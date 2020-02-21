Boeing 737 MAX Hit By New Issue

Hardly a day passes by without there being news about the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. It’s safe to say that we let the stage of simple fix to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS behind us a long time ago. As trust in Boeing has been eroded, the FAA has put the Boeing 737 MAX under a magnifying glass which has sparked a thorough redesign of the Flight Control System software and evaluation on the potential need of increasing separation between wire bundles that control the movement of the horizontal stabilizer.

Source: Forbes

All of these developments are ones that I consider to be positive but have ultimately led to the Boeing 737 MAX schedule slipping various times. Now, according to a recent report, the Boeing 737 MAX is suffering from a new issue and that's an issue in the assembly of the Boeing 737 MAX that's worrying.

Foreign objects debris in fuel tanks

The latest issue to hit the Boeing 737 MAX has nothing to do with MCAS or the design of the aircraft, but has to do with neatness of work carried out and quality control. In some of the undelivered Boeing 737 MAX jets, more than 400 by now, foreign object debris or FOD has been found in the fuel tanks of the Boeing 737 MAX. Having objects at a place where they do not belong is highly problematic and could potentially be a threat to safety. Boeing will be inspecting all undelivered aircraft on this problem, but it really makes one wonder how many Boeing 737 MAX jets or other Boeing 737 Next Generation jets might be suffering from the same problem.

Problems with quality control and the quality system

Source: YouTube

Even if the problems are limited to the undelivered jets, the fact that this problem occurs is very concerning. Foreign object debris being left in the aircraft really points at a deficiency in the quality control. Somehow workers left tools or objects inside the fuel tanks without missing them and without anyone checking them.

Putting it really simple, if you have to put together an IKEA closet, you read the manual, get your toolbox, tidy your workspace, assemble the table while trying to put the tools you don’t need anymore back in the toolbox as soon as possible. Once you are done, you tidy the workspace, check whether you didn’t leave anything behind, arrange your toolbox and check whether you packed all tools. The very same principle holds for aircraft assembly. That objects are left behind points at sloppiness in the assembly process and a lack of oversight to catch these errors as they occur.

What makes this painful for Boeing is not just the fact that the FOD issue is found as the MAX is under intense scrutiny, it’s the fact that the problem of foreign object debris has been a returning issue with Boeing. In January 2020 I published an article titled Boeing Engineering Crisis Started Long Ago showing that all of the recent Boeing programs have been plagued by delays, shortcomings and engineering issues.

One of those returning problems was foreign object debris. In 2010, during the flight test program of the Boeing 787, there was an electrical fire in the main cabin caused by tools (foreign object debris) left in the electrical bay. This fire triggered a temporary grounding of the test aircraft fleet. Stories of "shoddy production" are chasing the Dreamliner, although it's not known how up-to-date these issues are, but it's known that Qatar Airways stopped taking delivery of aircraft built in South Carolina in 2014.

Even in 2019, there were problems with FOD. In February and April (so not once, but twice) the Air Force stopped accepting tanker aircraft due to foreign object debris found inside the tankers.

The latest FOD issue on the Boeing 737 MAX seems to be one out of many. On the subject of FOD, I said the following earlier this year:

(The presence of FOD is) something that's possibly hazardous and is sloppy at best. It might be a sign of weak oversight, pressure and, in the worst case, insufficiently-trained workers putting the aircraft together.

Lacking oversight

I'm rooting for things to get better for Boeing. There's no denying that with certain employee messages (one batch analyzed here), certain design decisions on the Boeing 737 MAX and the existence of foreign object debris in Boeing airplanes, there's reason to assume that Boeing is lacking oversight.

In the Q4 earnings call, Boeing CEO David Calhoun attributed some embarrassing messages to a small group:

The question with respect to training recommendations and the horrible IMs that people would like to think all of Boeing writes, really was relegated to a relatively small group of folks, but it wasn't detected. The system didn't apparently listen or watch for things like that, and it didn't react appropriately. And I have to do everything in my power to make sure going forward that it does.

While I believe these messages do not reflect the views of the Boeing workforce, the problems with foreign object debris really point at deeper issues at Boeing that are not limited to internal communications, communications with customers and the regulator or the design process.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that all aircraft are suffering from FOD issues, but the FOD issue is not something new on the Boeing factory floors. You could say that since this has been detected, the quality control system worked. However, issues like these should be detected before the aircraft leaves the assembly line, before the fuel tank is being sealed and the aircraft flies. FOD issues have been hunting Boeing for years and the fact that this hasn’t been banished shows either a lack of quality control and assurance or simply the lack of skilled workers or shortfalls in existing procedures. It points at deeper issues that the manufacturer is struggling to get a grip on.

Boeing tries to follow the concept of lean manufacturing, which aims to reduce waste and increase value. Within that lean manufacturing philosophy methodological working has an important spot where certain working routines and principles such as keeping your workplace neat and your toolbox and tools complete are simple but important parts of the philosophy. That approach and mindset should lead to less foreign object debris occurrences. It's up to Boeing to implement the correct procedures and for employees follow these procedures. Boeing’s reputable image has been badly damaged since the MAX crashes, but the least the company and its employees should be able to do is cleaning after yourself when you are done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.