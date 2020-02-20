Apple: Not Priced For COVID-19 Impact

In no real surprise, Apple (AAPL) warned on revenue estimates for the current quarter only about three weeks since the company provided robust expectations for FQ2 despite some fears on the coronavirus. My previous research had warned the stock wasn't appealing in the $320 range due to low yields and the virus issue in China and this warning reinforces this thesis.

The odd part of the coronavirus, now called COVID-19, outbreak is how the market has generally looked past the risk due to expected short-term impacts. Over two weeks following the Chinese New Year holiday, most manufacturing facilities are only slowly starting to resume work due to limited staff.

Apple warned that the revenue issue was now two-fold after originally providing a FQ2 revenue estimate of between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion. First, the worldwide supply of iPhones will be constrained. Second, the Apple stores and partner stores in China were closed for an extended period and the ones now open have seen very low customer traffic.

One could originally envision a Chinese customer needing a new smartphone only temporarily delaying a purchase into March or April, but the real fear has to be these customers not having the money or confidence to make the purchase now. A lot of people haven't worked for weeks and the confidence in a stable job might delay a purchase.

Consumers around the world unable to obtain a phone in March and April might delay their purchase until the release of the 5G iPhone. Someone pushing out an iPhone purchase until the December quarter would actually delay the next purchase from FY20 till FY21, leading to the replacement phone shifting from FY22 to FY23 (assuming a 2-year replacement cycle). Ultimately, sales are made up, but the delay would shift sales out into future years.

Prior to this news, analysts hadn't really cut revenue estimates for the March quarter. Some charts, like the below one form YCharts, roll forward the sales estimates for the current quarter, providing the wrong view of analysts already cutting revenue estimates by over $20 billion.

The reality is that analysts recently hiked the FQ2 revenue estimates up to over $65 billion. The current revenue estimate at $63.9 billion still forecasts over 10% YoY growth in the quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha revenue estimates

Even some of the analyst calls after the revenue cut remain very positive and possibly not realistic. Benzinga captured these comments from key Apple analysts.

Loup Ventures Managing partner Gene Munster:

Given the black swan nature of COVID-19, this disappointment should be kept in the context that this is not as negative as the Dec-18 miss. We believe, eventually, Apple’s business will return to normal in China and the company will resume its 5% plus revenue growth cadence.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst Wamsi Mohan:

Some of that demand may be made up in F3Q, or in F21. However, we conservatively just reduce F2Q units. We view the coronavirus related weakness as transitory and it does not change our thesis on Apple.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson:

The iPhone supply constraints in the current quarter could result in pent-up demand for future quarters.

COVID-19 Impact

While a lot of employees aren't willing to go back to work due to safety fears, COVID-19 stats are starting to improve. The media hasn't really promoted the concept of the recovery rates of confirmed cases. The latest numbers show patients completely recovered from COVID-19 have soared to 13,147 while total deaths are 1,875. The recovery rate is 7x the death rate.

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE data

In addition, the updated data shows the daily number of confirmed cases peaked back in early February at 4K cases. New confirmed cases of COVID-19 are half the number from earlier in the month and the recovery rate is approaching the new case rate. Even the daily death rate dipped below 100 for the first time in weeks.

All of this data would generally be positive for China recovering from the virus threat, but a reduced risk isn't high enough to get employees back to work or to reopen manufacturing facilities full speed. A lot of the reduced numbers are due to containment procedures such as closing Apple retail stores and related manufacturing facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The bigger issue for Apple is the lack of workers somewhere along the supply chain or logistics path to get the iPhones from the manufacturing facility to consumers in the U.S. or Europe. This AmCham survey from the prior week showed businesses already encountering problems and the numbers should be even worse now.

Source: AmCham

Even if a manufacturing facility is ready to reopen and employees show up, the company may not have sufficient masks to protect their staff. In addition, 30% of companies expected logistics of getting supplies to the plant or finished goods shipped out of the plant as a major problem.

The secondary issue is consumers within China buying Apple products once they reach the stores. Last FQ2, Greater China revenues were $10.2 billion. Due to the trade war issues, Chinese sales were already down $2.8 billion in the quarter.

Source: Apple FQ2'19 earnings report

If Apple had a nearly $3 billion revenue hit last year, the company could see a similar, if not larger hit this year. In addition, the concern with the stock is with global revenue estimates in the following quarters in FY20.

For the most part, analysts haven't cut the FQ3 revenue target at $59 billion and the FQ4 target at $69 billion. Until these numbers drop a few billion per quarter, the analyst estimates appear far too bullish and not very realistic.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock isn't a buy around $320. Investors should be more neutral on Apple until better value emerges as FY20 EPS estimates need to be cut from current levels near $14. The stock still trades at over 20x those EPS estimates despite the revenue warning and unknown long-term impact of COVID-19.

Apple remains a solid hold here near $320, but investors looking to purchase the stock need to wait for a better discount. Once analyst estimates are cut further, Apple becomes a buy again on a stock dip back below $300.

