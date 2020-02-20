As The Dollar Soars, All Roads Lead To Fed Cuts

It's a self-feeding loop from which there may be no escape.

Of course, the stronger the dollar in the face of economic deterioration globally, the more likely it is that the US imports disinflation.

Although additional rate cuts seem inevitable, they could, paradoxically, bolster the dollar if more easing exacerbates the economic divide between the US and the rest of the world.

“All paths lead to lower rates,” Deutsche Bank’s Aleksandar Kocic writes, in a brilliant new note that finds one of the brightest minds on Wall Street deftly navigating the intersection between a left-field macro shock (the coronavirus) and the Fed’s decision calculus, at a time when reality seems to be painting US monetary policy into a corner with regard to the dollar-inflation nexus.

Equities and high grade credit have managed to rally off the virus-scare lows and wides, respectively. US stocks are, of course, near record highs and seem to summit new peaks every session, although some manner of swoon appeared to be underway on Thursday morning.

Various explanations have been floated to explain the resilience of risk assets (and particularly new records on US equity benchmarks) in the face of pandemic worries, but one way to view things is that expectations of ongoing US economic outperformance (as well as favorable yield differentials and the haven appeal of the US long-end) continues to catalyze flows into USD assets, which in turn flattens the UST curve.

Of course, that’s a problem for the Fed, because it entails more dollar strength, which in turn points to the importation of the world’s disinflationary impulse.

To the extent rate cuts aimed at alleviating the problem end up juicing the domestic economy, thereby exacerbating the economic divergence at a time when the rest of the world is still trying to recover from the trade war and coping with the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, a lower policy rate in the US could paradoxically lead to lower inflation stateside.

A tangential manifestation of this played out to dramatic effect on Wednesday, when a confluence of factors sent the yen tumbling to its worst day against the dollar since mid-August.

What you see in that visual was attributable to, in no particular order, short-covering, stop-outs, real money demand, hopes for Chinese fiscal stimulus, and recession worries on the heels of Japan’s worst quarterly GDP print since the 2014 tax hike.

But tying it together with the points made above, BMO writes the following (from a Thursday note):

In terms of flows, the overnight release of MoF data showed strong Japanese investor buying in overseas notes and bonds totaling $12.9 billion during the week ended February 14 compared to net purchases of $14.9 billion in the prior week. As this activity shows ongoing sponsorship for one of the largest regional owners for Treasuries, it’s a strong vote of confidence for the asset class. Moreover, with anecdotes suggesting much of the buying interest has occurred on a non-currency hedged basis, it also speaks to an ongoing endorsement of dollar strength.

ING underscored this in an e-mailed note this morning. To wit:

The last key driver of the recent JPY weakness is likely related to the mounting speculation around Japanese investment funds re-allocating their positions towards foreign securities as we approach the end of the Japanese financial year. With yields in Japan remaining highly unattractive it would not be surprising to see Japanese funds turning to higher-yielding options, and such a shift would prompt those funds to sell JPY and buy foreign currencies.

Again, more Fed cuts could paradoxically exacerbate this situation if they are successful in preserving US economic outperformance at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is expected to make a serious dent in growth abroad, and thereby force accommodative policy leans from other central banks. That economic outperformance would drive further dollar strength, which is clearly deflationary at a time when policymakers at the Eccles building are pondering how best to bring inflation sustainably up to target.

And yet, the market increasingly expects more Fed cuts, because, colloquially speaking, what else are they going to do? Although there’s a good case to be made that more cuts could be counterproductive (in the fashion just described), it’s too nuanced a narrative for the market (let alone the public) to full buy into.

Besides, the only effective way to punctuate the conclusion of the policy review may be with a rate cut. That is, when the Fed announces a reinvigorated plan to bring inflation sustainably to target after a year-long review process, a simultaneous rate cut would, at the least, convey conviction.

“The novelty introduced in the last weeks has been the resurgence of the debate about the rate cuts, manifested by the rise of volatility risk premia in the upper left corner of the surface, which comes after almost six months of persistent calm in this sector,” Deutsche’s Kocic writes, in the note cited here at the outset. "While realized volatility remains roughly unchanged along the curve, the spike in the upper left corner signals return of uncertainty regarding the monetary policy response."

Kocic then takes a look at vol. risk premia across assets. The rates space, he notes, remains something of an outlier. Here's a visualization:

Stocks and FX have had a “smooth ride” recently thanks to low short rates (i.e., accommodative monetary policy) and relatively stable differentials in those rates, respectively. And yet, as Kocic goes on to say, the prospective vulnerability in equities and FX “commands elevated premia associated with corresponding insurance trades” while, in rates, markets “seem to be pricing relatively low levels of anxiety, despite comparatively high levels of realized vol.” That’s what you see in the chart.

(Note: The reason IG sticks out should be obvious. Markets are concerned about the BBB “apocalypse” story or, stripped of the hyperbole, there are concerns about “fallen angel” risk. Those concerns are likely to be heightened by the Kraft Heinz debacle.)

The key point in Kocic’s latest missive comes when he observes that vol. risk premia for risk assets and rates decoupled markedly beginning in the second half of last year.

What accounts for that? Well, if you’ve been following along over the past several months, you can probably offer up one explanation – namely that inflation has become the central narrative, instead of growth.

“Lower inflation expectation is driving rates to the territory of little excitement, which could be supportive for risk assets, while keeping them at the same time vulnerable,” Kocic says, before driving home the point by showing how this logic manifests itself in relatively wide calendar spreads for FX and risk assets versus rates. To wit:

Because of the steady short rate differentials across different economies, there has not been much realized volatility in FX causing a virtual collapse of gamma. However, lingering future risks remain priced in and the corresponding calendars wide. A similar pattern is observed in risk assets. This is in sharp contrast with rates market where gamma is supported by high delivered vol., while long-term uncertainties remains low and calendars flat as all rates paths leads to truncated rates probability and low vol. environment.

For Kocic, we’re approaching a kind of fork in the road, where the Fed’s level of resoluteness will determine the path for risk assets and, to a perhaps lesser degree, for FX.

If the committee is resolute (i.e., cuts rates in the face of continual dollar strength and/or the re-inversion of, for example, the 2s10s curve), risk assets will react positively.

Any foot-dragging by the Fed, on the other hand, could see risk assets react less favorably, despite the inevitably of an eventual dovish policy response.

“The least ambiguous trade emerges from the view that all roads lead to lower rates,” Kocic says. “While there can be more than one path, the destination is the same in all of those cases."

