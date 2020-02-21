Transocean Is A Survivor

With just a couple of more hurdles to go, the company could make for an interesting long-term play, but there are probably better opportunities out there.

Undoubtedly, one of the most interesting deepwater drilling firms on the market today is Transocean (RIG). Over the past several years, the oil industry has been less than kind to this space, forcing bigger, healthier firms like Transocean to strategically acquire/merge with other players in the industry. While this has created some opportunity for the firms, the industry continues to fare poorly. Case in point, now that 2019’s total results are in, some data came in positive compared to 2018, but enough negative information was revealed as to look bearish for the firm at first glance. Some developments in the industry are starting to bode well for the firm, and it looks like it can probably last this prolonged pain, but that doesn’t mean it’s a great prospect for investors to buy into.

Some recent developments

The headline news associated with Transocean is that the company missed on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter. This is most certainly true. The firm missed its earnings per share target by $0.13. Its revenue, meanwhile, missed by $21.83 million. Even so, when you dig deeper, the picture relative to 2018 was not all that bad. Revenue for all of 2019, for instance, came in at $3.09 billion. This was $70 million higher than it averaged a year ago, and it was 3.9% above 2017’s $2.97 billion. A good portion of this modest growth is actually due to the firm’s M&A activity. On the other hand, it has seen some new awards that have aided it.

One thing that bulls might point out is the continued increase in sales, while another might be the year-over-year improvements in net income. As the table below illustrates, net loss for Transocean in 2017 was $3.10 billion. This was trimmed to a loss of $2 billion in 2018, and then to a loss of only $1.26 billion last year. This is a nice thing to see, and it does suggest that management’s interpretation of things is getting better, but net income can be easily affected by impairments and other one-time items.

*Created by Author

A better metric to use might be operating cash flow. This is a measure of all cash flows stemming from the company’s operations, with the exception of capital expenditures. During 2019, this figure came out to only $340 million. It’s great that this was a positive reading, but what’s not great is that it represents a decrease from the $558 million seen the same time a year earlier. In 2017, it was even higher at $1.17 billion. A consistent and steady decline could prove to be problematic if it persists.

Just as operating cash flow has been declining, so too has EBITDA. On an adjusted basis, this metric was $979 million in 2019. That’s down slightly from the $1.08 billion seen in 2018. EBITDA is not all that important from the perspective of operating, but it is vital when it comes to debt. Almost every debt agreement I have ever seen has been governed by covenants that restrict the borrowing firm from taking on too much leverage. With net debt today of $6.91 billion (inclusive of restricted cash and short-term investments), Transocean’s net leverage ratio stands at 7.06. Even though net debt fell by $354 million between the end of 2018 and the end of 2019, its net leverage ratio increased from the 6.72 that it was at previously. Fortunately, the company is still quite well off on its most vital covenant: its debt/capital ratio. As of the end of last year, this reading was about 0.44. It cannot exceed 0.60.

One big question is what will happen with cash and debt moving forward. As of this writing, the company is on the hook for $716 million in capex associated with two newbuilds for 2020 (plus maintenance capex). Next year, that figure is another $713 million. Management could always sell these, but taking on more debt is probable. Once the company covers those costs, the cash flow picture will improve for it, but that’s still a tough hurdle to overcome.

Keep the positives in mind

While the trend regarding Transocean has not been excellent in recent years, investing is about looking into the future rather than the past. One positive for market watchers to consider is that Transocean still has plenty to work with. Between its M&A activities and recent contracts awarded (like the $352.9 million worth of contracts it announced in early January), the company had, as of its February 2020 Fleet Status Report, $10.2 billion in backlog. This is down from the $10.8 billion reported a quarter earlier, but some decrease is to be expected for a firm generating over $3 billion in sales annually.

*Taken from McKinsey & Company

Another positive is the industry outlook according to McKinsey & Company. In a report published last year, the firm believes that by 2035 the world will need to come up with 43 million barrels per day worth of crude from projects that have not been sanctioned as of yet. About 30% of this, it believes, will come from offshore, with around half of that coming from deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects. As a result of this, McKinsey believes that between 2019 and 2017, the demand for floating rigs will grow by about 6% per annum, and then by 2% per annum from 2028 through 2035. This won’t actually cause a rise in the rig count since we already have excess supply. Instead, it will result in utilization rates for them growing to around 80% in 2026, after which rates will rise modestly. They did not provide an estimate of what this will mean for day rates and long-term contracts, but it stands to reason that pricing under this scenario will gradually move back to the rig suppliers like Transocean.

*Taken from McKinsey & Company

Takeaway

Right now, the offshore drilling space is still experiencing a soft spot because of a rig glut. Having said that, Transocean itself seems to be holding on nicely. The company should, if McKinsey is right, gradually see the market improve, if not this year then probably next year. Sadly, the improvement is unlikely to be significant, so investors looking for opportunity might be better off looking for stronger return prospects elsewhere. But over the long haul, Transocean will probably do fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.