 is Fc-FGF21 fusion protein - analog of the FGF21 hormone.

Currently, AKR-001 is at Phase-2 to evaluate safety and efficacy in patients with biopsy proven NASH (study: NCT03976401).

Here are some brief tables summarizing already shared data on AKR-001:

Source: Akero Therapeutics Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Source: Akero Therapeutics Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Source: Akero Therapeutics Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The above biomarkers have a significant indicative role in NASH disease. And could be predictive markers of efficacy. I would like to emphasize that this fact is confirmed by many studies and described in many scientific publications. I highly recommend reading these publications for anyone interested in any NASH company.

Here is a brief list of scientific publications on correlation between these biomarkers and NASH pathophysiology:

Therefore, we must pay a serious attention to these indicative biomarkers that are closely related to the pathophysiology of NASH.

Based on the above, the AKR-001 data looks very promising, and there is a high probability that AKR-001 may have the best results among the current NASH candidates.

2. Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)/Drug candidate: Elobixibat.

Elobixibat is ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor. Elobixibat is currently at Phase-2 for NAFLD/NASH (study: NCT04006145). Regarding elobixibat, we have only small study results published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders journal in 2015 which can give us some hints about potential of IBAT inhibitor in LDL cholesterol reduction and LDL/HDL ratio.

Results In the dyslipidemia study LDL cholesterol was reduced by 7.4 % (p = 0.044), and the LDL/HDL ratio was decreased by 18 % (p = 0.004). Serum C4 increased, indicating that BA synthesis was induced. No serious adverse events were recorded. In the CC study, GLP-1 increased significantly in both the 15 mg (20.7 ± 2.4 pmol/L; p = 0.03) and the 20 mg group (25.6 ± 4.9 pmol/L; p = 0.02).

The preliminary data does not give us the opportunity to talk about the serious chances of this candidate compared to others. Certainly, some level of efficacy is expected, but the data in my opinion is weak in comparison with its rivals. So, I will not include Elobixibat to the final list.

3. AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) / drug candidate: MEDI-0382 (Cotadutide).

Cotadutide is glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucagon receptor dual agonist.

Currently, cotadutide (MEDI-0382) is at Phase 2 for NASH/NAFLD (study: NCT04019561).

Here are some brief tables shared during AASLD meeting in Boston (November 2019):

Source: AASLD meeting Boston November 2019

As in the previous case, we observe possible effectiveness, but unfortunately, it's likely to be not so strong. At least, biomarkers do not show strong efficacy.

But this increases the chances of AstraZeneca to be considered as potential buyer of efficient NASH treatment option.

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)/drug candidate: Pegbelfermin

Pegbelfermin is pegylated FGF21 analog. Currently, pegbelfermin is at Phase 2 for NASH and Stage 3 Liver Fibrosis (study: NCT03486899) .

Company published the data on previous findings in Obesity Journal (Silver Spring MD):

Source: Obesity Journal (Silver Spring MD)

Pegbelfermin shows promising activity in my point of view. LDL-C change from baseline was -12%, HDL-C increase was +15%, Adiponectin increase was +38% from baseline. This data shows a high probability that pegbelfermin could be efficient in NASH treatment among other drug candidates.

5. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)/Drug candidate: Tirzepatide.

Tirzepatide is dual GLP1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptors agonist which is currently at Phase 2 for NASH (study: NCT04166773). NCT04166773

Here is some informative data on tirzepatide efficacy:

Source: ConsienHealth

Source: Pharmnews

Unfortunately, as in cases 2 and 3, these data do not indicate a high probability of serious efficiency in NASH treatment. So, we will not include tirzepatide to our "second wave" NASH short list, but we will include Eli Lilly (LLY) to our list of "potential active NASH buyers".

6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) / Drug candidate: EDP-305.

EDP-305 is FXR agonist and company's lead candidate for NASH. The company released the data of Phase-2a (ARGON-1 study) in September 2019 and is planning Phase-2b:

The study's primary endpoint was achieved with a statistically significant ALT reduction of 28 U/L in the EDP-305 2.5mg arm versus 15 U/L in the placebo arm at week 12 (p=0.049). As with our primary endpoint, there was a statistically significant reduction in liver fat content with EDP-305 at the 2.5mg dose as measured by MRI-PDFF (p<0.001). Forty-five percent (45%) of subjects were MRI-PDFF responders (i.e. ≥30% fat reduction). EDP-305 also exhibited strong target engagement as shown by reductions in C4 and increases in FGF-19 and ALP. A robust GGT reduction was also observed. Overall, EDP-305 was generally safe, with the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being mild to moderate. The most common (≥5%) TEAEs included pruritus, gastro-intestinal (GI) related symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), headache and dizziness. A consistent safety profile has been observed across more than 400 subjects exposed to EDP-305 across all studies to date. As for tolerability of EDP-305 in this 12-week Phase 2a study, pruritus was present in approximately 51% of the subjects in the 2.5mg arm compared to less than 10% in the 1mg arm, with the majority being mild or moderate in severity. The incidence of treatment discontinuation due to pruritus was 1.8% for 1mg and 20.8% for 2.5mg, with all the discontinuations in the 2.5mg arm being due to moderate pruritus. Treatment with EDP-305 was associated with a very modest effect on lipids as demonstrated by a minimal absolute change of 6 mg/dL, 5 mg/dL, and -4 mg/dL, with the 2.5mg dose, 1mg dose and placebo, respectively.

Source: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Comparison of key 12-week ARGON-1 data for EDP-305 with the FXR Agonists Obeticholic Acid, Cilofexor and Tropifexor

Source: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Comparison of key 12-week ARGON-1 data for EDP-305 with the FXR Agonists Obeticholic Acid, Cilofexor and Tropifexor

This data can be compared with Madrigal's (resmetirom) results and seems that EDP-305 has high likelihood of inferiority to resmetirom. So, I will exclude it from my short list of promising "wave two" candidates.

7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) / Drug candidate: Aramcol.

Aramcol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is SCD-1 modulator with Phase-2 results shared by the company in AASLD 2018.

Here are the brief tables summarizing the results of NASH study:

Source: Galmed Presentation at AASLD

Aramcol has shown efficacy in NASH, but the results are inferior to resmetirom (16.7% NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis at highest dose).

8. Inventiva S.A. (OTCPK:IVEVF) (IVA.PA) / Drug candidate: Lanifibranor.

Lanifibranor (former IVA337) is oral PPAR agonist activating PPARα, PPARδ and PPARγ. The drug is currently at Phase-2 for NASH with biopsy data expected in 1H 2020. (Study: NCT03008070).

Here are some brief tables shared by the company:

Source: Company's corporate presentation

Lanifibranor shows high probability of efficacy: Triglycerides change from baseline: -28% (at highest dose)/HDL-C change from baseline: +28% (at highest dose). But we don't have enough biomarker data to include lanifibranor to our short list of the most promising candidates.

9. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) / Drug candidate: NGM-282 (aldafermin).

Aldafermin (NGM-282) is human FGF19 analog which is currently at Phase-2 for NASH with compensated cirrhosis (study: NCT03912532).

The company expects to share the 4th cohort biopsy data from previous Phase-2 trial in Q1 2020.

Source: Company's corporate presentation

In October 2019, the company shared interim results from ongoing 24-week Phase-2 study of aldafermin (NGM-282):

The Cohort 4 interim analysis demonstrated that once-daily treatment with 1 mg of aldafermin for 24 weeks in patients with stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3) liver fibrosis resulted in a statistically significant change in the absolute liver fat content (LFC) of -7.9% (measured by magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction, or MRI-PDFF), as compared to -2.0% in the placebo arm (p<0.05), and a statistically significant change in relative LFC of -39.6%, as compared to -5.9% in the placebo arm (p<0.05). As per the study protocol, results were calculated using least square (LS) mean, which is a statistical approach that adjusts for observed baseline differences. 72% of patients treated with aldafermin achieved a ≥5% absolute reduction in LFC versus 17% for placebo. Similarly, 72% of patients treated with aldafermin achieved a ≥30% relative reduction in LFC versus 17% for placebo. Of the patients treated with aldafermin, 28% achieved a normal LFC after 24 weeks, defined as ≤5% absolute LFC, versus none in the placebo arm. In addition, in assessing biomarkers of liver inflammation and injury, treatment with aldafermin resulted in clinically meaningful reductions in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST). Treatment with aldafermin also resulted in a statistically significant reduction in PRO-C3, an exploratory biomarker of liver fibrogenesis, as compared to placebo.

Here are some brief tables summarizing the data from previous cohorts as well:

Source: Company's corporate presentation

Source: NGM282 in NASH: 3 mg QD (phase 2)

The data looks very promising, and there is a high probability that NGM-282 may have great results. So, I will include it to my short list of "wave two" candidates.

10. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) / Drug candidate: Tropifexor (former LJN452).

Tropifexor is FXR agonist which is currently at Phase-2 for NASH monotherapy (study: NCT02855164) and as a combination with Cenicriviroc (study: NCT03517540).

Here is data available for tropifexor (previously shared at AASLD):

Source: AASLD November 2019

Source: AASLD 2018

As it's seen from the above available information, we can conclude that Novartis' current candidates do not bear high probability of monotherapy superiority over other drug candidates. It also increases the chances that Novartis will seek for better option in NASH market and could be considered as potential buyer of other successful candidates.

11. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) / Drug candidate: Semaglutide.

Semaglutide is GLP-1 receptor agonist approved by the FDA for the type 2 diabetes. Currently, semaglutide is also at Phase-2 in several trials with NASH patients (study: NCT02970942 and NCT03987074).

Here are some previous findings:

Source: Effect of semaglutide on liver enzymes and markers of inflammation in subjects with type 2 diabetes and/or obesity / Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics Journal

In April 2019, Novo Nordisk and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced clinical collaboration agreement and intention to combine semaglutide with Gilead's cilofexor (FXR agonist) for the treatment of NASH (study: NCT03987074).

Currently available information is very limited and does not allow us to compare semaglutide with others. So, we will have to wait for the 2H2020 to make an assessment on it.

12. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) / Drug candidates: PF-06835919 and PF-05221304.

PF-06835919 is KHK inhibitor which is currently at Phase-2 for NAFLD and patients with type-2 diabetes (no proven NASH biopsies). So, we should exclude NCT03969719 study from our list of expectations on NASH.

PF-05221304 is an ACC inhibitor which completed Phase-2 study for NAFLD/biopsy proven NASH (study: NCT03248882).

In October 2018, Novartis and Pfizer announced collaboration to combine Novartis' FXR agonist Tropifexor with Pfizer's PF-05221304 for the treatment of NASH. Phase-2 detailed data for PF-05221304 was not released.

Our conclusion for Pfizer is the same as for Novartis.

13. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) / Drug candidate: VK-2809.

VK-2809 is thyroid hormone receptor (TRβ) agonist which is at Phase-2 for NASH - VOYAGE study (NCT04173065).

Here is a brief data from Phase-2a:

Source: Company's corporate presentation

Although we have no final data to compare, there are a lot of evidences pointing out a strong correlation between NASH resolution and triglycerides lowering with HDL improvement and, of course, liver fat reduction as one of the main targets for NASH therapy. So, we will include Viking Therapeutics into our short list of the most promising NASH drug candidates.

NASH Phase-2 Potential Winners

Based on all above, we created a list of 4 drug candidates which potentially may beat Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' resmetirom results in NASH.

Here is our final short list of Phase-2 stage potential NASH drugs:

Source: created by the author

From the list above Aldafermin (NGM Pharmaceuticals/NGM) and AKR-001 (Akero Therapeutics/AKRO) looks stronger than others in many parameters.

I personally consider the high probability of Akero Therapeutics' AKR-001 potential success and superiority over aldafermin of NGM Pharmaceuticals.

AKR-001 may have better results in the treatment of NASH than aldafermin.

Here are some important points for that conclusion:

AKR-001 lowers triglycerides more substantially than aldafermin

AKR-001 lowers LDL-C while aldafermin resulted elevation in LDL-C levels

AKR-001 substantially increased Adiponectin which plays a serious role in lipid metabolism, insulin involved processes including improvement of glucose metabolism.

AKR-001 is FGF21 analog while aldafermin is FGF19 analog. FGF19 itself can promote carcinogenesis while FGF21 does not bear such risk.

Due to molecule structure, AKR-001 has better half-life which allows the administration of low doses at weekly basis, while aldafermin is administered daily.

2 Upcoming Catalysts for Akero Therapeutics

Now, the time has come to see what to expect from this new company.

Akero Therapeutics is San Francisco based biotechnology company focused in the development of treatment options for the patients with NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). The company is in the eve of important catalyst now. The endpoint which can conclude the real potential of their drug candidate.

The company's lead drug candidate is AKR-001. AKR-001 is FGF21 analog fused to the Fc domain of human immunoglobulin (IgG1). AKR-001 has increased half life (3-4 days) which allows weekly dosing. At the same time, AKR-001 has increased affinity for β‐Klotho which improves stability.

There are 2 important milestones for Akero Therapeutics in 2020. The company expects to share MRI and biomarkers data from Phase-2 study in Q1 2020.

These results will be very indicative in terms of potential of AKR-001 in NASH treatment.

Another substantial milestone is full biopsy data expected in Q2 2020.

I personally expect the data to be better than resmetirom's results. If findings confirm my thesis, the company valuation will be much higher than now.

Financials

According to the recent SEC filings, as of September 30, 2019, Akero Therapeutics had $148.8 million cash & equivalents.

Source: Akero Therapeutics Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Form

Source: Akero Therapeutics Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Form

If we deduct 1.5 quarter cash burn ($23.98 million x 1.5 = $35.97 million), we can assume that company has around $112.83 million cash & equivalents now. It makes a little bit more than 12 months cash runway.

Risk

There is always risk of fail in clinical trials. However, I personally don't expect this risk to materialize for Akero Therapeutics. However, if AKR-001 data does not show high efficacy, we can see a serious drop in company's stock price.

On the other hand, I think that the major risk for the company is funding. I personally expect money raising after positive data in Q1 or Q2 2020. But if expected data confirms high efficacy, the funding will not be the problem in my point of view.

We should pay attention to Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), which has substantial stake in the company. So, buy-out or any kind of non-dilutive funding (partnership) is also very likely if data confirms our preliminary assessment.

Conclusion

NASH is still invincible for millions of patients who need more efficient and safer therapy options. Despite the large number of companies engaged in NASH research, billions of investments and huge efforts of scientists, we see that only a very small number will achieve real efficacy vs acceptable safety profile.

We looked through the available data of many drug candidates in Phase-2 pursuing NASH treatment and finalized it with 4 potential winners.

Akero Therapeutics with AKR-001 looks more attractive in the list of potential NASH winners. If data confirms efficacy of AKR-001 in the treatment of NASH, the company's drug may have a blockbuster potential.

According to Research and Markets The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market is expected to reach US$61.60 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 39.36%.

According to more conservative estimates, the global market for NASH drugs will reach $21 billion in 2025.

These numbers are huge, and the current market capitalization of Akero Therapeutics (below $700 million as of February 18, 2020) implies huge potential for growth if clinical data is really good.

Moreover, AKR-001 due to it safe profile could increase its indications covering more metabolic disorders in future, including but not limited with NAFLD, cardiovascular diseases, dyslipidemia etc.

In conclusion, I think that Akero Therapeutics bears very attractive risk/reward opportunity among the other Phase 2 players.

Bonus

Potential "Active" Buyers:

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

