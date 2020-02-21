The Largest Sector Charts Are Looking Good (Technically Speaking For 2/20)

The Fed will keep rates steady for the time being (emphasis added):

In their consideration of monetary policy at this meeting, participants judged that it would be appropriate to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. With regard to monetary policy beyond this meeting, participants viewed the current stance of policy as likely to remain appropriate for a time, provided that incoming information about the economy remained broadly consistent with this economic outlook. Of course, if developments emerged that led to a material reassessment of the outlook, an adjustment to the stance of monetary policy would be appropriate, in order to foster achievement of the Committee's dual-mandate objectives.

Going forward, I think the biggest short-term risk is from the coronavirus. Recent news reports show that it's still spreading quickly and could be with us for the first and second quarter of 2020.

The People's Bank of China cut rates (emphasis added):

China said on Thursday it lowered its benchmark lending rates — a move that was widely expected by analysts as the world’s second-largest economy faced threats from an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. The country’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, cut the one-year loan prime rate from 4.15% to 4.05%, and the five-year rate from 4.80% to 4.75%. The PBOC publishes the rates every month. Thursday’s move was the first cut since October last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Cuts this small are more symbolic than meaningful. Still, it indicates that the Chinese authorities recognize that the economy needs some help.

According to the latest meeting minutes from the ECB, that bank still sees a weak international environment (emphasis added):

Regarding the external environment, global activity and trade had remained subdued. There were some signs of a stabilisation, and even a slight pick-up, in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, with the turnaround being most visible in the manufacturing PMI. Overall, the PMIs had signalled a stabilisation in global activity at modest growth rates in the fourth quarter of the year, with signs of improvement within the last quarter. Global trade had recovered in the third quarter of 2019 and, more recently, trade uncertainty had declined based on the trade deal between the United States and China. On the whole however, global trade had remained subdued, dampened by a still high level of trade tensions and weak Asian demand. Turning to global financial conditions, market sentiment towards risky assets had remained positive. Global equity prices had continued to increase, especially in the United States.

The minutes contained no mention of the coronavirus. I think it's safe to assume that the ECB would argue it will dampen growth going forward.

Let's look at today's performance tables: This is a head-scratcher of a table. Transports are number one -- which hasn't happened in a very long time. The long end of the Treasury market occupies the second and third spots. Then come micro and mid-caps, followed by the belly of the curve. Larger-cap indexes are actually down a bit for the day. Sector performance was bearish. Only 5/11 were higher. And three of the gainers were defensive. Three of the largest components -- health care, tech, and communication services -- were down; two were off about 1%.

Before looking at the four largest components, let's look at today's charts. The SPY sold off pretty sharply in the late AM. But it spent the rest of the day moving doggedly higher. While it didn't recoup all of its losses, the strong afternoon trend shows there's a decent bid in the market. The IWM's performance was a bit better, since it rallied into positive territory by the late afternoon.

Let's turn to the charts of the four largest sectors: tech, health care, financials, and communication services, which combined comprise 61.53% of the SPY. Think of these like the steel girders supporting a building.

Let's start with tech, which is nearly 25% of the SPY: This sector ETF is in a very strong rally that started in early October. There have been a few modest sell-offs, but the chart is mostly higher. Health care rallied from early October through late January. Prices have since been trending sideways consolidating gains. Financials have been in an upward sloping channel since early December. Communication services are in a solid trend that started in early October.

These charts provide the frame for the market. Right now, things are looking pretty good.

