Patrick Remains A Sell

Source: Woodworking network

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) reported quarterly revenue of $549.46 million and EPS of $0.86. The company beat on revenue and revenue and earnings. The stock is up over 6% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Manufactured Housing Could Be A Catalyst

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Earnings of cyclical names like Patrick Industries could give an indication as to the direction of the economy. If the economy has peaked, then the recreational vehicle ("RV") sector or the housing market could face headwinds. In Q4 2019, Patrick reported revenue of $549 million, down 3% sequentially and up 3% Y/Y.

Revenue from the RV segment fell 4% Y/Y. It represented 54% of total revenue, down from 58% in the year earlier period. Patrick has been aggressively acquiring companies to help diversify its revenue stream away from RVs. The RV industry has been retrenching. RV shipments fell 3% for the month of December and were off 16% for full-year 2019. Falling RV shipments do not bode well for the company's RV-related operations. Revenue from the Marine segment fell by double digits. The Marine and RV segments represented 67% of total revenue. Disciplined inventory management could determine whether they continue to face headwinds in 2020.

Manufactured Housing ("MH") revenue rose 50% and represented 20% of total revenue, up from 14% in the year earlier period. The fact that MH is becoming a larger part of Patrick's revenue stream is a good thing. In the past, the segment grew primarily via acquisitions. This quarter, that growth appeared to be more organic:

Our content per unit is up 62% in the MH market as a result of both strategic and organic growth net of industry. The demographic trends are consistent with our leisure lifestyle markets and indicate strong expected demand patterns as we are seeing both growth in population at first time buyers and the older generation looking to downsize into multifamily housing from rural to more urban areas. Pent-up demand continues to be created and the need for quality affordable housing remains intact and increasingly attractive to the growing population of 35 to 44 year olds.

Demographic trends could create strong demand for housing going forward. Management anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth for MH wholesale shipments in 2020. The segment could be a catalyst for the first half of 2020.

Industrial revenue of $71 million was up about 5% Y/Y. The Industrial segment is driven by housing starts, which rebounded sharply in the fourth quarter. Low mortgage rates also helped. To the extent housing starts are strong in 2020, revenue from Industrial should continue to grow.

Margins Fell Slightly

Patrick has been highly-acquisitive, so integrating deals could create short-term distortions pursuant to margins. Once deals are fully-integrated, then margins could potentially improve. In Q4, Patrick reported gross margin of 18.1%, down 10 basis points versus the year earlier period. The company has been reducing its fixed cost structure and cutting headcount to improve margins. Cost savings could materialize by the first half of 2020. On a dollar basis, gross margin of $99 million was up 3% Y/Y.

Warehouse, delivery and SG&A expenses were a combined $54 million, up 10% Y/Y. Growth in operating expenses outstripped growth in revenue. The fallout was that EBITDA of $52 million fell 3% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.5%, down 70 basis points versus the year earlier period. If management can arrest the rise in operating expenses, then EBITDA margins could potentially improve.

Solid Liquidity

It is paramount that Patrick maintains a solid level of liquidity, despite its acquisition spree. The company ended Q4 with $139 million in cash, up from $7 million in the year earlier period. Working capital of $330 million was solid. Patrick had full year 2019 free cash flow ("FCF") of $164 million. Positive FCF implies liquidity could improve over time. Liquidity could become a competitive advantage if the RV industry continues to turn down or if the broader economy falters. Management has done yeoman's job of maintaining liquidity while diversifying its revenue stream via acquisitions.

Conclusion

Patrick has benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. The stock is up over 30% Y/Y. It trades at over 9x EBITDA, but headwinds from the RV sector make the stock a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.