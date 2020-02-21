II-VI: The Secular Growth Story Remains Intact

The latest II-VI (IIVI) quarter featured a significant downward adjustment to guidance, but the longer-term growth story remains intact, in my view. Ex-coronavirus disruptions, guidance would have been in-line and thus, I would stress looking past near-term, transitory events. Instead, I think investors should remain focused on II-VI’s improved positioning with regard to multiple secular growth themes (5G, electric vehicles, and 3D sensing, among others). Beyond the top-line growth drivers, there is plenty of margin expansion potential here, with further earnings accretion from Finisar synergies and a continued debt paydown schedule, which drives my outlook for a solid double-digit earnings growth ahead. With the stock down to <1x PEG, current valuations present an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to multiple secular growth themes at a reasonable price.

2Q20 Results in Review

IIVI's Q2 out-performance was mainly attributable to the upside in the (legacy Finisar) datacomm receivers business, which benefited from an uptick in cloud capex spending for the quarter.

Source: Company Filings

That said, IIVI’s strength stretched throughout its end-markets in F2Q on a pro forma basis, with communications driving the sequential growth.

Source: Company Filings

Per the Q2 transcript, 3D sensing revenue more than doubled Y/Y and Q/Q, and while industrial lasers continued to weigh on results as a result of lagging Chinese industrial production, Silicon Carbide (SIC) and ROADMs all grew double digits sequentially.

On SIC:

Our silicon carbide business grew 77% sequentially and 14% year-over-year. We are continuing to diversify our customer base and gain long-term contracts in both RF and power electronics. Our capacity expansion is also well on track.

On ROADM performance:

ROADM subsystems and components continue to be strong, with 16% organic sequential growth. Sales were very strong of amplifiers, line cards, and all enabling components, including passive optics, wavelength selective switches, which experienced record demand, and 980-nanometer pumps, which also experienced extremely strong demand for undersea applications.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP operating expenses of $168m (full reconciliation in the table below) weighed on margins, including $19m in start-up costs at the Sherman fab. Higher operating expenses were the primary driver of the roughly in-line EPS, offsetting the strong revenue performance. Operating expenses should continue to fluctuate over the next few quarters as IIVI integrates the Finisar acquisition.

$ ‘Millions Operating Expenses 226.9 (-) R&D 0.0 (-) SG&A 15.7 (-) Amortization exp 33.6 (-) Other oper exp 9.6 = Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) 168.0

Source: Form 10-Q, Earnings Release

As a result, non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 was just about in-line with consensus and at the mid-point of the $0.20-0.50 guidance range, despite the revenue upside.

Lowered Guidance for FY20

While management is optimistic about the qualification timeline for the Sherman facility (targeted by March-end), it now faces incremental headwinds in the form of the Coronavirus-led closures. However, my view is that the Sherman and the Coronavirus-led headwinds will prove transitory – the target to qualify Sherman by F3Q is on track, and one-third of employees in China have already returned to work.

On Sherman:

Sherman as a world-class compound semiconductor device fab. They are well on their way, and I'm excited about the work we are doing to qualify our VCSEL manufacturing line at Sherman. Our target remains to complete the qualification inside this quarter, and I am optimistic about it given the progress we've made.

On China:

Beginning today, about 1/3 of our China workforce returned to work. Our operating model for the quarter contemplates that they will all be back to work within the next several weeks.

Going forward, IIVI expects Q3 revenue to fall within the $550-600m range, reflecting a $50m hit due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus, driving a below-consensus non-GAAP EPS range of $0.02-$0.32. Excluding the Coronavirus impact, however, top-line guidance would have been roughly in-line and assuming a drop-through of ~50%, EPS guidance would have been ~$0.25 higher excluding the impact of the coronavirus. While the lowered guidance embeds coronavirus-driven conservatism, the full extent of the FY20 impact remains uncertain, and the potential impact in the quarter could well exceed the $50m guide.

Longer-term Focus on the Secular Growth Drivers

The longer-term II-VI story revolves around four major areas – Electric Vehicles (EVs), 5G Wireless, 3D sensing and Aerospace & Defense (A&D). While electric vehicles specifically leverage II-VI's silicon carbide (SIC) capabilities for electric chargers and high-voltage batteries, 5G Wireless is addressable by most of its business segments (II-VI's content covers the 5G value chain from cell tower to core network). 3D sensing applications are also set to move beyond consumer devices into emerging technologies such as LiDAR and ADAS in the auto industry. Lastly, II-VI is also well-potioned within A&D on the back of its capabilities in high-energy laser-based components and subsystems surveillance. IIVI has sized its exposure to multiple high-growth end-markets as follows:

Source: Investor Presentation

In particular, the 5G transceivers market could prove to be the biggest opportunity in 5G. Post-Finisar acquisition, II-VI has capabilities across transmission, amplifiers, transceivers, and monitoring solutions, with transceivers set to be the largest opportunity - 5G front and back-haul alone are set to expand at a 124% CAGR to a $1.4 billion addressable market.

Source: Investor Presentation

Finisar Integration On-Track

Following the Finisar acquisition, management guidance has been for meaningful cost savings, which will prove accretive over the near to medium-term. Specifically, the accretion in non-GAAP earnings per share is targeted at 10% for the first full year post-close, and then more than double that amount in later years.

Source: Finisar Investor Presentation

The synergies are expected to be realized in line with procurement savings, internal supply of materials and components, more efficient research and development, a streamlined cost structure, and efficiencies in sales and marketing. The breakdown of the $150 million in savings (as illustrated in the chart below) is split between COGS at $85 million and operating expenses at $65 million.

Source: Finisar Investor Presentation

The main risk factor revolves around the requirement from Chinese regulators to keep the Finisar WSS (Wavelength Selective Switch) business separate for three years, rendering the achievability of the accretion target more challenging. Per the 2Q20 call, management still believes in the achievability of its $35m synergy target in year one post-deal (out of $150m) but is not yet in a position to disclose specific details on the margin trajectory of the FNSR business.

Regarding our progress on synergies, we are tracking well against our target of $150 million in annual cost synergies within 3 years of the close of the transaction. At this point, we have identified all of the target synergies.

Source: Call Transcript, Investor Presentation

Focus on the Secular Growth Story

While the short-term fundamental outlook for IIVI appears murky amid the ongoing China-driven volatility (~22% of total revenue) and the Finisar integration, I view these near-term headwinds as transitory and should abate as we clear CY20. Management’s optimism on a Chinese recovery, citing its expectations for the industrial business to "turn around" by mid-CY20, is particularly encouraging. Given its positioning as a key beneficiary of multiple thematic growth initiatives (e.g., silicon carbide for EVs, 5G, 3D sensing, and laser solutions) on the back of the Finisar acquisition, current prices at ~24x fwd earnings and <1x PEG offers a compelling entry point for GARP-based investors, in my view.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.