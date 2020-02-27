5 High-Yielding REIT Sectors, Four To Own And One To Avoid

Many REITs have become overpriced, so it's important to dig for value.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

REITs play a very strong role in our Model Portfolio, by paying higher than average dividends due to tax laws that require minimum distributions at 90% of taxable income and tradition that most REITs pay out more than 100% of their taxable income. This makes them prime candidates for investment as they align well with our Income Method.

REITs are pass-through corporations, meaning that they are exempt from most taxes at the corporate level, as long as the majority of their income is passed through to investors. This allows investors to directly benefit from the cash flows that come from real estate investments, whether physical real estate or through mortgages.

Due to scale, REITs can generally obtain capital much more cheaply than we could on our own, and they are capable of managing large portfolios of properties. Real estate is needed by every business in existence, making it possible to be exposed to a wide variety of sectors through REITs.

In 2020, we want to rebuild our exposure, but we want to do so intelligently. We are not willing to pay any price. When we invest, we demand to be paid. Here's a look at five high-yielding REIT sectors, four we are bullish on, one we are avoiding.

Agency mREITs

Agency mREITs profit from borrowing short-term funds and investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are guaranteed by Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

The vast majority of residential mortgages in the US are sold to a GSE, which then "securitizes" the mortgages and sells them to investors. Investors will buy an MBS made up of thousands of underlying mortgages and collect the principal and interest payments. The GSE guarantees the principal, so there is very little credit risk.

While you can invest directly into agency MBS yourself, you will receive very low yields, around 3%. Agency MBS is considered a very low-risk investment and yields will be highly correlated to US treasuries. mREITs turn this low-yielding investment into a 10%-plus yield for investors through substantial leverage, borrowing money at extremely low rates in 3-6 month contracts. The relative cost of debt to MBS yields will be the largest determinant of their profitability.

This is a sector that's counter-cyclical and tends to outperform at the tail-end of bull markets and during bear markets. Not only does agency MBS provide us a large yield right now, but it also provides our portfolio insurance against the beginning of a recession.

Last year, we initiated a position in agency mREITs as prices fell off a cliff in August. The fear was palpable - the yield curve was inverted, mREITs were hemorrhaging book value, prepayments would eat into returns. We recognized that their cost of funds was declining and that their cash flow and book value would improve. Since we added AGNC (AGNC), which yields 9.9%, to our portfolio, it has dramatically outperformed the indexes.

Today, AGNC still has a yield of 10% and the sector continues to have long-term tailwinds. We will happily add to AGNC and other agency mREIT holdings on any dip.

Mall REITs

Mall REITs are a super hot topic with the bull/bear arguments being made ad-nauseam. One thing is indisputable, malls are incredibly cheap right now, by far the cheapest subsector among REITs.

With dividend yields well into the double digits, there's substantial cash flow to be had as well as substantial capital gains when they recover. Mr. Market has been extremely pessimistic, pushing prices lower despite material improvement in the outlook.

The recent buyout of Taubman (NYSE:TCO) by Simon Property Group (SPG) at a 100% premium to trading price illustrates the massive valuation gap between the big buyers and the stock market.

We continue to monitor retail closely and are pleased that store openings continue to substantially outpace store closings for the first time in three years.

Source: Coresight

Malls have been able to quickly announce replacement tenants as old, unpopular brands like Sears and BonTon go out of business. There has been real disruption of cash flows as it takes time for a new tenant to fill vacant space. However, this disruption is temporary. Most malls have had little difficulty finding new tenants, and the amount of leased space will grow through 2020.

The market and the fundamentals are going opposite directions. That can persist for a time, but not forever. We remain bullish on malls for the long term, though continue to caution that the sector remains strongly out of favor and is subject to extreme price swings.

Investors in this sector need to remain patient. Despite the hysteria, mall REITs continue to pay large dividends to shareholders. At current prices, our favorite pick in this sector is Macerich (MAC), yielding more than 13% despite owning the highest-quality mall portfolio in the country, producing higher sales-per-square-foot and higher average rent than any other mall REIT now that TCO has been bought.

Shopping Centers

Shopping center REITs invest in grocery-anchored strip centers, which have received some impact from store closings but not to the extent we have seen with enclosed malls.

Department stores, especially those that focus on selling clothing, have steadily been declining and have given "retail" a bad reputation. In strip centers, you are much more likely to see anchor stores like Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD) or grocers. These companies have proven to be far more resistant to the "retail apocalypse" and have continued to have strong sales.

Guilt by association provides an opportunity to lock in some great yields. As a sector, shopping centers remain cheap relative to most REITs. Their association with "retail" has led to reasonable prices throughout the sector and a few really good values.

We recently highlighted Cedar Realty (CDR). With a 7%-plus yield, CDR is trading at a 50% discount to our NAV estimate. CDR is our favorite pick in the sector, having substantially improved the quality of their portfolio and some significant redevelopments that will help the company resume growth in 2021.

Specialty REITs

In our search for value, we have found some specialty REITs that were dramatically underpriced. These REITs invest in unique properties that often have very different factors that impact them and can result in mispricing.

When evaluating a specialty REIT, it's important to remember that they do not always act like REITs and can have unusual forces impacting their prices. One specialty sector that has become very appealing is the prison sector. Thanks to heated political rhetoric last year, these REITs saw a large drop in price despite having very solid fundamentals.

Investors feared the political rhetoric and sold off. Keeping a cool head, we identified that simply closing prisons is not as easy as a politician saying they want to close prisons. Whatever the future of the industry might hold, prison REITs own the infrastructure that's necessary for the system. These REITs are not going to just go away, no matter who wins the election.

We started adding prisons to our holdings last year with Geo Group (GEO). With a yield of 11%, GEO adds plenty of fuel to our income stream. Whether the next president wants to eliminate private prisons, or wants to increase the use of private prisons, GEO is positioned to prosper. They own the infrastructure and will be compensated for it one way or the other.

Hotel REITs

We have seen several authors start recommending common shares on hotel REITs. On the surface, many might view this as an attractive sector for our style. After all Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) are all paying yields of 7%-8% and are trading near multi-year lows.

We are not a group that shies away from a sector that's under pressure. When the market is selling off, we often find high-yielding opportunities allowing us to get high yields while we patiently wait for the market to recognize the value. The key here is that we need to be convinced that the fundamentals are sound enough to support the dividend long term.

We predicted last year that hotels would be weaker than projected, and with their latest update, STR lowered their outlook once again. This projection was made before coronavirus started making news, so some major markets that see material Chinese tourism could have performance lower than expected.

Note "RevPAR" (revenue per available room) is a common metric in the industry that measures gross revenue from all rooms that are available to rent. It does not reflect the impact of changes in expenses. Flat revenues can easily translate to declining FFO as hotel REITs are highly exposed to daily operating expenses.

While the hotels mentioned above are likely not at risk for an immediate dividend cut, they could become high risk if RevPAR remains flat and FFO declines for the next two years. Investors should avoid hotels for now, no matter how tempting the yield looks.

Conclusion

Those who invest in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) are receiving a paltry yield barely over 3%. driven by exposure to really hot sectors like industrial and triple-net that are overpriced as investors pile into them willing to pay any price.

We have been able to find great opportunities with an overall yield of 9%-plus, offering three times the yield of VNQ, while maintaining very diverse exposure to the economy. From agency MBS to enclosed malls, grocery-anchored shopping centers, prisons, and more, we have exposure to a diverse array of businesses.

When the market panics, it's frequently a buying opportunity. By keeping a cool head, we can identify opportunities where dividends are likely to be maintained or even raised.

By being patient, and waiting for the market to provide opportunities, it's possible to achieve a much higher than average yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, CDR, GEO, MAC, CXW, IRM, EPR, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.