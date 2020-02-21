Vectoring In On Verona Pharma

The market opportunity is significant, yet the company’s market cap remains under $100 million as more dilutive returns to the capital markets appear necessary.

Today, we take a look at a very intriguing 'Tier 4' healthcare concern from across the pond. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is a London-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for respiratory disorders. The company has one product candidate, ensifentrine, which is being assessed in multiple delivery capacities for the treatment of breathing disorders, most notably chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Verona was founded in 2005 and went public in April 2017, executing a dual offering of ordinary shares and American Depository Shares (ADSs) that raised net proceeds of $80.8 million at $13.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. They now trade around $6.80 a share, commanding a market cap of ~$90 million.

COPD Market:

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus production, and wheezing. It is triggered by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most commonly cigarette smoke. COPD sufferers are at increased risk of developing other maladies, including heart disease and lung cancer. According to the World Health Organization, COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death by 2030, affecting ~384 million worldwide. In the U.S., ~16 million are afflicted with COPD, of which ~6 million are taking medication for their condition.

The respiratory therapy industry has been largely the domain of three classes of inhaled remedies. Long-acting antimuscarinic agents (LAMAs) and beta2-agonists (LABAs) are bronchodilators that attempt to relieve airway constriction, whereas inhaled corticosteroids (ICSs) reduce lung inflammation. Approximately three million Americans are on either dual bronchodilators or triple therapy, which includes ICSs. If these dual/triple treatments prove ineffective, then patients may receive an oral PDE4 inhibitor like anti-inflammatory roflumilast, prednisone, or oxygen. Of that population on maximum COPD therapy, ~40%, or ~1.2 million remain symptomatic and require additional therapy. Furthermore, the adverse effects from systemic corticosteroid use and GI tract issues emanating from roflumilast treatment can limit compliance. Thus, the opportunity for Verona's ensifentrine.

If eventually approved, ensifentrine would enter an $8.5 billion global COPD market (2018) that should grow at a 3.8% CAGR to $11.1 billion in 2025. It was dominated by GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Advair (fluticasone-salmeterol), a LABA/ICS combination that recently lost exclusivity when Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) received FDA approval for the first generic in February 2019. AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Symbicort and GlaxoSmithKline's next generation Breo are also popular LABA/ICS therapies. Spiriva (tiotropium bromide), a LAMA bronchodilator marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, has also gained traction in the market.

Ensifentrine:

Ensifentrine is a dual inhibitor of enzymes phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and 4 that is designed to perform the dual functions of bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory agent while effecting increased mucociliary clearance. As such, if approved, it would be the first new class of bronchodilator approved in over 40 years. It can be delivered nebulized (in a fine spray), from a dry powder inhaler (DPI), or a pressurized metered dose inhaler (PMDI), which delivers a specific amount of medication to the lungs, in the form of a short burst of aerosolized medicine that is usually self-administered by patient.

Nebulized. Ensifentrine has been tested on over 1,250 patients in three different formulations, both as a mono and add-on therapy, in a battery of Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. Verona's lead formulation is nebulized ensifentrine, which recently underwent a Phase 2b dose-ranging study as an add-on treatment to Spiriva. On January 13, 2020, Verona announced that ensifentrine had achieved its primary endpoint of improved lung function as measured by improvement in peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV 1 ) at week 4 compared to placebo at all doses, including 124 mL for the highest (3.0 mg) dose (p=0.0008). Effects were maintained for four weeks. Additionally, statistically significant improvements in quality of life scores were observed for the top two doses in the 416-patient study. It was well-tolerated with an adverse event profile similar to placebo.

Armed with these results and data from a 2018 nebulized ensifentrine monotherapy trial, Verona plans to huddle with the FDA in 1H20 with an eye on initiating two Phase 3 trials for nebulized ensifentrine in the maintenance treatment of COPD patients who are on one bronchodilator or who are treatment naïve in 2H20. Approximately one-third of the ~1.2 million Americans on maximum therapy are employing nebulized COPD drugs at an annual cost of ~$12,000, so this is a significant development for the company.

Dry powder inhaler - Earlier in 2019, Verona reported positive top-line data from a Phase 2 study evaluating ensifentrine DPI in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD over one week of twice-daily treatment. The trial met all its primary and secondary lung function endpoints, including peak FEV 1 , corrected for placebo on all doses (p<0.0001). These results are significant as ~5.5 million COPD patients in the U.S. prefer either a DPI or pMDI handheld device. To further the DPI and pMDI handheld formulations along in the clinic, management is actively seeking a development and commercial partner.

Metered dose inhaler - Those discussions likely won't occur until the outcome of a two-part Phase 2 dose-ranging study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine pMDI. After enrollment delays, the first part is expected to be read out in 1Q20 with part two anticipated in mid-2020.

Delivery expansion is not the only avenue for growing ensifentrine's potential market opportunity. The company is looking at cystic fibrosis and acute asthma as potential indications and is eyeing China - with its 4.5 million COPD patients whose symptoms are uncontrolled by triple therapy - as an enticing market opportunity.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Capitalizing on ensifentrine for COPD and other indications as well as geographic expansion is going to take significantly more cash than Verona currently has on hand. On September 30, 2019, the company held $50.5 million and no debt on its balance sheet. With a cash burn of ~$10 million per quarter - giving Verona a runway through YE20 - and an NDA filing two to three years away, it appears likely that the company will have to make a few more visits to the equity capital markets before it starts generating any revenue, short of a lucrative licensing deal.

Despite an obvious cash need, Street analysts love Verona: all six rate the company a buy. But to truly appreciate the level of bullishness for the company's prospects, one need look no further than the recent price target modifications effectuated after the recent data readout of the Phase 2 study for nebulized ensifentrine as an add-on therapy. SunTrust raised its twelve-month price target from $29 to $34 while Wedbush upped its objective from $58 to $60 a share. BTIG Research, the only other firm to make commentary in the prior year, has a more modest, yet still extremely bullish price target of $17.

Chairman of the Board Dr. David Ebsworth shares these sentiments based on his purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares in mid-November.

Verdict:

These price targets speak to the potential of ensifentrine, not only for the $8.5 billion COPD market, but also the ~$25 billion worldwide asthma opportunity and the ~$6 billion cystic fibrosis market. Verona will have significant opportunities between different administration vehicles, as an add-on therapy, and as a monotherapy. Short of a major licensing deal, much dilution will occur between now and time of first revenue generation in or around 2023, if approved. However, there is a significant upside with eleven-figure market opportunities awaiting eight-figure Verona. A licensing deal would be a major shot in the arm for Verona.

It should be noted that this stock is thinly traded and is subject to volatile swings. I really like the long-term investment case and risk/reward profile on Verona. However, there are a few things keeping me from recommending it for a large position.

It is a one-trick pony without multiple 'shots on goal'

It needs to address funding needs in the near future

The stock is thinly traded

That said, Verona has more than enough to merit a small 'watch item' position at this time. I have bought several hundred shares in VRNA and probably will add some to that position when the company does a capital raise, which seems likely in the near future. I offer up this analysis for those that might want to do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.