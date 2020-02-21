Yelp: Progress Still Ignored

The stock trades at 8x EV/EBTIDA estimates, while the growth rate is at least double this multiple.

The consumer review site continues to improve leverage by reducing sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues.

While the market continues to fawn over companies losing money due to growth initiatives, a stock like Yelp (NYSE:YELP) trades close to yearly lows while growing profitably. The stock market didn't like their Q4 earnings report, but my investment thesis remains as bullish as ever on the dip back to $34.

Source: Yelp website

Improving Sales Productivity

One of the most amazing stats is the amount of money that silicon value tech companies spend on sales reps. Despite compelling products that should nearly sell themselves, most companies spend in excess of research and development budgets on sales and marketing.

Yelp is no exception with the company ending 2018 with sales and marketing accounting for an eye-popping 50% of revenues. Product development expenses were only 23% of revenues. The company spent nearly double the amount on S&M and a total of $500 million for all of 2019.

The best way to improve the financials at Yelp was to improve the efficiency of the sales force. The company decided that, instead of spending money, getting local advertising customers to sign term contracts, the best option was to develop self-serve ad products with no terms. Yelp faced the risk of customers not spending as much on advertising while the costs of the sales force were due to improve.

For Q4, Yelp saw S&M expenses decrease 300 basis points to 47% of revenues. The company grew revenues 10% YoY while S&M expenses only grew 4%. The company cut the local sales force by 10% over last Q4, but spent more on seasoned sales staff and paid out higher commissions due to the improved efficiency of the remaining reps.

Source: Yelp Q4'19 shareholder letter

In the process, Yelp grew adjusted EBITDA 17% in 2019 to $213 million while revenues only grew 8%. The market should be impressed by the leverage in the system.

The company did miss Q4 revenue estimates by over $4 million, but management appears very confident of the consumer review site returning to mid-teens revenue growth over the long term. For now, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman already sees Q1 revenues tracking in excess of 10% growth:

... at the start of February, year-over-year growth in cost per click advertising budgets historically a reliable indicator of future advertising revenue, exceeded 10%.

Legitimate Model

Lots of corporations promote long-term financial models without any legitimate path in the near term of reaching those targets. The progress Yelp made during 2019 provides confidence of continued growth while controlling expenses.

Source: Yelp Q4'19 presentation

The company reached 21% EBITDA margins in 2019 for a 2 percentage point boost over 2018. Yelp achieved this jump based on only 8% revenue growth.

The main target for reaching 30% EBITDA margins is a further cut in S&M expenses of at least 10 percentage points. The company spent 49% on sales and marketing in 2019, and the goal is to cut this number under 40%. A consumer review website spending up to 40% of revenues on S&M still seems excessive.

Regardless, the stock would surge, with Yelp reaching 30% EBITDA margins. Analysts have the company reaching $1.13 billion for 2020 sales and the forecasted EBITDA margins of 22% get the adjusted EBITDA total up to $250 million.

For a stock with an enterprise value of ~$2.0 billion, Yelp is very cheap with such an EBITDA target. The company trades at 8x EV/EBTIDA estimates, while the growth rate is at least double this multiple. The stock still appears destined to reach the activists' targets of $55 to $65 suggested by SQN back in early 2019.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp is still hitting some hiccups with the new sales model. Regardless, the company is benefiting from the improved margins from reducing costs while revenues grow. When the company hits full stride with revenues approaching 15% growth and EBITDA growing in excess of 20%, the stock will trade at far higher levels.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.